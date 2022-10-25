ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Antonio Brown Announces Decision On Kanye West, Donda Sports

Earlier this year, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was named president of Kanye West's Donda Sports organization. West has recently found himself at the center of public scrutiny for his collection of anti-semitic comments over the past few weeks. Despite heavy backlash from the vast majority of West's business partners, Brown has elected to stick with his close friend.
Rolling Stone

Donda Sports Crumbles, Too: Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown Leave Kanye West’s Agency

The only two known athletes signed to Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency terminated their partnerships with the rapper over his heinous antisemitic comments. On Tuesday, both Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown announced that they no longer would be working with the rapper and his sports agency venture. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children,” wrote Donald, co-signed by his wife Erica. “We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.” The...
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
HuffPost

Major Sports Stars Leave Kanye West's Donda Agency Over Antisemitism

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests...
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Leaves Kanye West's Donda Sports Agency 24 Hours After Saying He Will Not Leave: "My Voice And My Position Can't Co-Exist In Spaces That Don't Correspond To My Values"

Jaylen Brown has gone from reiterating his commitment to working with Donda Sports to leaving the Kanye West-led sports agency via a statement earlier today. The rapper, who goes by Ye, is in the middle of controversy because of anti-Semitic comments made by him that led Adidas, Balenciaga, and GAP to cancel their collaborations with him.
Vibe

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Basketball Team Kicked Out Of Tournament

A significant basketball tournament has dropped Kanye West’s Donda Academy team. TMZ reports that the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics announced they would be axing Ye’s team from the season’s schedule, citing his recent pattern of hurtful language as their motivation.  Scholastic released a statement regarding their decision, stating that the former billionaire’s “words and actions violate our values as a company and a country” and that they wanted to ensure “a spirit of diversity, sportsmanship, inclusion, equity, and mutual respect” at their events.More from VIBE.comConsequence And Talib Kweli Go At It Over Kanye West SupportKanye West's Donda Academy Closed For Remainder Of School YearKanye...
rolling out

Sports superstars leaving Kanye West’s sports agency

Major sports stars from the NFL and NBA have announced they are cutting ties with Donda Sports, Ye West’s sports agency, due to his repeated anti-Semitic and hateful remarks. In statements posted to their respective social media accounts, Aaron Donald, considered one of the greatest NFL defensive linemen of...

