WJCL
Celebrity Sighting: Natalie Portman, shooting movie nearby, spotted on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — One of Hollywood's biggest names was spotted this week on Tybee Island. On Wednesday, the Glazed and Confused pottery studio shared a photo of Natalie Portman from her visit to the shop. In a Facebook post, the pottery studio wrote, "Well, this was fun! She,...
Photos: SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 red carpet
Photos: SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 red carpet Eddie Redmayne poses with fans during The 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival – Red Carpet, Award Presentations to Eddie Redmayne and Gala Screening "The Good Nurse" on October 23, 2022, in Savannah, Georgia. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
connectsavannah.com
Locally-Made ‘A Savannah Haunting’ Opens in Theaters Halloween Weeknd
Savannah is known as one of the most haunted places in the country, yet the Hostess City has never been the main setting for a haunted house film— until now. “A Savannah Haunting” is a film based on true events that the writer and director, William Mark McCullough, and his family experienced at their home.
WJCL
Jurassic Quest brings its show to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Dinosaur fans will get a special treat this Halloween weekend. Jurassic Quest once again brings its show to the Savannah Convention Center starting Friday, Oct. 28. You’ll meet dino trainers and of course, see what some of the prehistoric creatures looked like and there will also...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Ron Howard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Legendary film maker Ron Howard chatted with WTOC’S Becky Sattero. He was honored with the lifetime achievement in Directing Award.
Statesboro native moves on to knockout rounds on The Voice
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro native Bryce Leatherwood performed on NBC’s The Voice Tuesday night. He’s on Team Blake. Leatherwood sang “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks and Dunn, along with a group from North Carolina. It was part of what the show calls The Voice Battle. “It’s where I first saw mary, on that roadside […]
Onlookers get close to award winning actor in Savannah tonight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some onlookers at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 were unexpectedly treated to a greeting, autograph and photo opportunities when actor Eddie Redmayne left the red carpet and headed their way. “He was walking by, and my friend Charlie told me to get something signed and I didn’t have anything, so […]
WJCL
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The South Georgia State Fair returns October 27 through November 6. The 11-days of fun is once again organized and presented by the Exchange Club of Savannah. All the exciting rides, thrilling games, fantastic food and entertaining shows and exhibits will take place at 105 Fort...
Portal citizens to celebrate Turpentine Festival on Saturday after cancelling two years
The 41st Catface Turpentine Festival will be held in Portal, Georgia, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after the original date of Oct. 1 was delayed due to Hurricane Ian and a two-year cancellation during the high spread of COVID-19. “Two years we had to shut down because of COVID, and...
WSAV-TV
Meet the team behind one of Savannah’s finest real estate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty is one of Savannah’s finest realty companies. Being a leading luxury real estate firm in Charleston, South Carolina, the company decided to merge with Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty expanding their services to the Savannah area and further along the East Coast.
Wynonna Judd, special guests to perform in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Country music singer and songwriter, Wynonna Judd has announced The Judds: The Final Tour will be performing at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah on February 23. “It was a no brainer to add 15 more shows! In my 39 years of performing, this tour has truly been one of my favorite […]
Gullah Food Festival returns this weekend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Locals will soon get the chance to celebrate a true staple of the Lowcountry with The Gullah Food Festival is back. it’s happening Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head. There will be traditional Gullah storytellers, music, food and local vendors. Visitors […]
AdWeek
Gray Promotes Marsha Fogarty to General Manager of WTOC in Savannah
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Marsha B. Fogarty has been promoted to general manager of Gray owned Savannah, Ga., CBS affiliate WTOC. Fogarty joined WTOC in 1998...
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location
There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
Savannah Tribune
Yusuf Shabazz Honored With Outstanding GA Citizen Award
Yusuf Shabazz is a 2022 recipient of the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, the state’s highest citizen honor. Although he has operated successful businesses for more than 30 years, served in public office, taught school, and preached in Georgia churches; the Georgia Secretary of State bestowed the award upon Shabazz because of his life-long devotion to Georgia’s disenfranchised communities and his work as a social crusader.
Ambulance collides with tractor-trailer en route to Savannah
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An ambulance crashed into a tractor-trailer on its way to Savannah early Wednesday morning. A Golden Isles ambulance carrying a patient was enroute to Savannah from Waycross when it collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer in Hinesville just before 1 a.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department (HPD) Traffic Accident […]
wtoc.com
Construction on Broughton Street expected to end in November
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction along Broughton Street has been going on for two years now but an end to the downtown eye sore is in sight. Mayor Johnson says the long overdue end to this construction on Broughton Street should be wrapped up before Thanksgiving. For one business owner just up the street, that’s music to her ears.
WJCL
Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'
It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
thegeorgeanne.com
Down and Out in Savannah
Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
What to know: New Savannah Police technology can ID suspects by clothes, license plates
Last month, with little fanfare, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved funding for new video surveillance technology and cameras to aid police in fighting crime. Savannah Police Department officials say the software from the Israel-based company, BriefCam Ltd., will help detectives sift through hours of surveillance footage in mere minutes. The program can identify suspects or persons of interest by clothing, their license plates, vehicle type and color – all by searching keywords. That information can then be used to obtain search and arrest warrants.
