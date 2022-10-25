ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Video captures NYC stray-bullet shooting of 70-year-old woman

By Kyle Schnitzer, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
 2 days ago

Surveillance video shows the moment a 70-year-old Brooklyn woman is hit by a stray bullet after leaving a Food Town supermarket pushing her shopping cart full of groceries.

The security video captures the elderly victim heading home and being hit by the errant slug in Bedford-Stuyvesant shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

She can be seen slumping over but stays on her feet until a passer-by comes to assist her.

“Why can’t we have a safe city?” the wounded woman’s cousin, Laurice Johnson, told The Post on Tuesday. “Don’t pick up guns, especially when you obviously don’t know how to use it.”

Johnson, 70, bemoaned the spate of stray-bullet shootings in the Big Apple and said she missed the old days when people would just “duke it out” to settle a beef.

“I’m old enough to remember that — when you went t blows, best man won,” she said. “Just duke it out. If you can’t get it straight by words, throw your little punches.

Surveillance footage shows a woman get hit by a stray bullet after leaving a Brooklyn supermarket on October 24, 2022.
The 70-year-old was hit after one man opened fire at another man on Fulton Street.

“You ain’t killing nobody and you’re certainly not killing a stranger,” she added.

Johnson said her injured kin returned home and is now recuperating from a leg wound.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the suspected gunman in the incident, who remained on the loose late in the day.

The NYPD released an image of the shooting suspect, who is still at large.
NYPD
The victim’s cousin Laurice Johnson bemoaned gun violence and questioned why New York can’t be a “safe city.”
Gabriella Bass

The video shows a man with a yellow cap at the counter of a local store, then cuts to another man wearing a red, white and blue jacket in the doorway.

Police said the second man opened fire on the first during a beef on Fulton Street near Tompkins Avenue — with the slug missing the target and hitting victim.

New York Post

