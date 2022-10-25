Read full article on original website
Lisa Montgomery
1d ago
black and brown if you got to stand in the line for a coat and you got more than one child you need to stop having kids you can't afford them
cwbchicago.com
Police investigating after 2 are found shot in Near North Side apartment building
Chicago police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot inside an apartment building on the Near North Side. CPD said the man’s injuries may have been self-inflicted. Police responded to calls of shots fired on the 8th floor of the apartment building at 1000 North LaSalle...
Man killed after shot in the back in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say
The victim driving in Rogers Park when someone in a black Jeep driving southbound fired shots from the vehicle, striking the man in the back, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Car passenger dead after Rogers Park shooting, police say
A 25-year-old man was shot and killed while riding in a car in Rogers Park on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. Investigators found more than 25 shell casings from two weapons at the scene. He was riding in the back seat of a car when the gunman opened fire on...
Chicago police: 2 critically injured after man shoots woman, himself in Gold Coast apartment complex
Two people were critically injured in a Gold Coast apartment complex Wednesday night after police said a man shot a woman and then himself.
Man shoots woman then himself in River North
A man and a woman were critically wounded after police say the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself in River North Wednesday night.
Man Robbed While Dining at Restaurant in River North
A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Maywood man charged with attempted murder in connection to woman stabbed in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A man from Maywood is facing attempted murder charges after police say he stabbed a woman in Woodlawn last month. Lamont Walker, 39 was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the stabbing of a 42-year-old woman in the 6400 block of South Rhodes Avenue on Sept. 15. Walker...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Man fatally struck at Chatham bus stop is 2nd pedestrian killed at 79th/King in 2 months
Tragically, there were two pedestrian fatalities in Chicago last weekend. Early Saturday morning an allegedly drunk driver struck and killed Luis Martinez Ortiz, 54, as he crossed 51st Street at Sawyer Avenue in Gage Park. And on Sunday morning a reckless driver struck a 57-year-old man at a bus stop at 79th Street and King Drive in Chatham and injured three other people.
Man robbed at gunpoint while walking in River North
A man was robbed early Wednesday in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 37, was walking in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a gunman demanded his belongings about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
Relatives say Chicago landlord tried multiple times to remove tenant now charged with her murder
As relatives of Frances Walker prepare to lay her to rest, they tell ABC7 Eyewitness News she had tried to remove the tenant accused of her murder many times.
Diner's wallet stolen while eating at Labriola on Michigan Avenue, CPD says
A diner had their wallet stolen while eating at Labriola on Michigan Avenue Wednesday evening, CPD confirmed.
CBS News
Chicago Crime: CPD issue alert of recent armed robberies on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Brainerd and Beverly neighborhoods of armed robberies that happened Tuesday. Police said two to three suspects would approach victims on the street and demand their property while armed with a handgun. Incident time and location:. · October 25, 2022,...
Chicago shooting leaves woman, 25, dead in Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 25-year-old woman is dead after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.The woman was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street near Cottage Grove Avenue around 4:54 p.m., when she was shot in the head and left leg by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.Area Two detectives are investigating.Police did not say whether anyone was in custody.
Man reunited with dog after armed carjacking near United Center
CHICAGO — A man has been reunited with his dog after his vehicle was carjacked with his pet still inside on the city’s Near West Side. Tim Sheridan was carjacked around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Western Avenue and Madison Street near Pete’s Fresh Market grocery store, just west of the United Center. Sheridan said he […]
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Two armed robberies in Oak Park within 5 minutes
Two people were armed at gunpoint within five minutes of each other in Oak Park on the afternoon of Oct. 18. The first victim was a Chicago resident, who was in a parking lot in the 800 block of Madison Street at 1:35 p.m. when he was approached and ordered down on the ground by two men, one of whom pointed a silver handgun at the victim. The two offenders took cash from the victim’s pockets before fleeing in a dark gray Dodge sedan with tinted windows and no license plates.
Bellwood mother of 2 killed, man critically hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting
"She was just a 26-year-old girl with two daughters and trying to do right," said the victim's cousin.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 34, shot in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 34-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 83rd Street when he was shot at by a gunman who fled on foot, police said. The man suffered a gunshot...
Southwest Side parents demand action after student is hurt in hit-and-run near school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of parents on the city's Southwest Side is asking for measures to crack down on what the call a dangerous street near one of their schools.This came after a student as struck and severely injured during a hit-and-run nearby.CBS 2's Marybel González talked with the parents Wednesday night about their frustration.On Wednesday, Oct. 5, while on her way to school, Erika Hernandez said she was hit by a swerving car at the intersection of 46th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park."I was crossing down the street," Hernandez said. "I had the right of way."Hernandez...
CPD officer facing felony charges in 2021 Taser incident on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago Police officer was charged with two felonies Thursday, more than a year after he allegedly used a Taser on an unarmed man who was cooperating with the officer’s orders. Marco Simonetti, 58, was arrested Wednesday night at the CPD’s First District station in the South Loop, according to court records. He […]
