Memory maker SK Hynix is facing up to the reality that it may need to pull out of China and find somewhere else to manufacture its chips. As the Associated Press reports, the recent round of US export restrictions targeted at China aren't just negatively impacting Chinese companies. SK Hynix, which has a manufacturing operation in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi, is now preparing for a future where it leaves the country. That's because the advanced machines (extreme ultraviolet lithography systems) required to manufacture its products potentially won't be available within China.

1 DAY AGO