Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/27/22)

It is Thursday, October 27, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals to come to town on the Week 8 Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. Speaking of Halloween, the Browns’ Twitter account has themed pumpkin carving stencils available to download to get your family...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Week 8 picks: Buccaneers-Ravens, Rams-49ers and more

The top tier of the NFL hierarchy is starting to establish itself. It's the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and... everybody else. Or, are the 6-1 New York Giants legit, too? What about the 5-2 New York Jets, the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings or the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys? Are these teams actually good, or just overachieving?
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Dez Bryant Joins Antonio Brown in Support of Kanye West Amid Antisemitic Remarks

NFL free agent receiver Dez Bryant does not believe that the recent comments from Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, were antisemitic. Dez Bryant posted a clip on Twitter Wednesday of Ye saying that he is jealous of the way Jewish people do business. Bryant appeared to use the clip to show that Ye does not “hate Jewish people.”
Outsider.com

NFL Week 8 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game

Well, NFL fans, there aren’t as many “treats” as you might hope for a weekend that falls in line with Halloween. Instead, Week 8 of the season comes with more tricks than anything — though maybe that will lead to a few tasty upsets. We can...
Outsider.com

Bo Jackson Says the MLB Has a Brighter Future Than the NFL

Legendary athlete Bo Jackson isn’t swayed by the NFL’s reported $11 billion revenue in 2021 — he believes that MLB has a brighter future ahead. The former football and baseball star recently sat down with Tony Anderson of Sports Seriously for a wide-ranging interview. Among the questions asked: which league has a brighter future between the NFL and MLB? Though the NFL continues to soar in popularity, Jackson feels that MLB has the upper hand going forward.
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

