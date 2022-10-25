Call of Duty legend Scump confirmed today that the Modern Warfare 2 season will be his final year of competing at the professional level. In a YouTube video titled “This is Goodbye,” Scump revealed that he will only be competing for one more year of Call of Duty. He will be one of many professional players who have hung up their controllers in recent years, including Crimsix, who retired at the end of Vanguard. Scump is one of the most successful players in competitive Call of Duty and has been competing for the last decade under OpTic Gaming.

