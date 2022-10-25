Read full article on original website
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Fact Check: Are Candles In Pumpkins Banned In New York State?
New York State officials are telling residents what they should put inside their pumpkins. Halloween 2022 is now just days away. A Halloween tradition here in New York State and across the country is to carve out a pumpkin and place a candle inside. However, top officials from New York are telling residents this is a very dangerous idea.
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard. With that in mind I find it difficult to understand why anyone, regardless of age, would choose to go back to work once they've already crossed the retirement finish line.
New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?
Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
One Of The Worlds Oldest Rivers Flows Through New York State
One of the worlds oldest rivers, and the oldest river in the United States, flows through New York State. Do you know which one?. According to New York State's DEC, New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. We also are home to the oldest river in the United States, and one of the oldest rivers in the world.
Large, Unique Danger For Driver In Upstate New York
How alert are you when you are driving on the Thruway or the back roads around New York State? It seems there are more distractions than ever for drivers. As the fall and winter months approach us, there is a unique warning from officials for those who drive in the Empire State.
7 gifts inspired by Upstate New York made from local businesses
Christmas is coming sooner than you think and if you don’t have a clue about what to gift friends or family, you’ve come to the right place. What makes a great Christmas gift for the Upstate New Yorker who isn’t phased by cold winters? We’ve gathered a list of items that represent Upstate in a nutshell. The items below come from local businesses that you can support while showing off your love of the Empire State.
N.Y. Governor lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter
Construction has started on affordable housing in Bristol, Vt. Construction is underway on what town leaders call “affordable housing” in downtown Bristol. Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways to preserve their historic places. That includes Monkton’s former town hall.
Colleges Across New York State Offering 2 Week No-Fee Applications
SUNY college campuses all over New York State have announced a way for you to save money, and to apply for college. SUNY has announced that between October 25th 2022 and November 6th 2022, they have dropped all application fees for all campuses. They have done this in an effort to make the process more accessible for anyone to apply for colleges.
‘New Supercomputers’ Predicts Snowy Winter For Most Of New York State
"New supercomputers" are predicting a "wetter than average" winter for most of New York State. The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. What do weather experts think the Empire State is in store for this winter? Do the supercomputers agree with other weather experts?. Most...
Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo
If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
Can You Burn Leaves In New York State?
The sweet smell of leaves in the fall! There are some days that just feel and smell perfect here in New York State. But there are some smells that signal a warning for officials around the Empire State. I am going to sound old here. But I remember when we...
How Old Do Kids Have to Be to Stay Home Alone in New York State?
Do you remember the first time you stayed home alone as a kid?. Recently, I discussed with a group of friends the first time we stayed home alone. A handful of my friends are now parents and navigating this situation and were trying to get a feel of what the norm is nowadays in 2022.
Sleep Under the Stars at This Unconventional Hotel in Upstate New York
If you're someone who likes to feel as though you are one with nature, this unique hotel in New York's Catskill mountains will fulfill all of your nature oneness fantasies!. Upstate New York's Catskill mountains are famous for their sprawling mountainous peaks, diverse landscape and terrain, wildlife, and a general feeling of peacefulness. But, New York's Catskills has also become known in recent years, as a fantastic place for nature lovers to glamp when they just don't feel like completely roughing it.
Empire State stimulus sends hundreds of dollars to New York state residents
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you have a family in New York state, here's some fantastic news that will impact your wallet. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. According to the New York Department of Taxation and Finances, you will be receiving at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. That's the first payment. What about the second payment?
Many NY small businesses impacted by COVID can apply for up to $25K in tax credits
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The state is now accepting applications from small businesses for the COVID-19 Capital Costs Tax Credit Program, which supports companies that made investments to comply with emergency orders and regulations, or to increase public safety in response to COVID-19. Businesses eligible to apply are those that have successfully completed the pre-screening process to become certified.
Does New York State Have A Halloween “No Candy” Law?
Halloween is less than a week away and some people might not have heard of New York State's Halloween Zero Tolerance law. The law was passed to help protect kids and families as they head out door to door to collect yummy treats. New York State's Halloween Zero Tolerance law...
Study: How Safe is the State of New York?
We hear about robberies and violent crime in the news, and it can leave one wondering just how safe their town may be? But if you also factor in everything from hate crimes, to the safety of the roads, to even natural disasters, it starts to paint a bigger picture.
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
