Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Former KCPD sergeant pleads guilty to using excessive force against teen
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — *The video above relates to the initial incitement in 2020. A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force in a November 2019 incident. The use of force involved a Kansas City, Missouri, teenager.
kttn.com
Missouri man caught with gun, while overdosing on fentanyl, sentenced to six years in prison
U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Wednesday sentenced a man caught with a gun while overdosing on fentanyl to six years in prison. Derrick Hart pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitted possessing that gun on March 3, 2020. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Hart unconscious on the side of Goodfellow Boulevard with a stolen 9mm pistol and a large-capacity magazine in his waistband. He was revived by EMS and taken to the hospital.
Corrections officer accused of helping juveniles get away after escaping St. Louis County detention center
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A corrections officer at the St. Louis County Justice Center was charged Tuesday and accused of helping her son and another boy get away after they escaped a juvenile detention center in May. Michelle Royal, a 39-year-old Florissant resident, was charged with two counts...
St. Charles County jury to hear trial for NKCPD officer's alleged murderer
A man accused of shooting and killing a North Kansas City officer in July has requested his trial be moved outside of Clay County.
KAKE TV
Sister pleads guilty in shooting death of 12-year-old brother in Kansas
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) -- The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
KMBC.com
Kansas City authorities ID man suspected in slayings of 2 South American researchers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said Kansas City police detectives and the Crime Lab have identified the man they believe killed two South American researchers earlier this month. Camila Behrensen, 24, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Guzman Palma, 25, from Santiago, Chile, died in...
Sheriff: Man who escaped from custody at KC hospital captured
PLATTE COUNTY— The inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday has been taken back into custody, according to the Platte County Sheriff's office. Just after 2:30p.m, 38-year-old Jacob Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road. An extensive search by members of the Platte County Sheriff’s...
mymoinfo.com
41-Year-Old Bonne Terre Prison Inmate Dies
(St. Francois County) An inmate from the Bonne Terre prison has died. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says 41-year-old Marshall Chunn was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at the state prison in northern St. Francois County. Chunn was serving 15 years for second-degree murder and abuse of a child from St. Louis County. Chunn was first sent to prison in January of 2011. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Kansas City man convicted of 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A jury convicted a Kansas City man of several murder charges for a 2018 shooting rampage that ended with three dead.
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
KMBC.com
KCPD looking for men caught on video in Westport assault case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police need your help to find two men who were part of a violent attack in Westport. Video of the event captured around 3 a.m. Sunday near 40th and Pennsylvania shows the attack. You can see two men fighting. Then, a young...
KMBC.com
Kansas City detectives attempting to identify person of interest in Tuesday night homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest in a homicide that occurred near 57th and Troost late Tuesday night. One man died and two women were sent to the hospital around 11:30 p.m. in the shooting KCPD is investigating. This content is imported...
KMBC.com
Police: Person of interest in custody after fatal shooting in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police said they are investigating a man's fatal shooting Tuesday evening. Authorities said officers were called about 8:15 p.m. to the 800 block of North Park Avenue on a reported shooting. Police said when officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a home.
KCTV 5
Sister of slain 12-year-old pleas guilty to involuntary manslaughter
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
KCTV 5
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport Sunday morning. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted police are looking for two men involved the aggravated assault that occurred just before 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Anyone with information...
Grandview man pleads guilty to involvement in $4.1 million meth conspiracy
A Grandview man has pled guilty to his role in a meth conspiracy worth $4.1 million that was linked to two murders.
KCPD ask for public's help in identifying suspect in pistol-whipping in Westport
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released a video with hopes of identifying suspects involved in an alleged pistol-whipping in Westport over the weekend.
Police identify man who died in shooting at Independence home Tuesday night
A man died in a shooting that happened in Independence on Tuesday night. At around 8:15 p.m., Independence police responded to the 800 block N. Park Avenue on reports of a shooting.
Comments / 0