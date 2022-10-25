ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Davidson development would combine farm, housing and commercial space

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Summit Farms LLC is pursuing a 58-acre mixed-use development that would combine a working farm, commercial space and low-density housing in Davidson. A pre-development consultation for that project was on the agenda Tuesday night for Davidson’s Board of Commissioners. Plans will be reviewed, with direction provided as to whether Summit Farms should move forward with a conditional master plan application.
DAVIDSON, NC
ourdavie.com

Residents: We don’t want it. Developer: Follow your own plan. County delays rezoning decision

County commissioners delayed a decision earlier this month whether to approve an industrial rezoning request for land off Cana Road and US 601 North. Commissioner Mark Jones made the motion to delay the decision, saying he needed questions answered, including those of annexation of the property into the town of Mocksville, traffic impacts and fire districts.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Rezonings for Little Egypt Road proposed developments on Denver horizon

DENVER – A series of residential rezonings will come before the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners in the coming months, including three applications scheduled for a public hearing Monday, Nov. 7. Among those planned for a hearing next month are two proposed subdivisions on the west side of North...
DENVER, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Statesville Chamber accepting nominations for Iredell Health System Future5

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its Iredell Health System Future5 young professional recognition program. Future5 annually recognizes five Greater Statesville area young professionals who are currently growing and excelling in their respective fields and positively influencing growth, prosperity and quality of life in the community.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

City of Statesville: Advertisement for Bids

A Request for Proposals for water meter installation services will be sent out on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Office Building, 1st floor Engineering Conference Room 106, 301 S. Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2 p.m. local time on Friday, November 18, 2022, at which time and place the bids shall be publicly opened and read. Minimum of (3) bids must be received in order to open all bids.
STATESVILLE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Closure For Construction In Hickory Beginning Oct. 31st

Hickory – Contractors will install new utilities and construct a new railroad crossing across Second Avenue NW. This work will require the closure of Second Avenue NW from Ninth Street NW to 12th Street NW, beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31. The section of 11th Street NW between Main Avenue and Old Lenoir Road will also be closed at this time.
HICKORY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincolnton tag office recognized by NCDMV

LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton Tag Office on East Main Street has been recognized twice in recent months by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for exemplary service to the community. “To be honest, they just showed up in the mail,” owner Matthew Craig said of the certificates. “Apparently some...
LINCOLNTON, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Community Health Improvement Plan identifies infant mortality, mental health and tobacco use as top concerns in Iredell County

The 2021 Community Health Improvement Plan and State of the County Health Report was presented to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners recently. Dinikia Savage, health promotion manager, explained that three priorities were selected by community members through surveys:. • Infant Mortality, the disparity between white and African Americans;. •...
WBTV

Catawba College announces new endowed scholarship

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The newly established David B. Jordan Family Scholarship will ensure access for the next generation of high-achieving students with demonstrated financial need to the Ralph W. Ketner School of Business at Catawba College. “I’m so grateful to Bryan and Kim Jordan for their thoughtful, generous support...
SALISBURY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Scotts High Class of 1959 celebrates 63rd Reunion

The Class of 1959 of Scotts High School, Scotts, North Carolina; recently celebrated their 63rd class reunion at Boxcar Grille in Statesville. They meet for supper and the reunion. Attending class members (seated from left) were Tommy Brown, Billie Moore Swain, Sue Deal Lowery, Brenda Baker Bolick, JoAnn Morrison Payne,...
SCOTTS, NC

