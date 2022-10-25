Read full article on original website
Related
Nontraditional Treats to Hand Out for Halloween to Texas Trick or Treaters
Halloween is a time for candy. Period. We all know the main goal of trick-or-treating is to see just how much candy we can put into a bucket, a bag, or even a pillowcase. Oh, how I miss the candy hauls and the excitement of going through the candy and seeing what new candies were given to me for free. FREE! Now a bag of candy is like twenty bucks.
Boo At The Zoo Returns In 2022 With Plenty Family Halloween Fun
Boo at the Zoo, the annual tradition, returns to delight families this weekend, October 22 and 23, 2022. Halloween lands on a Monday this year and if you want to get the most out of the holiday, then head out this weekend with the kiddos for some spooky fun at Boo at the Zoo hosted by the El Paso Zoo.
Halloween-Themed TikToks to Get You in a Spooky Good Mood
Halloween comes and goes so quickly, it almost makes you want to cry candy corn tears. Luckily, we have social media to document all the Halloween nonsense we may miss trying to enjoy the day. TikTok has become one great place to document some of the Halloween craziness that happens...
Hey Texas Couples? Here Are 7 Quick And Easy Halloween Couples Costume Ideas!
What You Need- Beth: Leopard long jacket. Rip: Black button-up, Black Jacket, Black Cowboys Hat, and FACIAL HAIR is a must! And yes Sunglasses!. Grab 2 black shirts and cut out some white circles and attach them! Pretty much that easy!. #3 • MARTY AND DOC FROM BACK TO THE...
Kids in Ancient Greece Used to “Trick or Treat”
They say the first documented use of the words “trick or treat” appeared in an article that ran on November 4, 1927. Reflecting on his town’s recent Halloween, a Canadian newspaperman wrote…. “The youthful tormentors were at the back door and front demanding edible plunder by the...
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0