SkySports
Baltimore Ravens 27-22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady's Bucs drop to 3-5 on the season after third-straight defeat and fifth in six
Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a come-from-behind 27-22 victory over Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. Story of the Game. The Bucs (3-5) lost for the fifth time in six games following a 2-0...
SkySports
Tom Brady: What's behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' struggles during the 2022 season?
Tom Brady is the undisputed GOAT of the NFL, his seven Super Bowl wins more than any team has ever achieved, let alone another player - but he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are struggling badly in 2022, winning just three of their first eight games this season. Why?. The...
SkySports
Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos quarterback 'ready to roll' against Jacksonville Jaguars after working out for four hours on flight to London
Russell Wilson is trending towards playing in Sunday's clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, said Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Wednesday. The quarterback added he was "ready to rock" after sitting out last weekend's defeat to the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury, with Brett Rypien taking his place.
SkySports
India Wright: NFL Media six-time Emmy-nominated featured producer talks to Her Huddle about her career evolution
India Wright is a six-time Emmy-nominated features producer for NFL Media with an immense passion for storytelling. Appearing on the latest episode of Her Huddle (available as a podcast below), Wright explained precisely what makes a good story. "It starts with research," she said. "And I'm looking for layers… and a big third act.
