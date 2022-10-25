A person was shot in Millvale and has life-threatening injuries. The person was taken to the hospital according to the police. Via Fox19 Around 2:30 p.m., officers went to Millvale Court when reports of gunfire came through on ShotSpotter, police said. The man was found by officers down the road at the intersection of Beekman Street […]

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO