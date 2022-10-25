ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos quarterback 'ready to roll' against Jacksonville Jaguars after working out for four hours on flight to London

Russell Wilson is trending towards playing in Sunday's clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, said Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Wednesday. The quarterback added he was "ready to rock" after sitting out last weekend's defeat to the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury, with Brett Rypien taking his place.
DENVER, CO

