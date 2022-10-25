Read full article on original website
Mobile 4D ultrasound business in Rochester brings elective experience right to your home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For new or present moms that are looking for a way to allow friends and family to see the baby before it’s even born, Rochester Institute of Technology alumna Jenny Kron started the first and only ultrasound business in Rochester that can make that happen.
FLYAP hosts Women in Manufacturing Summit in downtown Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens of businesses, educators, and students gathered for the ‘Women in Manufacturing Summit’ on Thursday. The summit was a chance for women to share their experiences in the working field. “Manufacturing is a huge field, especially in Rochester we have a lot of big...
Jeremiah’s Tavern, Irondequoit organization at odds over Titus Avenue building
UPDATE IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit Historical Preservation Commission voted 5-1 Thursday night to approve an action to designate 690 Titus Avenue as a historic landmark. ORIGINAL STORY IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A decision by the Town of Irondequoit Preservation Commission Thursday could impact what happens with a nearly 100-year-old building off […]
Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester
The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
Golden Apple: Congratulations to Karen Jablonski
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a third grade teacher at Listwood Elementary in the West Irondequoit School District. You can hear the excitement inside Miss Karen Jablonski’s classroom before you even step foot in the door. “She’s exuberant and excited to be at school,” Listwood Elementary Principal Gayle Pavone […]
Webster CSD provides update on blackface incident
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Central School District provided an update Thursday on its investigation into an incident involving some students wearing blackface at a high school sporting event. In a statement sent to Webster families, school officials said that the students involved in the alleged incident — along with their families — engaged […]
Rochester’s new campaign ‘Keep the Change,’ draws attention
The flyer saw mixed feedback from residents and council members, with over 70 quote tweets.
Mayor pushes for Walgreens to stay open in 19th Ward
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans says he's determined to keep Walgreens open on Thurston Road in the 19th Ward. The store is set to close Nov. 7, leaving neighbors with few alternatives. One woman we spoke to said she was upset to hear Walgreens is closing. "They have...
Lee Zeldin campaigns in Rochester on Thursday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin was on the campaign trail Thursday in Rochester. The main focus of the event was to call out bail reform laws here in New York state. Zeldin was joined by congressional candidate and former police chief La’Ron Singletary. He says it’s important to hold people accountable for violent crimes.
Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 to hold first ever Fall Food Truck Festival
Families, students and community members from the school are invited for an evening of music, games and an array of food truck offerings.
Rochester councilmembers calling for stricter discretion to gun charges in letter to Hochul
"We are not asking you to change or modify Bail Reform but rather to allow for a new lens to be used for gun crimes," Michael Patterson said.
What’s Good: Innovative Field, water plant tour, Foodlink festival
Email dgross@wroctv.com if you want to share your good news with the show!
Loomis Street standoff
Nonprofits providing services to the homeless are trying to block the city of Rochester from moving ahead with what they claim is a plan to clear residents from a Northeast Rochester encampment. City officials have not confirmed that a sweep of the encampment, which sits on a Loomis Street city-owned...
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices
The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
Kucko’s Camera: Down to the edge of the Genesee River
Prepare to take a walk with News 8's John Kucko down to the edge of the Genesee River to see some of the longest-lasting color
Town hall to address potential public takeover of RG&E
Rochester, N.Y. — In the midst of a nearly 20 percent rate hike proposed by Rochester Gas & Electric, a town hall event Thursday night will address the company's future. City Councilmember Mary Lupien and members of Metro Justice are hosting the town hall, to discuss the idea of a public takeover of RG&E. They believe the move could mean cheaper utility rates and more reliable service.
Cooler for the next couple days
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Over the next couple days, temperatures will remain much cooler than where they have been recently. Sunshine will win out for much of the day today. But even with that sunshine, temperatures will remain quite chilly for this time of year. High temperatures will range from near 50 to the lower 50s. The average high for this time of year is in the upper 50s.
The start of November looks warm
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We've had a recent stretch of much warmer than normal weather. Starting last Friday, the high temperature has been around 10-15 degrees warmer than normal in WNY. The normal high temperature for this time of year is only in the upper 50s, but the last 4...
Lowe's breaks ground on community garden at RMSC
Rochester, N.Y. — Tuesday marked Red Vest Day, but some local Lowe's employees took their vests off to help break ground on a new garden at the Rochester Museum & Science Center. When finished, the garden will provide a learning experience. "We're building an educational-style community garden, and we...
Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Someone who recently visited a local business has a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000. The third-prize ticket was sold at A1 Food & Meat Market on South Plymouth Avenue. The winner's identity has not been announced. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56 and a...
