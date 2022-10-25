A Request for Proposals for water meter installation services will be sent out on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Office Building, 1st floor Engineering Conference Room 106, 301 S. Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2 p.m. local time on Friday, November 18, 2022, at which time and place the bids shall be publicly opened and read. Minimum of (3) bids must be received in order to open all bids.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO