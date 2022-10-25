Read full article on original website
coloradosun.com
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Dave Drawbert was an amazing lawyer and friend to Summit County
I was greatly saddened to read about Dave Drawbert’s passing. Dave was simply a wonderful man and a great lawyer. He was one of the kindest men I’ve ever know. He was never too busy to help out a client or a fellow attorney. He fought hard for his clients but never did so as anything less than a true gentleman. He was generous with his knowledge and experience. He was a true friend.
Summit Daily News
Town of Silverthorne swears in its first assistant police chief
The town of Silverthorne has sworn in its first assistant chief of police., Sgt. Rachel Dunaway. She took on the role Oct. 16 and took her oath on Oct 26. In the role, Dunaway will lead the department through day-to-day operations with a focus on meeting and maintaining the standards of being a state-accredited law enforcement organization, including community outreach, coordinating with other organizations in the county and maintaining standards in training and education. Dunaway will also assist Chief John Minor with additional projects including recruitment and retention programs.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Vote for change, vote for Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff
We are confidently supporting Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. He is a man of integrity and a man of his word. Chris’s first responder background as a volunteer fire fighter, EMT, field training officer, police officer and detective has provided him the professional experience, education and communication skills respected by his peers and will lead the Summit County Sheriff’s Department to the next level of service. His dedication, resourcefulness and intuition make him a natural leader while fostering collaboration and alliances among emergency service agencies. Naturally, intuitively, Chris is fair, empathetic and compassionate. His character and leadership skills will lend themselves to inclusivity and diversity within the department while establishing appropriate balance among the ranks and welcoming common sense. Running as an unaffiliated candidate, he will represent the people — what is right and just rather than a political agenda. Chris Scherr is a long time Summit County local proudly raising his family here. He sees and understands our community, and we believe he is the best choice for the next Summit County sheriff.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Chris Scherr has the experience and skills to lead the Summit County Sheriff’s Office
I am writing in support of Chris Scherr for Summit County sheriff. I was born and raised in this community and returned to live and work after completing school. I have known Chris and his family for over 10 years, and they embody what this community needs when it comes to its leaders. Not only does Chris have extensive experience as a law enforcement officer, but he has also held positions in the emergency medical field. He has a broad experience, and thus understanding, of what it takes to keep a unique community such as Summit County afloat and safe.
Summit Daily News
Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 winners and finalists will be published Friday, Oct. 28
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct that Enza’s Delicatessen & Market catered the event. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Summit Daily News held its award ceremony for the 2022 Best of Summit winners and finalists. Each year, the contest allows readers to vote for their favorite local businesses, organizations and attractions in Summit County.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Camp Hale becoming a national monument is an overdue recognition
President Joe Biden visited Colorado on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to designate Camp Hale as a national monument, providing long overdue recognition to the World War II veterans who trained there in preparation for joining the war in Europe to defeat Hitler’s Nazi regime. Tucked in a high mountain valley 17 miles north of Leadville, Camp Hale was home base for the renowned 10th Mountain Division.
Summit Daily News
Gov. Jared Polis appoints Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to 5th Judicial District Court
Gov. Jared Polis appointed Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to fill a vacancy on the 5th Judicial District Court. The vacancy is created by the retirement of Russell H. Granger and will be effective Tuesday, Nov. 1. Olguin-Fresquez has been an Eagle County court judge in the 5th Judicial District since 2018....
Summit Daily News
Frisco Town Council decides to end BBQ Challenge, Fourth of July fireworks to pursue other entertainment options
After months of review and public discussion, the Frisco BBQ Challenge is cooked and the Fourth of July fireworks have fizzled. During a Tuesday, Oct. 25, work session, Frisco Town Council decided to stop hosting the Frisco BBQ Challenge to look into other entertainment options along with not pursue permitting for a fireworks display.
Summit Daily News
What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?
On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
denverite.com
Shower trucks to wider sidewalks: It’s time to vote on $2 million worth of projects
Denver has been ramping up for a new kind of election, the city’s first participatory budgeting project, in which you – YES YOU – get to decide how we should collectively spend a couple million bucks. Project stakeholders first went out and asked a bunch of people...
Towing complaints increase after Colorado's Towing Bill of Rights takes effect
Contact Denver7's coverage of predatory towing helped inspire a "Towing Bill of Rights" that took effect in August. Since then, state regulators have seen an increase in complaints about towers.
