Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Related
Antonio Brown Announces Decision On Kanye West, Donda Sports
Earlier this year, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was named president of Kanye West's Donda Sports organization. West has recently found himself at the center of public scrutiny for his collection of anti-semitic comments over the past few weeks. Despite heavy backlash from the vast majority of West's business partners, Brown has elected to stick with his close friend.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Loses NFL Star Aaron Donald & Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown As Donda Sports Clients
Kanye West has lost a pair of superstar clients signed to his Donda Sports agency over his controversial anti-Semitic commentary. On Tuesday (October 25), Los Angeles Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown both revealed they would be leaving the Kanye-headed agency. “Our family has made the...
Donda Sports Crumbles, Too: Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown Leave Kanye West’s Agency
The only two known athletes signed to Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency terminated their partnerships with the rapper over his heinous antisemitic comments. On Tuesday, both Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown announced that they no longer would be working with the rapper and his sports agency venture. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children,” wrote Donald, co-signed by his wife Erica. “We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.” The...
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
HuffPost
Major Sports Stars Leave Kanye West's Donda Agency Over Antisemitism
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests...
CBS Sports
Aaron Donald terminates partnership with Kanye West's Donda Sports after antisemitic comments
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald has terminated his marketing deal with Kanye West's Donda Sports, Donald announced Tuesday. The decision comes after West made several recent antisemitic comments that resulted in the rapper being dropped by several major companies. Donald announced in May he had joined Donda...
Yardbarker
Jaylen Brown Leaves Kanye West's Donda Sports Agency 24 Hours After Saying He Will Not Leave: "My Voice And My Position Can't Co-Exist In Spaces That Don't Correspond To My Values"
Jaylen Brown has gone from reiterating his commitment to working with Donda Sports to leaving the Kanye West-led sports agency via a statement earlier today. The rapper, who goes by Ye, is in the middle of controversy because of anti-Semitic comments made by him that led Adidas, Balenciaga, and GAP to cancel their collaborations with him.
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Basketball Team Kicked Out Of Tournament
A significant basketball tournament has dropped Kanye West’s Donda Academy team. TMZ reports that the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics announced they would be axing Ye’s team from the season’s schedule, citing his recent pattern of hurtful language as their motivation. Scholastic released a statement regarding their decision, stating that the former billionaire’s “words and actions violate our values as a company and a country” and that they wanted to ensure “a spirit of diversity, sportsmanship, inclusion, equity, and mutual respect” at their events.More from VIBE.comConsequence And Talib Kweli Go At It Over Kanye West SupportKanye West's Donda Academy Closed For Remainder Of School YearKanye...
NFL-Rams' Donald, Celtics' Brown cut ties with Kanye West's sports marketing agency
LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Celtics guard Jaylen Brown on Tuesday announced they were terminating their relationships with Kanye West's sports marketing agency in light of the musician's antisemitic remarks.
Sports superstars leaving Kanye West’s sports agency
Major sports stars from the NFL and NBA have announced they are cutting ties with Donda Sports, Ye West’s sports agency, due to his repeated anti-Semitic and hateful remarks. In statements posted to their respective social media accounts, Aaron Donald, considered one of the greatest NFL defensive linemen of...
Comments / 0