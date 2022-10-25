Two people were armed at gunpoint within five minutes of each other in Oak Park on the afternoon of Oct. 18. The first victim was a Chicago resident, who was in a parking lot in the 800 block of Madison Street at 1:35 p.m. when he was approached and ordered down on the ground by two men, one of whom pointed a silver handgun at the victim. The two offenders took cash from the victim’s pockets before fleeing in a dark gray Dodge sedan with tinted windows and no license plates.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO