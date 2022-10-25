Read full article on original website
MPD officers investigating fatal crash on River Highway
The Mooresville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on River Highway on Thursday morning. Officers responded to a reported traffic crash in the 800 block of River Highway (Highway 150) at approximately 9:11 a.m. Thursday, according to an MPD news release. After arriving on scene, officers discovered...
Former executive director of National Balloon Rally Charities charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child
The former executive director of National Balloon Rally Charities Inc. has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Guy V. Welch, 64, of Statesville turned himself in at the Iredell County Detention Center early Thursday afternoon....
Theescha Renea Proctor
Theescha Renea Proctor, 44, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on October 25, 2022. She was born on September 28, 1978, in Mooresville, N.C., to Deborah Martin Kluttz and the late Michael Proctor. Theescha attended South Iredell High School and graduated from Pinnacle Institute of Cosmetology. She was a member of Elmwood First Baptist Church in Statesville, N.C.
George Anthony Insogna Sr.
George Anthony Insogna Sr., 83, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home. He was born January 29, 1939, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Amando and Mary Carodo Insogna. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Daniel and Amando...
Nickie Carter Haithcox
Nickie Carter Haithcox, 95, of Statesville, N.C., passed away October 25, 2022, in her home. Nickie was the last of ten children. She was born December 15, 1926, to Henry Carter and Beaulah Lowthorp of Iredell County, N.C. Nickie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Beaulah; her...
Thelma and Dewain Lewis
It is with sadness and peace that we announce the deaths of Thelma and Dewain Lewis. Mrs. Lewis passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 25, 2022, and Mr. Lewis passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022. On June 27, 2022, they celebrated their 75th Wedding Anniversary. Thelma Whitener Lewis was...
Michael W. Bernhardt
Michael W. Bernhardt, 76, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Aswan, Egypt, where he had been vacationing. Born November 18, 1945, in Rowan County, N.C., he was the son of the late Walter A. and the late Carolyn E. Bernhardt. Mike graduated from East Rowan...
Lindsey Frank Sharpe
Lindsey Frank Sharpe, 79, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on October 28, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Lindsey was born April 24, 1943, in Alexander County, N.C., to the late Chalmer Sharpe and Ozell Cruse Sharpe. Lindsey retired from Carolina Tractor after 40 years and was...
Peggy Gilreath Sharpe
Peggy Gilreath Sharpe, 98, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Peggy was born on March 20, 1924, in Alexander County to the late Charlie Grade Gilreath and Daisy Bunton Gilreath. She was a member of Monticello Baptist Church and was retired from Stimpson Hosiery and Beauty Maid Mills. In her earlier years, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, embroidery, gardening and canning. Peggy made the best cream corn and candied yams you ever tasted.
Notice to the General Public of Troutman (October 27)
Members of the Town of Troutman Town Council will be attending a Community Leader Update & Breakfast at McGuire Nuclear Station. The meeting will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022,. at the Energy Explorium-McGuire Nuclear Station, 13339 McGuire Nuclear Station Road, Huntersville, N.C., at 8 am. A possible quorum...
Rayford E. Millsaps
Rayford E. Millsaps, 86, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House after an extended illness. Rayford was born in Alexander County on August 1, 1936, to the late Edward A Millsaps and Pearlie Parker Millsaps. He was a member of Berea Baptist Church In Hiddenite.
Toni Barbara Cunningham
Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, of Mooresville, N.C., and formerly of Commack, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was born October 29, 1956, in Hicksville, N.Y., to George and Ruth Stressler. Toni was an avid volunteer at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. She thoroughly enjoyed entertaining family and...
Shelva Bunton Miller
Shelva Bunton Miller, 84, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on October 27, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. Shelva was born on August 20, 1938, in Iredell County to the late Allie James Bunton Sr. and Macie Millsaps Bunton. Shelva worked as a furniture worker and was a member...
Union Grove teen earns prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award for tackling pressing issues
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is pleased to announce that Union Grove resident Sydney Hart has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. Hart, a member of Girl Scout Troop 10332, partnered with the Union Grove Elementary School principal, staff and students...
Fall family reading night draws a crowd at East Iredell Elementary (Photos)
East Iredell Elementary School’s recent family reading night was a big success. Principal Jennifer Ribbeck Ribbeck, who was dressed up as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, and the Cobra mascot welcomed around 300 students and families. The staff served pizza and drinks in the school cafeteria. Third- and...
Statesville Woman’s Club working to preserve historic clubhouse
‘Grand Ol’ Lady’ has played key role in club’s efforts to serve Statesville for nearly 100 years; fundraiser scheduled for November 5-6 The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of NC (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club has a long history in Statesville. The Statesville Woman’s Club (SWC) was organized in 1920 and incorporated in 1927. The same year the SWC was incorporated, it purchased the house on 515 West End Avenue to function as its clubhouse, with a formal opening on September 13, 1927.
19th Annual Pumpkin Fest set for Saturday, November 5
The Flow Automotive 19th Annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest is scheduled for Saturday, November 5, in Downtown Statesville. The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stay after for the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Dr. Coite Edward Sherrill
Dr. Coite Edward Sherrill of Statesville, N.C., received his heavenly reward on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born to the late Howard Elmer Sherrill and Fannie Elizabeth Sherrill on August 10, 1942, in Troutman, N.C. Coite graduated from Troutman High School in 1960 and then attended Mitchell College and later Lenoir Rhyne College, where he received his bachelor’s degree in music education. He went on to attend Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, receiving a master’s degree and doctoral degree in school administration. In 1967 he married his wife, Mary Ann Sherrill, who survives. Coite served his entire professional career with the Iredell-Statesville School system working as a teacher, principal, curriculum director, and assistant superintendent. He attended Beulah Baptist Church in Statesville and served there for 43 years as the director of music and as a deacon.
Cenell Terry Love
Cenell Terry Dalton Love was born on Wednesday, November 16, 1955, to the late Donald N. Dalton and Lottie Jordan Dalton in Harrisburg, Pa. For a brief period of time, Cenell was raised by her beloved grandparents, Rodney and Inez Dalton in Statesville, N.C. She gave her life to Christ at an early age. Cenell attended Morningside Elementary School before relocating to New York City. She received the rest of her formal education from New York City’s Public and Parochial School Systems, before graduating from William Cullen Bryant High School in 1974.
Family Care Center of Mocksville receives grant to support Hypertension & Weight Management Program
The Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, recently received a $3,104 grant from the Davie Community Foundation to provide necessary funding for Family Care Center of Mocksville’s new Hypertension & Weight Management Program. Heart disease is the second leading cause of death in Davie County,...
