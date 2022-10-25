Retired Wood County investigators take stand during Saratoga murder trial

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - In the 38 years since the stabbing death of Eleanore Roberts at her Saratoga home, several deputies and investigators have worked the case.

During the second day of a trial for John A. Sarver, 59, who is charged with murder in Roberts' death, officers who first responded on Nov. 27, 1984, to the murder scene on Hollywood Drive in Saratoga took the stand.

Wood County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Reichert, who would later go on to become Wood County sheriff, was the first deputy on the scene. Roberts' son, Marshall, discovered the body in the bathroom of her Saratoga home after family members couldn't reach her.

Reichert said Tuesday that Marshall Roberts was composed for someone who had just found his mother murdered in her home, but he said Marshall Roberts did show appropriate concern for his mother. Prosecutors say Eleanore Roberts was beat over the head, cut with a knife and stabbed 17 times with a scissors.

Reichert said he thought Eleanore Roberts had been dead for some time before she was found. The blood from her body had dried, he said.

Retired Wood County Investigator Greg Raube said he was called to investigate Eleanore Roberts' death. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab wasn't available to help with evidence at the scene, but they gave Raube pointers on how to handle it. They suggested officers wrap Eleanore Roberts' body in a clean white sheet when they moved her, Raube said.

Raube went with the body to the autopsy. The pattern of most of the stab wounds with a small piece of skin between two entry points made the forensic pathologist believe a scissors had been used, Raube said.

Super glue fumes used to find prints

Retired Wood County Sheriff's Office Lt. Robert Levendoske, who was an investigator at the time of the murder, also responded to the Saratoga crime scene. Levendoske covered the north end of the county, but they needed more help at the scene, he said.

Levendoske handled the evidence collection at the Saratoga home. He identified the knife and scissors found near Eleanore Roberts' house that investigators feel were two of the three murder weapons.

Levendoske said he frequently worked with a Marshfield Police Department detective who had taken a two-week evidence collection course from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The two men decided to use what was a new method of finding fingerprints.

After all the evidence at the home was documented and collected, Levendoske and the Marshfield detective placed packs of opened super glue in the bathroom and closed the door and waited until morning, Levendoske said. The chemical fumes from the packs settle onto the oils left from finger and handprints to make them easier to find, he said.

The next morning, the fumes had done their job and they found three palm prints in the sink of the bathroom that they were able to save, Levendoske said. The palm prints later were matched to Sarver.

Former Wood County Undersheriff Randy Rapp also took the stand Tuesday. He also was an investigator when Eleanore Roberts was murdered. Rapp helped with going door-to-door in the neighborhood to search for witnesses and drew diagrams of the home and areas where the knife and scissors were found.

Rapp worked with Sarver when Sarver became a confidential informant for the Sheriff's Office. Rapp said he and Sarver would enter a tavern where Sarver knew people who sold drugs, and he'd introduce Rapp to the drug dealers. After a few meetings, Rapp would go back by himself and ask to purchase drugs.

Sarver did a good job working as a confidential informant for the department, Rapp said.

Witnesses find phone, overhear argument

Gordan Collins of Wisconsin Rapids was launching a boat with his father and brother onto the Wisconsin River, off of Wood County Z, when the three of them saw a phone in the water. They used an oar to fish the rotary phone out and then went to a bait and tackle shop to use a phone book to look up Eleanore Roberts' phone number, Collins said.

After the three matched the number on the phone they found in the river to Eleanore Roberts, they contacted officers and turned it in. Investigators believe the murderer used the phone to hit Eleanore Roberts in the head.

Julie Sabatke of Nekoosa was the final witness to take the stand Tuesday. Sabatke said her former husband and their 3-year-old son were on their way home from hunting when they got a flat tire near Eleanore Roberts' home and went there for help.

Roberts called Sabatke at her house and said her husband and son needed help. Roberts said she felt bad, because she wouldn't let them into the house, but she said she didn't let people in after dark.

Sabatke said she got someone to help with the tire, then called Roberts back to let her know help was coming. Roberts subsequently called Sabatke back to inform her help had come, but the call was interrupted by someone at Roberts' door.

Sabatke said Roberts asked her to wait and put the phone down while she answered the door. Sabatke said she could hear a man yelling and cursing. Sabatke said she heard Roberts tell the man she didn't owe him money, but he should return when it was daylight out and she would talk to him then.

Sabatke said Roberts told her the man was Sarver and he had done some work for her around the house. Roberts said she had paid Sarver and there was no way she owed him any more money, Sabatke said.

Sabatke said a couple of days later she saw the story about Roberts' murder on the news. She said it had a number to call with tips, so she called and told investigators about the phone call.

The trial, which is expected to last two weeks, continues Wednesday. If convicted, Sarver faces a maximum of life in prison. He has been in jail pending a $1 million cash bond since August 2020.

Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune's special offers at wisconsinrapidstribune.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

More: Case against former Lincoln High School counselor charged with sexual assault of a student moves forward

More: 6 Wisconsin nonprofits receive $235,000 in grants from Gannett Foundation

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Retired Wood County investigators take stand during Saratoga murder trial