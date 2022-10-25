Read full article on original website
WKRC
Man accused of threatening to 'shut down the world via Cincinnati' indicted
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man was indicted after allegedly making threats to "shut down the world via Cincinnati." Cincinnati Police received information about concerning statements allegedly made by Benjamin Wood, including a statement that he allegedly sent to two people over text that he was "shutting down the world via Cincinnati."
buckeyefirearms.org
"I was sleeping, and he woke me up.": Hotel robbery victim defends lives with firearm
WXIX (Fox Cincinnati) reported recently that a man who was awakened in his hotel room by an armed would-be robber at 5:30 a.m. was forced to use his own firearm in self-defense. From the article:. The Fairfield Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor...
WKRC
Man arrested after calling 911 over 40 times for false emergencies
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was arrested for allegedly calling 911 too many times to report false emergencies. Jerry Beach, 58, placed 43 calls to 911 since Aug. 1, according to court documents. Beach was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly said he had been assaulted and injured. Police...
WKRC
Search underway in Butler County pond for suspect attempting to elude police
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A search was underway in a Butler County pond for a suspect who attempted to elude police on Thursday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (ERS) was in St. Clair Township looking for a male who was last seen jumping into a pond but was not observed getting out.
WKRC
Crews searching pond area in Butler County for suspect who fled from police
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A search is in progress at a pond in Butler County for a suspect who tried to evade police. It happened near Trenton Road at Riverside in St. Clair Township. Police say an alarm went off at the American Legion nearby around 5 a.m.,...
WLWT 5
3 adults shot, toddler hit with bullet fragments in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — A welcome sign hangs above the front door of a home on South Second Street in Hamilton. Neighbors said on Tuesday night, unwelcome guests arrived at the house across from Bailey Square and started shooting. "Oh my God. I need an ambulance on the square. I'm...
Fox 19
16-year-old guilty of attempted murder after firing at car in Covington: VIDEO
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded guilty this week to attempted murder in a Covington incident last year. Marsean Wiley was charged as an adult in Kenton County. He is currently in the juvenile detention facility but will be moved to an adult facility once he turns 18. It...
WKRC
Video shows alleged thieves making sure no one was home before Carthage break-in
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - The thieves who broke into one Carthage house were desperate to make sure no one was home. A neighbor’s surveillance footage shows two men walking up to the home on Fairpark around noon Tuesday. The homeowner says she got several alerts that they were knocking...
WKRC
Police find clue related to Millvale shooting that injured one
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say they have a clue they hope can lead them to a shooting suspect. A person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on Millvale Court. Officers found the victim at Beekman and Hopple streets and he was rushed to the hospital. Investigators say the...
WKRC
Local man arrested for allegedly raping 4-year-old in 2018
WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WKRC) - A West Harrison man is charged with three counts of rape. Devyn Farmer, 30, was charged on Wednesday for the alleged incident in 2018. Court documents say the victim, now eight, was only four years old at the time. A judge set his bond at...
Fox 19
Bond request denied for 17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The 17-year old who prosecutors say was driving a stolen vehicle last month when he struck two University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one, will be held at a juvenile facility while his case is pending, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court magistrate said Wednesday. The...
WKRC
Springfield Twp. couple charged in son's death extradited back to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Springfield Township couple charged in the death of their son has been extradited back to Hamilton County. John and Katherine Snyder were indicted on Sept. 27, 2022 for the eight-year-old boy's death and the alleged mistreatment of their other children. John is accused of...
WKRC
Mom charged with OVI after crashing with 4 kids in vehicle has bond revoked
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman who is accused of driving under the influence of drugs, causing a crash, had to reappear in court Thursday after having her bond revoked. Police say Shannon McIntosh crashed her SUV into a pole while driving in Norwood on April 2. She had four...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Williamsburg Drive at the Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Williamsburg Drive at the Villages at Roll Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WKRC
Local man charged after allegedly slamming, kicking and punching dog
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was charged after allegedly abusing his dog. Court documents say Jabari Watkins slammed, kicked and punched his dog on Main Street near Eighth Street in downtown Cincinnati. Watkins was charged by the dog warden. The dog was seriously injured, according to court documents.
Cincinnati: One Person Shot In Millvale
A person was shot in Millvale and has life-threatening injuries. The person was taken to the hospital according to the police. Via Fox19 Around 2:30 p.m., officers went to Millvale Court when reports of gunfire came through on ShotSpotter, police said. The man was found by officers down the road at the intersection of Beekman Street […]
WKRC
3 Miami University students turn themselves in after Jewish structure is vandalized
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say three Miami University students turned themselves in to face charges of vandalism against a campus Jewish organization. Kevin Ladriere, Eli Lauger, and Santiago Arenas were accused of tearing down a sukkah in front of the Hillel Building. A sukkah is a temporary structure that...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Knob Court in English Woods
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Knob Court in English Woods. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
