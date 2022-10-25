Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Beecher, Chara, Ullmark & More
The Boston Bruins continued their early-season surprise by winning all three of their games in the last seven days at the TD Garden. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look at some prospects in the minors, the week that a Bruins goaltender had, a former captain returned for a ceremony, and more.
NHL
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
Sabres down D Mattias Samuelsson for weeks, D Henri Jokiharju closer to return
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres open a four-game homestand down two of their top four defensemen, and it could be weeks before Buffalo’s thin blue line is at full strength again. Mattias Samuelsson will miss “a few weeks” before having his lower-body injury reevaluated, general manager Kevyn Adams said at Thursday’s morning skate, and […]
FOX Sports
Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1
MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter...
NHL
Mailbag: Canucks' issues; Avalanche scoring depth without Landeskog
Here is the Oct. 26 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What is the biggest problem in Vancouver right now? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver Canucks aren't defending hard enough and the consequence appears on the scoreboard at...
Yardbarker
Rangers Must Correct Early Season Concerns
Sitting at 3-2-1, the New York Rangers have gotten off to a very inconsistent start. How they have played in the last two games against the San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets is a complete 180 from how they started the year against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild.
Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians
MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
NHL
Boudreau supported as coach by Canucks GM after 0-5-2 start
VANCOUVER -- Bruce Boudreau has the support of Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin despite an 0-5-2 start to the season under the second-year coach. Allvin met the media Wednesday to discuss the Canucks being the only winless team in the NHL and what it's going to take to turn things around.
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche remain on the road for the beginning of a three-game northeast road trip as they take on the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Coverage begins at 6:00 P.M. MT on ESPN at Madison Square Garden. Valeri Nichushkin extended his season-opening point streak to six games last time...
