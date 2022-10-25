ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

FLYAP hosts Women in Manufacturing Summit in downtown Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens of businesses, educators, and students gathered for the ‘Women in Manufacturing Summit’ on Thursday. The summit was a chance for women to share their experiences in the working field. “Manufacturing is a huge field, especially in Rochester we have a lot of big...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Jeremiah’s Tavern, Irondequoit organization at odds over Titus Avenue building

UPDATE IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit Historical Preservation Commission voted 5-1 Thursday night to approve an action to designate 690 Titus Avenue as a historic landmark. ORIGINAL STORY IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A decision by the Town of Irondequoit Preservation Commission Thursday could impact what happens with a nearly 100-year-old building off […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
CITY News

Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester

The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Golden Apple: Congratulations to Karen Jablonski

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a third grade teacher at Listwood Elementary in the West Irondequoit School District.  You can hear the excitement inside Miss Karen Jablonski’s classroom before you even step foot in the door. “She’s exuberant and excited to be at school,” Listwood Elementary Principal Gayle Pavone […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Webster CSD provides update on blackface incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Central School District provided an update Thursday on its investigation into an incident involving some students wearing blackface at a high school sporting event. In a statement sent to Webster families, school officials said that the students involved in the alleged incident — along with their families — engaged […]
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

Mayor pushes for Walgreens to stay open in 19th Ward

Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans says he's determined to keep Walgreens open on Thurston Road in the 19th Ward. The store is set to close Nov. 7, leaving neighbors with few alternatives. One woman we spoke to said she was upset to hear Walgreens is closing. "They have...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lee Zeldin campaigns in Rochester on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin was on the campaign trail Thursday in Rochester. The main focus of the event was to call out bail reform laws here in New York state. Zeldin was joined by congressional candidate and former police chief La’Ron Singletary. He says it’s important to hold people accountable for violent crimes.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Loomis Street standoff

Nonprofits providing services to the homeless are trying to block the city of Rochester from moving ahead with what they claim is a plan to clear residents from a Northeast Rochester encampment. City officials have not confirmed that a sweep of the encampment, which sits on a Loomis Street city-owned...
ROCHESTER, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices

The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
13 WHAM

Town hall to address potential public takeover of RG&E

Rochester, N.Y. — In the midst of a nearly 20 percent rate hike proposed by Rochester Gas & Electric, a town hall event Thursday night will address the company's future. City Councilmember Mary Lupien and members of Metro Justice are hosting the town hall, to discuss the idea of a public takeover of RG&E. They believe the move could mean cheaper utility rates and more reliable service.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Cooler for the next couple days

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Over the next couple days, temperatures will remain much cooler than where they have been recently. Sunshine will win out for much of the day today. But even with that sunshine, temperatures will remain quite chilly for this time of year. High temperatures will range from near 50 to the lower 50s. The average high for this time of year is in the upper 50s.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

The start of November looks warm

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We've had a recent stretch of much warmer than normal weather. Starting last Friday, the high temperature has been around 10-15 degrees warmer than normal in WNY. The normal high temperature for this time of year is only in the upper 50s, but the last 4...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Lowe's breaks ground on community garden at RMSC

Rochester, N.Y. — Tuesday marked Red Vest Day, but some local Lowe's employees took their vests off to help break ground on a new garden at the Rochester Museum & Science Center. When finished, the garden will provide a learning experience. "We're building an educational-style community garden, and we...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Someone who recently visited a local business has a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000. The third-prize ticket was sold at A1 Food & Meat Market on South Plymouth Avenue. The winner's identity has not been announced. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56 and a...
ROCHESTER, NY

