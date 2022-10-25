Read full article on original website
Library corner: How two organizations champion the Grand County Library District every day
Imagine having an organization dedicated to championing the work you do every day. Grand County Library District has these champions with not just one but two organizations, the Friends of the Grand County Library and The Grand County Library Foundation. The work of the friends highlights libraries as the cornerstone...
Winter Park announces opening date of Oct. 31
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect a new total amount of snow as of noon today at Winter Park Resort and new information about the resort’s opening day terrain. We hope your Halloween costume for this year is something warm, because Winter Park just gave...
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
West Grand boys cross-country team qualifies for state championships
When it comes to high school cross-country, every race is different and exciting, even when for those running on a familiar course. Friday’s regional cross-country meet provided a variety of outcomes for the West Grand Cross Country runners and teams. The boys team is headed to the state championship meet for the first time since 2015. The girls team came up just short of qualifying this year.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
Peace, Love, and Little Donuts Says “Peace Out” to Fort Collins
When the clock strikes 5 p.m. on Halloween night, there will be one less donut shop in the city of Fort Collins. An email was sent today from Peace, Love, and Little Donuts that is leaving a donut hole piece of our hearts missing. Peace, Love, and Little Donuts sent...
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts
If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
10 top rated soup recipes for cold Colorado day
If the colder temperatures and snow have you thinking of making something warm for dinner, we have you covered.
Routt County intends to join Eagle County effort opposing shipment of waxy crude along Colorado River
Routt County intends to join Eagle County’s effort to stop 100-tanker long trains transporting heated “waxy crude” along the banks of the Colorado River every day as it makes its way from Utah to the Gulf of Mexico for refinement. The Surface Transportation Board, a little known...
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots
Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
US 40 to close Friday morning on Rabbit Ears Pass
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 40 will be closed over Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday morning so that crews can remove a crashed commercial motor vehicle. The highway will be closed from Steamboat Springs to where it meets with Colorado 14 about 30 miles north of Kremmling.
Dylan Roberts in his words: The Democrat running for a seat in Senate District 8 promises to focus on living affordability, the environment and rural health care
This story is part of a series. View the other stories here. Why are you qualified to work with rural communities like Grand County?. Our rural, mountain and resort communities are at a tipping point: Our area experiences the effects of drought and wildfire most acutely, grapples with some of the steepest housing costs in the state, and faces the highest health insurance premiums in Colorado. Without a proven leader in the state Capitol, those who call this region home are at risk of falling behind when it comes to addressing these pressing challenges, among others.
Snow is falling in mountains, travel could become hazardous
If you are driving into the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday, snow could impact your travel.
Two Colorado Cities Ranked High Among America's Best Places To Live
Both destinations broke into the Top 5!
Winter returns: I-70 westbound closed after fatal accident
UPDATE: I-70 Westbound reopened at about 11:10 AM. Colorado's first major snow storm already claimed a victim, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Troopers tweeted at 7:46 a.m. Thursday I-70 was closed at Georgetown as they investigate a fatal crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck. They moved to closure to mile post 234, east of Dumont, to allow for detours.
What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?
On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
Do You Know About Loveland’s Best Kept Secret Italian Restaurant?
It's not big, but it is big on flavor. It's definitely not your usual dining experience, but if you're looking really good Italian fare, this may be your spot. It's funny how you find out about some places; a friend of a friend, a co-worker, a friend's mom. I found out about this joint via Google Maps. They have a a good following; maybe you'll become one and spread the word, as well.
I-70 reopens following deadly crash near Georgetown
The Colorado State Patrol says westbound Interstate 70 is open near Georgetown following a deadly crash.
2 country superstars take over Mile High for exclusive stadium tour
Get ready country fans, two award-winning artists will take the stage at Empower Field at Mile High during an exclusive stadium tour.
