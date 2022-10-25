ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Live Updates: Fetterman, Oz Debate In High-Stakes Senate Race In Pennsylvania

By Paige Lavender
 2 days ago
Mehmet Oz (R) and John Fetterman (D), who are vying to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate, face off Tuesday in their only debate before Election Day.

The two have been engaged in a highly competitive race that took an especially harsh tone in the last few months, with the two trading barbs over Fetterman’s health as he recovers from a stroke. Some major political players have become involved in the race, with President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama appealing to voters on Fetterman’s behalf.

Lil Alban
2d ago

fetterman better pack it in, he sounds like sleepy joe!!he can't even answer the questions! He can't understand the questions!I'm voting for OZ

44
DEK95AZ
2d ago

Someone who holds a Political Office should be fully mentally competent, as we can observe in watching our current POTUS, some still become elected. Fetterman doesn’t have the mental capacity to make decisions for the American people.

22
Mike Mankiller
2d ago

the klingon has to have a teleprompter so he can read what was said and still don't understand how the hell would he survive heated debate on the senate floor without a teleprompter telling him what was said with somebody writing what his response should be there is nothing wrong with his hearing that stroke made it where he just don't comprehend the conversation put him out to pasture

23
