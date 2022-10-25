Read full article on original website
'This picture hits home': Meet the family of a coal miner who went viral at UK's basketball scrimmage
Micheal McGuire was just trying to go from work to the Kentucky basketball's Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday. He didn't know that he'd go viral.
Viral photo of coal miner and son at Kentucky game shows power sport has to unite | Opinion
It's easy to see why a photo of a coal miner and his son at a Kentucky game has gone viral. The joy in their faces is recognizable to any sports fan.
Photo of soot-covered miner sitting with son at Kentucky basketball game goes viral
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Basketball is king in Kentucky, and so is a father’s desire to sit at courtside with his son. A photo of a soot-covered coal miner sitting in the stands with his 3-year-old son during the University of Kentucky’s annual Blue-White game has gone viral. Wildcats coach John Calipari was in awe of the man’s determination to be a good father and be there for his son for Saturday night’s game in eastern Kentucky.
FOX Sports
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari treats miner's family to tickets
Pikeville, Kentucky, is a town of fewer than 8,000 people nestled in the eastern part of the state among the Appalachian mountains. Even though it sits nearly 150 miles from the Kentucky men's basketball team's home court at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Big Blue Nation remains strong in the area – especially with one devoted fan in particular.
John Calipari Offers Coal Miner VIP Treatment at Kentucky Basketball Game After Heartwarming Story
A coal miner and his family are in store for a very special Kentucky basketball… The post John Calipari Offers Coal Miner VIP Treatment at Kentucky Basketball Game After Heartwarming Story appeared first on Outsider.
Should the expectations be realigned for Kentucky basketball freshman Adou Thiero?
An under-the-radar recruit, Adou Thiero has made a splash in his appearances for the Kentucky Wildcats so far this preseason.
Late Kick: Tennessee will take down Kentucky and stay undefeated
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the week nine matchup between Kentucky and Tennessee.
WATCH: TODAY Show interviews Kentucky coal miner about Blue-White Game
It’s official: the Kentucky coal miner story is everywhere. This morning, the TODAY show interviewed Micheal McGuire, the Eastern Kentucky coal miner who went straight from his shift at the mines to Saturday’s Blue-White Game to be with his family, still in uniform and covered in coal dust. By now, you know the story well. A photo of McGuire and his son, Easton, went viral on Monday, prompting John Calipari to reach out to the family and invite them to a game at Rupp Arena. It quickly became the feel-good story of the week, spreading everywhere on social media and appearing on almost every major news outlet.
