This story is part of a series. View the other stories here. Why are you qualified to work with rural communities like Grand County?. Our rural, mountain and resort communities are at a tipping point: Our area experiences the effects of drought and wildfire most acutely, grapples with some of the steepest housing costs in the state, and faces the highest health insurance premiums in Colorado. Without a proven leader in the state Capitol, those who call this region home are at risk of falling behind when it comes to addressing these pressing challenges, among others.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO