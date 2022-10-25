ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodford County, IL

1470 WMBD

Man pleads not guilty to West Peoria double homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A man whose listed address is in Mississippi has pleaded not guilty to charges he killed his wife and stepson in West Peoria almost a month ago. Peoria County Court records indicate Rickey Payne, 34, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to six counts of First Degree Murder.
WEST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Teen indicted by grand jury on weapons charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury did not file all the charges a Peoria teen was arrested on in connection with an allegedly stolen vehicle earlier this month. The grand jury this week indicted Sentaries Farmer, 18, on two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Police: 2 more juveniles arrested in connection with Monday night vehicular hijacking

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say two more juveniles have been arrested in connection with a vehicular hijacking Monday night. Police spokesperson Amy Dotson says two girls - a 17-year-old and 15-year-old - were arrested Wednesday at around 6:21 p.m. - both were arrested for aggravated vehicular hijacking while the 17-year-old was also arrested for motor vehicle theft conspiracy.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Family mourns grandfather, now Peoria’s 22nd homicide victim

PEORIA (25 News Now) - He was working as a welder to turn his life around. Instead, he joins a growing list of names lost to violence in Peoria this year. His family is searching for answers as police investigate. Christopher Harness Sr., 46, was shot and killed Monday night...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV

A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Two more teens charged in violent vehicle theft at UnityPoint

PEORIA, Ill. — Two more teenagers have been arrested in connection with a violent purse snatching and vehicle theft from earlier this week. It happened Monday night, when police say a group of juveniles violently attacked a woman on the UnityPoint parking deck, stole her purse, keys and her car.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington Police Officer administered narcan after being exposed to suspected fentanyl

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Chief says one of his officers is well, after being exposed to suspected fentanyl. It began around 1:20 AM Wednesday morning, when officers saw 35-year-old Brian Dobson driving a vehicle. It was later determined he possessed a revoked Illinois drivers license. He was later contacted at a business on South Main Street and arrested.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Man jailed for 2020 Peoria homicide now faces new assault, battery charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who was in jail on murder charges now faces charges for allegedly assaulting Peoria County corrections employees. A Peoria County grand jury this week filed counts of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault against Ditarius Jordan, 31. Jordan allegedly threw urine at one corrections...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police chief concerned about growing number of crimes involving juveniles

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria is concerned about the recent wave of crime in the area — especially, the fact that the city is now up to 22 homicides. But, the chief tells WMBD’s Craig Collins, just as concerning, is that a lot of the crime that’s been reported lately has involved juveniles.
PEORIA, IL
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in connection to fatal Scottsdale shooting

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Scottsdale over the weekend. Police say Alexes Hernandez is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 4600 block of West 87th Street on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria man convicted of 2018 murder

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been convicted of murdering his own father back in 2018. Mark Runyon was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 74-year-old Frank Runyon. In May of 2018, Peoria Police were called to a home on South...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Jury finds Peoria man guilty of 2018 murder

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County jury has convicted a Peoria man of First-Degree Murder for the death in 2018 of his elderly father. Court records indicate Mark Runyon, 43, was found guilty Wednesday after a trial lasting several days. Runyon’s father Frank was found on the floor of...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

12-year-old arrested for stolen vehicle after shots fired Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 12-year-old has been taken into custody after shots were fired and a vehicle stolen on Monday evening. According to a Peoria Police Department (PPD) press release, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 7 rounds fired in the area of Sheridan and MacQueen on Monday evening. They located a gunshot victim bleeding from the head. The injury was a graze wound and not considered life theatening.
PEORIA, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Police investigate crime spree; Teamsters boss sentenced

Police are investigating a crime spree spanning three police districts after five women were mugged in a single hour Monday. Police report the muggings took place across several neighborhoods in Chicago. In each case, at least two men approached the women ages 31 to 60, and in some cases, punched them and pushed them to the ground. The suspects stole the women’s belongings and fled into a waiting vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL

