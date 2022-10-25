ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

kyma.com

Slow warming trend across the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures a little warmer than what we felt over the past few days, but we are still staying cooler than normal. Overnight and early mornings continue to be chilly, make sure to grab a light sweater or jacket if you have any early late night or early morning plans.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight warmup for the week ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will begin to rebound today, but still remain below seasonal averages through at least Thursday. Heading towards the weekend, temperatures will hover in the low to mid-80s across the lower deserts. The weather pattern will remain quiet through early next week.
YUMA, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ

Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Tracking every migrant death in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The border wall along the U.S. Mexico border in Yuma County splits the Sonoran desert. While many of the migrants who enter the United States say they're fleeing dangerous situations, what awaits them on this side of the wall can be even more treacherous. And...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

NBC 11 Sports: Holtville rolls, Brawley bounced

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For the second year in a row, the Holtville Vikings finished the IVL season undefeated. For the second year in a row the Vikings also nabbed the #1 seed in the CIF San Diego Section playoffs. Last year Holtville was the #1 seed in Division IV and this year, they gained the top spot in Division III.
HOLTVILLE, CA
kyma.com

Rivalry takes a turn this 79th annual bell game

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's that time of the year when the bell is ringing. This time around its echo can be heard inside the hallways of Brawley Union Highschool. Brawley's quarterback Ethan Gutierrez will be playing in his fourth and final bell game. He says the cherry on top would be keeping the bell in Brawley.
BRAWLEY, CA
High School Football PRO

El Centro, October 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brawley Union High School football team will have a game with Central Union High School on October 26, 2022, 18:00:00.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Vindication from Violence

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The amount of domestic violence victims served in Imperial County has increased by 50% from 2019 to 2021, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office. In 2021, 29 victims requested immediate advocacy by phone and 85 victims requested law enforcement, those numbers only...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
SAN LUIS, AZ

