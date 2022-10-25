ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Man accused of threatening to 'shut down the world via Cincinnati' indicted

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man was indicted after allegedly making threats to "shut down the world via Cincinnati." Cincinnati Police received information about concerning statements allegedly made by Benjamin Wood, including a statement that he allegedly sent to two people over text that he was "shutting down the world via Cincinnati."
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man arrested after calling 911 over 40 times for false emergencies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was arrested for allegedly calling 911 too many times to report false emergencies. Jerry Beach, 58, placed 43 calls to 911 since Aug. 1, according to court documents. Beach was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly said he had been assaulted and injured. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

3 adults shot, toddler hit with bullet fragments in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — A welcome sign hangs above the front door of a home on South Second Street in Hamilton. Neighbors said on Tuesday night, unwelcome guests arrived at the house across from Bailey Square and started shooting. "Oh my God. I need an ambulance on the square. I'm...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Police find clue related to Millvale shooting that injured one

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say they have a clue they hope can lead them to a shooting suspect. A person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on Millvale Court. Officers found the victim at Beekman and Hopple streets and he was rushed to the hospital. Investigators say the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local man charged after allegedly slamming, kicking and punching dog

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was charged after allegedly abusing his dog. Court documents say Jabari Watkins slammed, kicked and punched his dog on Main Street near Eighth Street in downtown Cincinnati. Watkins was charged by the dog warden. The dog was seriously injured, according to court documents.
CINCINNATI, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: One Person Shot In Millvale

A person was shot in Millvale and has life-threatening injuries. The person was taken to the hospital according to the police. Via Fox19 Around 2:30 p.m., officers went to Millvale Court when reports of gunfire came through on ShotSpotter, police said. The man was found by officers down the road at the intersection of Beekman Street […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH

