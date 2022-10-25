Live Updates: Fetterman, Oz Debate In High-Stakes Senate Race In Pennsylvania

Mehmet Oz (R) and John Fetterman (D), who are vying to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate, face off Tuesday in their only debate before Election Day.

The two have been engaged in a highly competitive race that took an especially harsh tone in the last few months, with the two trading barbs over Fetterman’s health as he recovers from a stroke. Some major political players have become involved in the race, with President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama appealing to voters on Fetterman’s behalf.