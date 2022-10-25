Read full article on original website
Related
Davidson development would combine farm, housing and commercial space
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Summit Farms LLC is pursuing a 58-acre mixed-use development that would combine a working farm, commercial space and low-density housing in Davidson. A pre-development consultation for that project was on the agenda Tuesday night for Davidson’s Board of Commissioners. Plans will be reviewed, with direction provided as to whether Summit Farms should move forward with a conditional master plan application.
ourdavie.com
Residents: We don’t want it. Developer: Follow your own plan. County delays rezoning decision
County commissioners delayed a decision earlier this month whether to approve an industrial rezoning request for land off Cana Road and US 601 North. Commissioner Mark Jones made the motion to delay the decision, saying he needed questions answered, including those of annexation of the property into the town of Mocksville, traffic impacts and fire districts.
lakenormanpublications.com
Rezonings for Little Egypt Road proposed developments on Denver horizon
DENVER – A series of residential rezonings will come before the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners in the coming months, including three applications scheduled for a public hearing Monday, Nov. 7. Among those planned for a hearing next month are two proposed subdivisions on the west side of North...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Chamber accepting nominations for Iredell Health System Future5
The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its Iredell Health System Future5 young professional recognition program. Future5 annually recognizes five Greater Statesville area young professionals who are currently growing and excelling in their respective fields and positively influencing growth, prosperity and quality of life in the community.
iredellfreenews.com
Family Care Center of Mocksville receives grant to support Hypertension & Weight Management Program
The Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, recently received a $3,104 grant from the Davie Community Foundation to provide necessary funding for Family Care Center of Mocksville’s new Hypertension & Weight Management Program. Heart disease is the second leading cause of death in Davie County,...
'Really mind-blowing': Belmont spends millions on new project without securing funding first
BELMONT, N.C. — Another Charlotte suburb is seemingly putting the cart before the horse when it comes to funding a major development project. The city of Belmont has spent more than $8 million on the construction of its long-awaited recreation center before securing the necessary loan for the roughly $13.5 million project.
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville: Advertisement for Bids
A Request for Proposals for water meter installation services will be sent out on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Office Building, 1st floor Engineering Conference Room 106, 301 S. Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2 p.m. local time on Friday, November 18, 2022, at which time and place the bids shall be publicly opened and read. Minimum of (3) bids must be received in order to open all bids.
qcnews.com
Charlotte City Councilman back under microscope for undisclosed financial interests
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte City Councilman, who’s currently under investigation for allegedly violating a North Carolina conflict of interest law, is back under the microscope for not previously disclosing other financial interests. First, it was not filing his campaign finance reports, next, it was...
Huntersville planners approve request for new development in Birkdale Village
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Planning Board met Tuesday night and recommended a rezoning petition for a new development at Birkdale Village. Birkdale, located off Sam Furr Road and Interstate 77, is a community with restaurants, stores, a movie theater and apartments in one of Huntersville’s busiest areas.
focusnewspaper.com
Closure For Construction In Hickory Beginning Oct. 31st
Hickory – Contractors will install new utilities and construct a new railroad crossing across Second Avenue NW. This work will require the closure of Second Avenue NW from Ninth Street NW to 12th Street NW, beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31. The section of 11th Street NW between Main Avenue and Old Lenoir Road will also be closed at this time.
Families living in former Burke County school forced out after building deemed unsafe
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former elementary school in Burke County has become home to people with nowhere else to go. Now, the fire marshal has deemed the building unsafe. The shelter is on George Hildebran School Road in Connelly Springs. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said there are warning signs for people not to go inside, saying “the structure is unsafe.”
Schools in Stanly County to close for several days due to ‘high incidences of respiratory illnesses,’ officials say
Two Stanly County schools will be shut down for several days as they're experiencing 'high incidences of respiratory illnesses.’
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincolnton tag office recognized by NCDMV
LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton Tag Office on East Main Street has been recognized twice in recent months by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for exemplary service to the community. “To be honest, they just showed up in the mail,” owner Matthew Craig said of the certificates. “Apparently some...
City of Concord prepares to make historic Black neighborhood part of the National Register
CONCORD, N.C. — The Logan neighborhood is one of the largest historically rich African American communities in Concord. Now city officials want to celebrate the diverse history with the hope of submitting the neighborhood to become a part of the National Register of Historic Places. This designation recognizes properties...
iredellfreenews.com
Community Health Improvement Plan identifies infant mortality, mental health and tobacco use as top concerns in Iredell County
The 2021 Community Health Improvement Plan and State of the County Health Report was presented to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners recently. Dinikia Savage, health promotion manager, explained that three priorities were selected by community members through surveys:. • Infant Mortality, the disparity between white and African Americans;. •...
WBTV
Catawba College announces new endowed scholarship
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The newly established David B. Jordan Family Scholarship will ensure access for the next generation of high-achieving students with demonstrated financial need to the Ralph W. Ketner School of Business at Catawba College. “I’m so grateful to Bryan and Kim Jordan for their thoughtful, generous support...
WBTV
Investigation underway after mother says her autistic child was tied to a chair in Rowan County elementary school
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that it has launched an investigation into a complaint made by the mother of an autistic child who attends Hurley Elementary School. According to the complaint, the non-verbal six-year-old child was tied to a chair in a classroom by the teacher.
Charlotte Stories
Developers Planning Massive 270 Acre ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in Huntersville
One of the largest undeveloped pieces of land left in Huntersville just went under contract with a developer who plans to build the first ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in the Carolinas. According to Cornelius Today, Jake Palio, who helped develop Bailey’s Glen in Cornelius and Symphony Park in Huntersville, is...
School Resource Officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic at Burke County school
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A School Resource Officer was struck by a vehicle dropping off a student at a Burke County middle school last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the officer was directing traffic in the roadway at Table Rock Middle School around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 […]
iredellfreenews.com
Scotts High Class of 1959 celebrates 63rd Reunion
The Class of 1959 of Scotts High School, Scotts, North Carolina; recently celebrated their 63rd class reunion at Boxcar Grille in Statesville. They meet for supper and the reunion. Attending class members (seated from left) were Tommy Brown, Billie Moore Swain, Sue Deal Lowery, Brenda Baker Bolick, JoAnn Morrison Payne,...
