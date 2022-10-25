Dr. Coite Edward Sherrill of Statesville, N.C., received his heavenly reward on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born to the late Howard Elmer Sherrill and Fannie Elizabeth Sherrill on August 10, 1942, in Troutman, N.C. Coite graduated from Troutman High School in 1960 and then attended Mitchell College and later Lenoir Rhyne College, where he received his bachelor’s degree in music education. He went on to attend Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, receiving a master’s degree and doctoral degree in school administration. In 1967 he married his wife, Mary Ann Sherrill, who survives. Coite served his entire professional career with the Iredell-Statesville School system working as a teacher, principal, curriculum director, and assistant superintendent. He attended Beulah Baptist Church in Statesville and served there for 43 years as the director of music and as a deacon.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO