1470 WMBD
Man pleads not guilty to West Peoria double homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A man whose listed address is in Mississippi has pleaded not guilty to charges he killed his wife and stepson in West Peoria almost a month ago. Peoria County Court records indicate Rickey Payne, 34, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to six counts of First Degree Murder.
1470 WMBD
Teen indicted by grand jury on weapons charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury did not file all the charges a Peoria teen was arrested on in connection with an allegedly stolen vehicle earlier this month. The grand jury this week indicted Sentaries Farmer, 18, on two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police look for 3 people in connection with Monday morning stabbing outside Galesburg bar
GALESBURG — Three suspects are wanted by Galesburg police after a woman was stabbed outside a bar early Monday. Police responded to St. Mary’s OSF Medical Center, 3333 N. Seminary St., where they spoke with a 26-year-old Abingdon woman. Officers observed fresh wounds to the woman’s face and legs.
25newsnow.com
Police: 2 more juveniles arrested in connection with Monday night vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say two more juveniles have been arrested in connection with a vehicular hijacking Monday night. Police spokesperson Amy Dotson says two girls - a 17-year-old and 15-year-old - were arrested Wednesday at around 6:21 p.m. - both were arrested for aggravated vehicular hijacking while the 17-year-old was also arrested for motor vehicle theft conspiracy.
‘I Snort U’ $3 Million Cocaine Bust in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois
McLean County, Bloomington-Normal Illinois was the location of a $3 Million cocaine bust! 25NewsNow. Illinois State Police hit the "motherload" with this drug bust. “Could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County.” - Illinois State Police. A traffic stop was performed on I-55, pulling over...
25newsnow.com
Family mourns grandfather, now Peoria’s 22nd homicide victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - He was working as a welder to turn his life around. Instead, he joins a growing list of names lost to violence in Peoria this year. His family is searching for answers as police investigate. Christopher Harness Sr., 46, was shot and killed Monday night...
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV
A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox, Warren, Henry county court Oct. 17-25
Preston M. Robb, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony theft over $500 and class 4 felony fraudulent use of electronic transmission. Jacqueline S. Kellogg, 29, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of cannabis.
1470 WMBD
Two more teens charged in violent vehicle theft at UnityPoint
PEORIA, Ill. — Two more teenagers have been arrested in connection with a violent purse snatching and vehicle theft from earlier this week. It happened Monday night, when police say a group of juveniles violently attacked a woman on the UnityPoint parking deck, stole her purse, keys and her car.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police Officer administered narcan after being exposed to suspected fentanyl
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Chief says one of his officers is well, after being exposed to suspected fentanyl. It began around 1:20 AM Wednesday morning, when officers saw 35-year-old Brian Dobson driving a vehicle. It was later determined he possessed a revoked Illinois drivers license. He was later contacted at a business on South Main Street and arrested.
1470 WMBD
Man jailed for 2020 Peoria homicide now faces new assault, battery charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who was in jail on murder charges now faces charges for allegedly assaulting Peoria County corrections employees. A Peoria County grand jury this week filed counts of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault against Ditarius Jordan, 31. Jordan allegedly threw urine at one corrections...
aledotimesrecord.com
Man arrested for starting dumpster fire behind Steak & Shake in Galesburg
GALESBURG — A man was arrested after allegedly starting a fire in a dumpster Sunday morning. At 9:41 a.m., a report of a fire in a dumpster at Steak ‘n Shake, 1066 N. Henderson St., was reported. The Galesburg Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames. Later...
1470 WMBD
Police chief concerned about growing number of crimes involving juveniles
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria is concerned about the recent wave of crime in the area — especially, the fact that the city is now up to 22 homicides. But, the chief tells WMBD’s Craig Collins, just as concerning, is that a lot of the crime that’s been reported lately has involved juveniles.
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in connection to fatal Scottsdale shooting
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Scottsdale over the weekend. Police say Alexes Hernandez is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 4600 block of West 87th Street on Sunday.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man convicted of 2018 murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been convicted of murdering his own father back in 2018. Mark Runyon was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 74-year-old Frank Runyon. In May of 2018, Peoria Police were called to a home on South...
Thieves steal 700 gallons of diesel fuel in DeKalb County
SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for suspects after 700 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a fuel tank in Shabbona. According to Crime Stoppers, the theft happened at a private residence in the area of State Route 30 and Preserve Road sometime between September 28th and October 19th. Anyone with information on […]
1470 WMBD
Jury finds Peoria man guilty of 2018 murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County jury has convicted a Peoria man of First-Degree Murder for the death in 2018 of his elderly father. Court records indicate Mark Runyon, 43, was found guilty Wednesday after a trial lasting several days. Runyon’s father Frank was found on the floor of...
Central Illinois Proud
12-year-old arrested for stolen vehicle after shots fired Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 12-year-old has been taken into custody after shots were fired and a vehicle stolen on Monday evening. According to a Peoria Police Department (PPD) press release, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 7 rounds fired in the area of Sheridan and MacQueen on Monday evening. They located a gunshot victim bleeding from the head. The injury was a graze wound and not considered life theatening.
Illinois quick hits: Police investigate crime spree; Teamsters boss sentenced
Police are investigating a crime spree spanning three police districts after five women were mugged in a single hour Monday. Police report the muggings took place across several neighborhoods in Chicago. In each case, at least two men approached the women ages 31 to 60, and in some cases, punched them and pushed them to the ground. The suspects stole the women’s belongings and fled into a waiting vehicle.
