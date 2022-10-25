ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WI

Retired Wood County investigators take stand during Saratoga murder trial

By Karen Madden, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - In the 38 years since the stabbing death of Eleanore Roberts at her Saratoga home, several deputies and investigators have worked the case.

During the second day of a trial for John A. Sarver, 59, who is charged with murder in Roberts' death, officers who first responded on Nov. 27, 1984, to the murder scene on Hollywood Drive in Saratoga took the stand.

Wood County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Reichert, who would later go on to become Wood County sheriff, was the first deputy on the scene. Roberts' son, Marshall, discovered the body in the bathroom of her Saratoga home after family members couldn't reach her.

Reichert said Tuesday that Marshall Roberts was composed for someone who had just found his mother murdered in her home, but he said Marshall Roberts did show appropriate concern for his mother. Prosecutors say Eleanore Roberts was beat over the head, cut with a knife and stabbed 17 times with a scissors.

Reichert said he thought Eleanore Roberts had been dead for some time before she was found. The blood from her body had dried, he said.

Retired Wood County Investigator Greg Raube said he was called to investigate Eleanore Roberts' death. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab wasn't available to help with evidence at the scene, but they gave Raube pointers on how to handle it. They suggested officers wrap Eleanore Roberts' body in a clean white sheet when they moved her, Raube said.

Raube went with the body to the autopsy. The pattern of most of the stab wounds with a small piece of skin between two entry points made the forensic pathologist believe a scissors had been used, Raube said.

Super glue fumes used to find prints

Retired Wood County Sheriff's Office Lt. Robert Levendoske, who was an investigator at the time of the murder, also responded to the Saratoga crime scene. Levendoske covered the north end of the county, but they needed more help at the scene, he said.

Levendoske handled the evidence collection at the Saratoga home. He identified the knife and scissors found near Eleanore Roberts' house that investigators feel were two of the three murder weapons.

Levendoske said he frequently worked with a Marshfield Police Department detective who had taken a two-week evidence collection course from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The two men decided to use what was a new method of finding fingerprints.

After all the evidence at the home was documented and collected, Levendoske and the Marshfield detective placed packs of opened super glue in the bathroom and closed the door and waited until morning, Levendoske said. The chemical fumes from the packs settle onto the oils left from finger and handprints to make them easier to find, he said.

The next morning, the fumes had done their job and they found three palm prints in the sink of the bathroom that they were able to save, Levendoske said. The palm prints later were matched to Sarver.

Former Wood County Undersheriff Randy Rapp also took the stand Tuesday. He also was an investigator when Eleanore Roberts was murdered. Rapp helped with going door-to-door in the neighborhood to search for witnesses and drew diagrams of the home and areas where the knife and scissors were found.

Rapp worked with Sarver when Sarver became a confidential informant for the Sheriff's Office. Rapp said he and Sarver would enter a tavern where Sarver knew people who sold drugs, and he'd introduce Rapp to the drug dealers. After a few meetings, Rapp would go back by himself and ask to purchase drugs.

Sarver did a good job working as a confidential informant for the department, Rapp said.

Witnesses find phone, overhear argument

Gordan Collins of Wisconsin Rapids was launching a boat with his father and brother onto the Wisconsin River, off of Wood County Z, when the three of them saw a phone in the water. They used an oar to fish the rotary phone out and then went to a bait and tackle shop to use a phone book to look up Eleanore Roberts' phone number, Collins said.

After the three matched the number on the phone they found in the river to Eleanore Roberts, they contacted officers and turned it in. Investigators believe the murderer used the phone to hit Eleanore Roberts in the head.

Julie Sabatke of Nekoosa was the final witness to take the stand Tuesday. Sabatke said her former husband and their 3-year-old son were on their way home from hunting when they got a flat tire near Eleanore Roberts' home and went there for help.

Roberts called Sabatke at her house and said her husband and son needed help. Roberts said she felt bad, because she wouldn't let them into the house, but she said she didn't let people in after dark.

Sabatke said she got someone to help with the tire, then called Roberts back to let her know help was coming. Roberts subsequently called Sabatke back to inform her help had come, but the call was interrupted by someone at Roberts' door.

Sabatke said Roberts asked her to wait and put the phone down while she answered the door. Sabatke said she could hear a man yelling and cursing. Sabatke said she heard Roberts tell the man she didn't owe him money, but he should return when it was daylight out and she would talk to him then.

Sabatke said Roberts told her the man was Sarver and he had done some work for her around the house. Roberts said she had paid Sarver and there was no way she owed him any more money, Sabatke said.

Sabatke said a couple of days later she saw the story about Roberts' murder on the news. She said it had a number to call with tips, so she called and told investigators about the phone call.

The trial, which is expected to last two weeks, continues Wednesday. If convicted, Sarver faces a maximum of life in prison. He has been in jail pending a $1 million cash bond since August 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PTrIU_0imWxHXb00 SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune's special offers at wisconsinrapidstribune.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

More: Case against former Lincoln High School counselor charged with sexual assault of a student moves forward

More: 6 Wisconsin nonprofits receive $235,000 in grants from Gannett Foundation

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Retired Wood County investigators take stand during Saratoga murder trial

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Police ID victim in Portage Co. death investigation

Police have identified the man whose body was found in September in a Portage County corn field as an investigation into the death continues. Bruce Vossekuil, a 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids resident, was identified Oct. 24 by Portage Co. Medical Examiner Heather Schultz through forensic dental records, according to a news release. Vossekuil’s body was found Sept. 24 near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Road in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Investigates Car vs. Bicycle Accident

The Marshfield Police Department investigated a car versus bicycle accident. According to the Department, the crash occurred on October 24th around 6:36am. The driver was heading south on South Oak Avenue when he attempted to turn left onto E. 14th Street and struck a pedestrian on a bike. The driver stated he didn’t see the bicyclist.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wausautimes.com

Area drug task force yields federal convictionsMeth found in Stevens Point, Oshkosh

WAUSAU – An Arizona man has been sentenced in federal court on charges of running drugs and drug proceeds through portions of central and eastern Wisconsin. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says Levi Bagne, 31, of Buckeye, AZ, was sentenced Oct. 18 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 16 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering. Bagne pleaded guilty to the charges May 24. According to the sentencing memo issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bagne’s drug-trafficking operation was “one of the largest methamphetamine conspiracies seen in the Western District of Wisconsin in recent memory.”
STEVENS POINT, WI
spmetrowire.com

BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d

Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
BELMONT, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Rapids man found dead in Portage County

TOWN OF BELMONT – Human remains found in Portage County in September have been identified as a Wisconsin Rapids man. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz on Monday, Oct. 24 confirmed the identity of the deceased individual located in the Township of Belmont Sept. 22. Through the use of a Forensic Dentist and dental records the deceased individual was identified as 41-year-old Bruce Vossekuil of Wisconsin Rapids. The death investigation is ongoing.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Investigating Amazon Scam

The Marshfield Police Department is investigating a fraud case. The scam is a familiar one. A woman reported she lost $400. She thought she was emailing an Amazon gift card to a family member. However, the recipient was actually a scammer and they immediately used the card. Scammers frequently request...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Wausau Police see increase in vehicle break-ins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are seeing a sharp increase in vehicle break-ins in the last week. About a dozen vehicles on the east side have been broken into. Patrol Officer Ben Price said it’s common for break-ins to go in phases. Meaning the department would have a long stretch without seeing any vehicle break-ins and then sometimes a lot at once.
WAUSAU, WI
waupacanow.com

New police officer in Manawa

Department now staffed with three full-time officers. Noah Brandl is the Manawa Police Department’s newest full-time officer. Coming from a law enforcement family, he is excited to begin his career in Manawa. “I have always respected the career field,” Brandl said. “I think if you want to help change...
MANAWA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor

A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.
WAUSAU, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Wood County breaks ground on new jail

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – After decades of discussions, and soaring prices due to inflation, a Wood County jail project expected to exceed $89 million finally got to the starting line Oct. 18, with an official groundbreaking ceremony. Sheriff’s Department officials joined Wood County Supervisors, mayors, and others, on a mostly...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Hit by Vehicle While Cleaning Debris From the Street

A Marshfield man was hit while cleaning debris out of the street. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, on October 18th around 7:30pm, a vehicle was driving east on W. 14th Street when he hit a pedestrian. According to a witness, the man that was hit was cleaning debris out of the street with a broom. It was also stated the man was wearing dark clothing.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Wausau priest resigns amid abuse allegation

A Catholic priest serving two Wausau parishes is no longer in the ministry, after an allegation of “sexual misconduct” with a minor. Parishioners at several Wausau Catholic churches learned of the accusation Oct. 23 during Sunday worship services. The abuse was referred to as “sexual misconduct with a minor,” rather than “sexual abuse,” in a prepared statement from La Crosse Diocese Bishop William Callahan, when shared with congregations.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wall collapses at Wisconsin Dollar General construction site, traps worker

PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in western Wisconsin was airlifted from a Dollar General construction site after a concrete wall reportedly collapsed. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on October 22 around 3:45 p.m. first responders were sent to a Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls. The report said there was a worker that was trapped under a concrete wall.
PIGEON FALLS, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Oct. 25

Matthew and Megan Dahlquist announce the birth of their son Beckett Michael, born at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Beckett weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Caleb and Taylor Gintner announce the birth of their son Tripp Owen, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Tripp weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Marshfield woman loses $400 in Amazon gift card scam

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating the report of fraud after a woman lost $400 in a scam. Investigators said on Oct. 25 the woman thought she was emailing an Amazon gift card to a family member. The recipient turned out to be a scammer posing as a family member. The gift card was immediately drained. The case is now inactive due to leads.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
198
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Wisconsin Rapids area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at wisconsinrapidstribune.com

 http://wisconsinrapidstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy