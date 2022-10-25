Read full article on original website
Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the […]
GM sidesteps economic headwinds; Q3 profit jumps nearly 37%
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors' third-quarter net profit rose 36.6% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled largely by a...
US STOCKS-Dow jumps on earnings boost, Meta drags Nasdaq lower
The Dow jumped on Thursday after a slew of upbeat earnings reports and data showing a rebound in economic growth eased some nerves about a recession, while the Nasdaq was pressured by a slump in Meta shares. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click...
Smartphone shipments in China fall 11% y-o-y in q3 2022 -Canalys
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Smartphone shipments in China fell 11% year-on-year in Q3 2022, with privately-owned Vivo taking the top spot, research firm Canalys reported on Thursday. Apple Inc grew shipments 36% over the period, from 8.3 million to 11.3 million. (This story has been corrected to change Apple’s shipment...
Microsoft profits down 14% as Windows hit by weak PC sales
Microsoft on Tuesday reported a 14% drop in profit for the July-September quarter compared to the same time last year, reflecting a weak market for personal computers affecting its Windows business. The company reported quarterly net income of $17.6 billion, or $2.35 per share, which still slightly beat Wall Street expectations despite undershooting last year’s results. The Redmond, Washington-based software maker posted revenue of $50.1 billion in the quarter, up 11% from last year, also beating expectations. Analysts expected Microsoft to earn $2.31 per share on revenue of $49.7 billion for the quarter.
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
Ford Stock Lower After Q3 Earnings Beat, Narrowed 2022 Profit Guidance; Plans Argo AI Wind-Down
Ford Motor (F) reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while narrowing its full-year profit guidance, and said it would wind-down its autonomous vehicle joint venture with Germany's Volkswagen. Ford said its adjusted earnings for the September quarter fell 41.2% from last year to 30 cents per share but came in...
Poor Corporate Report Cards in U.S., Asia Point to Economic Pain
(Reuters) -U.S. companies from tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft to GE and toymaker Mattel reported big slowdowns in growth or warned things were going to get worse, fanning recession fears and driving down stocks. The gloomy reports spilled into Asia on Wednesday, with South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc saying...
'We did better than we anticipated:' Apple's revenue rises by 8% to $90B topping Wall Street's predictions in the last quarter - but iPhone sales are still slacking, figures show
Apple's third quarter revenue and profits surpassed expectations despite iPhone sales that weren't as strong as some analysts had expected, the company announced on Thursday. Apple's saving grace was Mac sales of $11.5billion, well above analyst's estimates of $9.36billion. The company's total revenue rose by eight percent in the last quarter.
SK Hynix May Have to Stop Manufacturing Memory Chips in China
Memory maker SK Hynix is facing up to the reality that it may need to pull out of China and find somewhere else to manufacture its chips. As the Associated Press reports, the recent round of US export restrictions targeted at China aren't just negatively impacting Chinese companies. SK Hynix, which has a manufacturing operation in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi, is now preparing for a future where it leaves the country. That's because the advanced machines (extreme ultraviolet lithography systems) required to manufacture its products potentially won't be available within China.
SK Hynix profits slump 60%, says US export restrictions could force Chinese plant closure
What just happened? Another memory chip giant is suffering the effects of "unprecedented deterioration" in consumer demand and US sanctions against China. SK Hynix said it would slash investment after third-quarter profits fell 60%, warning that the Biden Administration's restrictions could force it to close or sell a major plant in China.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver as Microsoft, Google earnings disappoint
U.S. stocks gyrated Wednesday morning after weak earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) raised concerns that slowing output could dent corporate profits in the coming months. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pared early losses as the index traded nearly flat by midday. Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the...
Apple's Revenue and Profit Edge up Despite Slowing Economy
Apple managed to boost both its sales and profit during a summertime quarter that depressed the fortunes of most other major tech companies, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the iPhone maker will be immune to a potential recession. Even though Apple fared reasonably well, the July-September results released Thursday...
Samsung Clocks 4% Revenue Growth In Q3; Sees Recovery In 2023 Second Half
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3.8% year-on-year to KRW 76.78 trillion. Semiconductor businesses revenue declined 12.8% Y/Y to KRW 23.02 trillion. SDC reported revenue of KRW 9.39 trillion, driven by record revenue for the mobile panel business following the release of new flagship smartphones,...
GM’s Q3 2022 Earnings Beat Expectations Hitting A Record $41.9 Billion In Revenue
General Motors announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022, including $2.55 adjusted earnings per share, an EBIT-adjusted net income of $4.3 billion, and a global revenue of $41.89 billion. The earnings beat Wall Street’s expectations by a large margin, with a slightly smaller-than-expected but still record-beating third-quarter revenue.
SK Hynix says chip industry woes “unprecedented”, to slash investment
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said on Wednesday the memory chip market is facing an “unprecedented deterioration”, as its third-quarter profit tumbled 60% amid a surge in inflation, missing expectations. “Supply will continue to exceed demand for the time being,” the world’s second-biggest memory chip...
Samsung's Third-Quarter Profit Plunges Amid Chip Market Woes
Samsung's quarterly profit declined in the third quarter for the first time in nearly three years as economic uncertainty continues to sap demand for PCs and phones, as well as the chips that power them. The Korea-based company said Wednesday that its operating profit for the three-month period ended Sept....
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Alphabet, Microsoft, Texas Instruments and more
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The search engine parent dropped 5.8% after Alphabet missed third-quarter earnings expectations, and reported a decline in YouTube ad revenue. Alphabet earned $1.06 per share on revenue of $69.09 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were forecasting $1.25 earnings per share on revenue of $70.58 billion.
China GDP beats with a bounce in the third quarter, delayed data shows
BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
POLL-Taiwan Q3 GDP seen growing 3.2%, struggling against trade headwinds
Taiwan's economy likely expanded slightly faster in the third quarter compared to the prior quarter but at an anaemic pace due to increased global economic headwinds denting demand for technology which is a key export, a Reuters poll showed. For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWGDPP%3DECI. Preliminary Q3 GDP seen at +3.2%...
