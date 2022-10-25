Read full article on original website
Related
The latest trade chatter involving the Kansas City Chiefs from national NFL writers
Cornerback? Wide receiver? Defensive end? A look at proposed Chiefs trades from around the country.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly more involved in QB decisions, wants long-term solution
The Indianapolis Colts made the most surprising decision of the 2022 NFL season, benching quarterback Matt Ryan and turning the
Antonio Brown Takes Major Shot at Tom Brady With New Shirt Amid Gisele Bündchen Drama
Business is booming for Antonio Brown even as he remains — and likely will remain — an NFL free-agent receiver. Brown has been taking shots at former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady, amid the quarterback’s rumored impending divorce with wife Gisele Bündchen. But this time,...
Chiefs Are Trading For Notable Wide Receiver This Thursday
The Kansas City Chiefs continue adding weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The AFC West franchise has reportedly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. All the Chiefs have to give up to get him is a third-round compensatory pick and 2023 sixth-round ...
Yardbarker
Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Aaron Rodgers Called Out By Ex-Packer for Ripping Teammates
Green Bay Packers (3-4) quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not mince words Tuesday when asked about his squad’s struggling offense. Making his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the four-time AP NFL MVP said that guys who are making too many mental mistakes need to receive less reps.
Sports Illustrated suggests Titans trade for Browns' Kareem Hunt
With the Nov. 1 trade deadline rapidly approaching, experts from different media outlets have begun suggesting trades for teams, including the Tennessee Titans. We previously covered Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner suggesting the Titans trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, which would make sense with Tennessee’s need at the position.
Buffalo Bills Release Renderings of New Stadium: LOOK
A new stadium is in the works for the Buffalo Bills. This week, the team… The post Buffalo Bills Release Renderings of New Stadium: LOOK appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Fans Sound Off on Marshawn Lynch’s Hilarious Bucs Feature for Thursday Night Football
Even if Amazon Thursday Night Football has issues, Marshawn Lynch is not one. The former NFL star has a budding new career forming. If you want someone to give you comedy, energy, and do it in an authentic and original way – look no further than Beastmode himself. Don’t...
Ravens announce inactives for Week 8 vs. Buccaneers
The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night in a pivotal Week 8 matchup. While neither team will get eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, a win would go a long way to building momentum for the stretch run. Before the contest, Baltimore...
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Week 8 injury report: Thursday
The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans have released their second injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 8 matchup at NRG Stadium on Sunday. The Titans received a bit of good news on Thursday, as quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is dealing with an ankle injury, was able to get in a limited practice.
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks Due to Injury: Report
The Cincinnati Bengals might have to navigate through a chunk of the remaining season without their top receiver. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Ja’Marr Chase is battling a hip injury that could keep him sidelined for significant time. Per a tweet from Schefter, Chase is “dealing with a hip...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/27/22)
It is Thursday, October 27, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals to come to town on the Week 8 Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. Speaking of Halloween, the Browns’ Twitter account has themed pumpkin carving stencils available to download to get your family...
NBC Sports
Week 8 picks: Buccaneers-Ravens, Rams-49ers and more
The top tier of the NFL hierarchy is starting to establish itself. It's the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and... everybody else. Or, are the 6-1 New York Giants legit, too? What about the 5-2 New York Jets, the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings or the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys? Are these teams actually good, or just overachieving?
Dez Bryant Joins Antonio Brown in Support of Kanye West Amid Antisemitic Remarks
NFL free agent receiver Dez Bryant does not believe that the recent comments from Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, were antisemitic. Dez Bryant posted a clip on Twitter Wednesday of Ye saying that he is jealous of the way Jewish people do business. Bryant appeared to use the clip to show that Ye does not “hate Jewish people.”
NFL Week 8 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game
Well, NFL fans, there aren’t as many “treats” as you might hope for a weekend that falls in line with Halloween. Instead, Week 8 of the season comes with more tricks than anything — though maybe that will lead to a few tasty upsets. We can...
Bo Jackson Says the MLB Has a Brighter Future Than the NFL
Legendary athlete Bo Jackson isn’t swayed by the NFL’s reported $11 billion revenue in 2021 — he believes that MLB has a brighter future ahead. The former football and baseball star recently sat down with Tony Anderson of Sports Seriously for a wide-ranging interview. Among the questions asked: which league has a brighter future between the NFL and MLB? Though the NFL continues to soar in popularity, Jackson feels that MLB has the upper hand going forward.
Outsider.com
