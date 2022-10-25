ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Defiant Fetterman not apologizing for debate: “It’s about getting back up and fighting”

If anyone thought John Fetterman would be contrite after Tuesday’s U.S. Senate debate and his nationally dissected performance, they should think again. Fetterman appeared on MSNBC’s The ReidOut show Thursday night and was defiant in the face of Republican critics and some Democrats who have been expressing concerns following the debate, at least according to Politico.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
President Biden heads to Delaware to vote early

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House said Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, 18, who is a first-time voter.
DELAWARE STATE
