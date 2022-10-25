ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cwbchicago.com

Car passenger dead after Rogers Park shooting, police say

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed while riding in a car in Rogers Park on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. Investigators found more than 25 shell casings from two weapons at the scene. He was riding in the back seat of a car when the gunman opened fire on...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Robbed While Dining at Restaurant in River North

A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Man fatally struck at Chatham bus stop is 2nd pedestrian killed at 79th/King in 2 months

Tragically, there were two pedestrian fatalities in Chicago last weekend. Early Saturday morning an allegedly drunk driver struck and killed Luis Martinez Ortiz, 54, as he crossed 51st Street at Sawyer Avenue in Gage Park. And on Sunday morning a reckless driver struck a 57-year-old man at a bus stop at 79th Street and King Drive in Chatham and injured three other people.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Chicago Crime: CPD issue alert of recent armed robberies on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Brainerd and Beverly neighborhoods of armed robberies that happened Tuesday. Police said two to three suspects would approach victims on the street and demand their property while armed with a handgun. Incident time and location:. · October 25, 2022,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves woman, 25, dead in Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 25-year-old woman is dead after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.The woman was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street near Cottage Grove Avenue around 4:54 p.m., when she was shot in the head and left leg by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.Area Two detectives are investigating.Police did not say whether anyone was in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man reunited with dog after armed carjacking near United Center

CHICAGO — A man has been reunited with his dog after his vehicle was carjacked with his pet still inside on the city’s Near West Side. Tim Sheridan was carjacked around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Western Avenue and Madison Street near Pete’s Fresh Market grocery store, just west of the United Center. Sheridan said he […]
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Two armed robberies in Oak Park within 5 minutes

Two people were armed at gunpoint within five minutes of each other in Oak Park on the afternoon of Oct. 18. The first victim was a Chicago resident, who was in a parking lot in the 800 block of Madison Street at 1:35 p.m. when he was approached and ordered down on the ground by two men, one of whom pointed a silver handgun at the victim. The two offenders took cash from the victim’s pockets before fleeing in a dark gray Dodge sedan with tinted windows and no license plates.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 34, shot in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 34-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 83rd Street when he was shot at by a gunman who fled on foot, police said. The man suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Southwest Side parents demand action after student is hurt in hit-and-run near school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of parents on the city's Southwest Side is asking for measures to crack down on what the call a dangerous street near one of their schools.This came after a student as struck and severely injured during a hit-and-run nearby.CBS 2's Marybel González talked with the parents Wednesday night about their frustration.On Wednesday, Oct. 5, while on her way to school, Erika Hernandez said she was hit by a swerving car at the intersection of 46th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park."I was crossing down the street," Hernandez said. "I had the right of way."Hernandez...
CHICAGO, IL

