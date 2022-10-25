Read full article on original website
Slow warming trend across the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures a little warmer than what we felt over the past few days, but we are still staying cooler than normal. Overnight and early mornings continue to be chilly, make sure to grab a light sweater or jacket if you have any early late night or early morning plans.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight warmup for the week ahead
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will begin to rebound today, but still remain below seasonal averages through at least Thursday. Heading towards the weekend, temperatures will hover in the low to mid-80s across the lower deserts. The weather pattern will remain quiet through early next week.
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
CASA of Arizona celebrates National Adoption Day in Yuma
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Arizona will celebrate National Adoption Day on November 19 in Yuma. The post CASA of Arizona celebrates National Adoption Day in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Diamonds in the dust! 8U softball, Team Rico, finishes regular season undefeated
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - "I'm just a proud dad," Victor Sanchez said of his daughter Deandra and her 8U softball team. Deandra plays first base for the Yuma Fast Pitch T-Ball League 8U Team Rico squad that recently finished the regular season 9-0-1 and outscored their opponents 74-6.
Serious injury collision early Tuesday morning
Through a press release, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a single vehicle rollover collision. The post Serious injury collision early Tuesday morning appeared first on KYMA.
CCI to break ground on Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project
State, Mexican, and regional officials will join Caltrans to break ground on the Clean California Calexico International Gateway Project. The post CCI to break ground on Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County warns parents about rainbow fentanyl ahead of halloween
The Yuma County Public Health Services District continues to warn the public of the dangers of fentanyl, but this time it looks like candy. The post Yuma County warns parents about rainbow fentanyl ahead of halloween appeared first on KYMA.
Wednesday is Public Radio Music Day. Border Radio invites you to listen to Yuma's Gwynn Sisters.
KOFA-Border Radio has teamed-up with the noncomMUSIC Alliance to celebrate Public Radio Music Day. It’s a chance for local public radio stations to highlight the role of public radio in supporting musicians and other artists by providing a platform to get their music heard. For this year’s celebration we...
Keller Williams Realty Yuma to host trick-or-treating event
Keller Williams Realty Yuma (KW) will open their offices to trick-or-treaters on Monday, October 31, 2022. The post Keller Williams Realty Yuma to host trick-or-treating event appeared first on KYMA.
SPECIAL REPORT: Tracking every migrant death in Yuma County
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The border wall along the U.S. Mexico border in Yuma County splits the Sonoran desert. While many of the migrants who enter the United States say they're fleeing dangerous situations, what awaits them on this side of the wall can be even more treacherous. And...
NBC 11 Sports: Holtville rolls, Brawley bounced
HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For the second year in a row, the Holtville Vikings finished the IVL season undefeated. For the second year in a row the Vikings also nabbed the #1 seed in the CIF San Diego Section playoffs. Last year Holtville was the #1 seed in Division IV and this year, they gained the top spot in Division III.
Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a victim was found with a gunshot wound on October 25. The post Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Rivalry takes a turn this 79th annual bell game
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's that time of the year when the bell is ringing. This time around its echo can be heard inside the hallways of Brawley Union Highschool. Brawley's quarterback Ethan Gutierrez will be playing in his fourth and final bell game. He says the cherry on top would be keeping the bell in Brawley.
Mark Kelly speaks to Yuma voters
Democratic Arizona Senator Mark Kelly landed in Yuma today, encouraging local voters to turn in their ballots. The post Mark Kelly speaks to Yuma voters appeared first on KYMA.
Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night
On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an armed robbery. The post Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro, October 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
El Centro, October 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brawley Union High School football team will have a game with Central Union High School on October 26, 2022, 18:00:00.
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
SPECIAL REPORT: Vindication from Violence
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The amount of domestic violence victims served in Imperial County has increased by 50% from 2019 to 2021, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office. In 2021, 29 victims requested immediate advocacy by phone and 85 victims requested law enforcement, those numbers only...
Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
