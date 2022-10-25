Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 stuck on installing? Here’s what to do
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has officially launched in certain countries across the world, but some people are getting stuck on the installation process for the game. Infinity Ward’s highly anticipated Call of Duty title allowed users to pre-install the game a day in advance but players are still having issues with installing the over 120-gigabyte game.
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
Custom loadouts locked in Modern Warfare 2? Try this to fix them
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is here, but its launch is being bogged down by several bugs and errors affecting many players. An especially pesky bug on launch day is locking custom loadouts for players who have already unlocked the feature, preventing them from editing or creating loadouts and forcing them into using ones already made before the bug or default classes.
Flickering issues in Modern Warfare 2? Try these fixes
In addition to expecting a new Call of Duty title every year, fans of the franchise are also used to running into various errors during each game’s launch period, which has been the case for Modern Warfare 2. After battling through crashes to get into the game, some players...
Infinity Ward releases patch to fix Modern Warfare 2 party bug
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players should find it easier to grind the game with their friends, as Infinity Ward has released an update addressing the frustrating party bug causing the game to crash. Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and fans everywhere are grinding to unlock new weapons,...
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
Is Call of Duty the next Minecraft? Xbox boss Phil Spencer sure hopes so
The long-term future of Call of Duty, and more specifically what platforms it will be kept on following the conclusion of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, has been a hot topic over the past couple of months. Both the heads of Xbox and PlayStation have been going back and...
Where is the Barracks in Modern Warfare 2?
You may be just one of many soldiers in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but there is a near-limitless number of ways to customize your profile and weapons available to you. Players will even be able to showcase their profile, designating their preferred operator, weapon, calling cards, emblems, and clan tag.
CoD players on PC are crashing on day one of Modern Warfare 2 launch
Call of Duty players are experiencing multiple crashes while attempting to play Modern Warfare 2 on PC. PC players appear to have an increased number of crashes on MW2 compared to those playing on Xbox or PlayStation during the first few hours of the game’s launch. Reports of consistent crashes began popping up on Reddit and Twitter shortly after the game went live on all platforms. The crash reports vary, with some saying they can’t get past the main menu and others experiencing crashes after getting into a game.
Modern Warfare 2’s servers are unsurprisingly struggling on launch day
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally arrived, but it’s brought some expected launch day problems with its vast suite of gameplay offerings. Players around the world are reporting problems accessing the game’s multiplayer servers on launch day. This is a common occurrence with any massive online game, but it’s still disappointing for those who are looking to enjoy the new title.
Classic CoD map Rust makes a surprise appearance in Modern Warfare 2
The original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trilogy featured some of the most beloved maps in the franchise’s history—and it looks like one of them has returned with the newest CoD title. A Modern Warfare 2 player on Reddit spotted an oil rig in the background of one...
Call of Duty Endowment Protector Pack DLC for Modern Warfare 2 features cosmetics that raise funds for charity
A new cosmetic pack to raise funds for the Call of Duty Endowment charity organization has been showcased, bringing new items to Modern Warfare 2 at launch. For a fee, players can purchase the pack starting tomorrow to earn several items, including a rifle blueprint, an operator skin, double XP tokens, a weapon charm, and more.
Call of Duty player gives first look at Modern Warfare 2 nukes
A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II player has achieved one of the first Tactical Nuke killstreaks in MW2 just hours after the game’s worldwide release. CoD player Naki posted a clip of them calling in the MGB killstreak, which is unlocked after killing 25 enemies without dying. The killstreak starts a countdown before killing the entire lobby and ending the game, regardless of the score or time left. Players can only sit and watch as the whole map explodes before a short screen showing a mushroom cloud appears.
How to fix the Claim Failed Unknown error (error 7) in Dota 2
Valve is giving away the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass and an Arcana for free, and it has caused quite a commotion. Thousands of players are flooding into the servers to unlock their latest rewards. Claiming your The International 2022 Swag Bag in Dota 2 isn’t an easy feat, however,...
Sliding doors: Apex, Warzone headed in opposite directions, NICKMERCS says, and it’s bad news for CoD
It took Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff a long time to ditch Warzone for Apex Legends. But the moment he did, the battle royale king was hooked immediately. He admitted it’s prone to becoming a little stale from time to time. But, he believes Apex is in good hands and has a bright future—which is something he can’t say about Warzone.
Scump confirms 2023 Call of Duty League season will be his final year as a pro
Call of Duty legend Scump confirmed today that the Modern Warfare 2 season will be his final year of competing at the professional level. In a YouTube video titled “This is Goodbye,” Scump revealed that he will only be competing for one more year of Call of Duty. He will be one of many professional players who have hung up their controllers in recent years, including Crimsix, who retired at the end of Vanguard. Scump is one of the most successful players in competitive Call of Duty and has been competing for the last decade under OpTic Gaming.
How to complete the Lantern Lit challenge in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event
As part of Overwatch 2’s first Halloween Terror event, the development team at Blizzard Entertainment introduced Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, a mode that allows players to complete a horde mode PvE sequence. Teams of four can explore Eichenwalde’s pathways, buildings, and castle like never before on their quest to defeat the Bride of Junkenstein.
One of Modern Warfare 2’s maps is an atrocious multi-lane highway mess
The worldwide launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has begun, starting with the New Zealand/Australia region before heading west to Asia, Europe, and then North America. Clips of gameplay are already beginning to circulate around the main social media platforms for CoD like Twitter and Reddit, and one of the early eye-catchers is the six-vs-six core version of the Santa Sena Border Crossing map.
Infinity Ward warns eager MW2 players using ‘New Zealand trick’ could ruin launch
On the eve of the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the developers are warning players about a popular trick that’s been circulating in the gaming community. Infinity Ward reminded players that it’s not worth switching their console’s region to New Zealand—which will be getting access first—to access the game early. “You will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region,” the devs said.
How to claim your The International 2022 Swag Bag in Dota 2
The International 2022 Dota 2 battle pass had a controversial launch. From missing items to a more challenging level-up system, players were hesitant to click on the buy button. Valve was quick to address the concerns and the developer has been improving the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass. Not only...
