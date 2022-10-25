Halloween is a time for candy. Period. We all know the main goal of trick-or-treating is to see just how much candy we can put into a bucket, a bag, or even a pillowcase. Oh, how I miss the candy hauls and the excitement of going through the candy and seeing what new candies were given to me for free. FREE! Now a bag of candy is like twenty bucks.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO