Granby, CO

skyhinews.com

Winter Park announces opening date of Oct. 31

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect a new total amount of snow as of noon today at Winter Park Resort and new information about the resort’s opening day terrain. We hope your Halloween costume for this year is something warm, because Winter Park just gave...
WINTER PARK, CO
skyhinews.com

West Grand boys cross-country team qualifies for state championships

When it comes to high school cross-country, every race is different and exciting, even when for those running on a familiar course. Friday’s regional cross-country meet provided a variety of outcomes for the West Grand Cross Country runners and teams. The boys team is headed to the state championship meet for the first time since 2015. The girls team came up just short of qualifying this year.
KREMMLING, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts

If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots

Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

US 40 to close Friday morning on Rabbit Ears Pass

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 40 will be closed over Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday morning so that crews can remove a crashed commercial motor vehicle. The highway will be closed from Steamboat Springs to where it meets with Colorado 14 about 30 miles north of Kremmling.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
skyhinews.com

Dylan Roberts in his words: The Democrat running for a seat in Senate District 8 promises to focus on living affordability, the environment and rural health care

This story is part of a series. View the other stories here. Why are you qualified to work with rural communities like Grand County?. Our rural, mountain and resort communities are at a tipping point: Our area experiences the effects of drought and wildfire most acutely, grapples with some of the steepest housing costs in the state, and faces the highest health insurance premiums in Colorado. Without a proven leader in the state Capitol, those who call this region home are at risk of falling behind when it comes to addressing these pressing challenges, among others.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Winter returns: I-70 westbound closed after fatal accident

UPDATE: I-70 Westbound reopened at about 11:10 AM. Colorado's first major snow storm already claimed a victim, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Troopers tweeted at 7:46 a.m. Thursday I-70 was closed at Georgetown as they investigate a fatal crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck. They moved to closure to mile post 234, east of Dumont, to allow for detours.
GEORGETOWN, CO
Vail Daily

What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?

On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

Do You Know About Loveland’s Best Kept Secret Italian Restaurant?

It's not big, but it is big on flavor. It's definitely not your usual dining experience, but if you're looking really good Italian fare, this may be your spot. It's funny how you find out about some places; a friend of a friend, a co-worker, a friend's mom. I found out about this joint via Google Maps. They have a a good following; maybe you'll become one and spread the word, as well.
LOVELAND, CO

