Officials plan public meeting on ‘unprecedented’ prescribed burns that are OK’d to begin in Breckenridge this November

Colorado patrol plans I-70 chain law checkpoints for commercial vehiclesHeather WillardColorado State
Kindred Resort breaks ground on Keystone’s first ski-in, ski-out hotelMargaret JacksonKeystone, CO
Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of ColoradoWanderlust WellmanColorado State
Summit Daily News
Frisco Town Council decides to end BBQ Challenge, Fourth of July fireworks to pursue other entertainment options
After months of review and public discussion, the Frisco BBQ Challenge is cooked and the Fourth of July fireworks have fizzled. During a Tuesday, Oct. 25, work session, Frisco Town Council decided to stop hosting the Frisco BBQ Challenge to look into other entertainment options along with not pursue permitting for a fireworks display.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County intends to join Eagle County effort opposing shipment of waxy crude along Colorado River
Routt County intends to join Eagle County’s effort to stop 100-tanker long trains transporting heated “waxy crude” along the banks of the Colorado River every day as it makes its way from Utah to the Gulf of Mexico for refinement. The Surface Transportation Board, a little known...
coloradosun.com
Colorado oil and gas regulators approve new wells in Weld County over Broomfield’s objections
Colorado oil and gas regulators Wednesday approved a plan to drill 19 horizontal oil and gas wells between two fast-growing Front Range suburbs over a protest by Broomfield, which said the project could pose public health risks. Crestone Peak Resources won approval for the drilling plan from the Colorado Oil...
Summit Daily News
PHOTOS: Community members celebrate Summit County at Best of Summit awards ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Summit Daily News held its award ceremony for the 2022 Best of Summit winners and finalists. Each year, the contest allows readers to vote for their favorite local businesses, organizations and attractions in Summit County. About 250 community members gathered for the awards ceremony on Wednesday...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I’m happy people are working toward opening a fire station in Silverthorne
I went to the Silverthorne town meeting, and I am happy that people are excited about working with our mayor, town council, fire department and emergency personnel to get back something we need but have lost. I have not understood why our town and county founders realized decades ago that...
9News
Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
Summit Daily News
Human-bear conflicts spike in Summit County as August, September totals double last year’s reports
Human-bear interactions have increased in Area 9, which includes Summit County, according to a new report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Rachael Gonzales, public information officer with Parks and Wildlife, said human-bear conflict reports in Summit County doubled when comparing combined August and September totals from 2021 to 2022, a rise from 12 to 24 respectively. When looking at the same time frame, 1,571 bear conflicts were reported across the state. Parks and Wildlife officials say that’s a significant increase from 2021, when there were only 887 statewide.
denverite.com
The city wants the future of Northeast Park Hill’s 155-acre golf course on Denver’s April 2023 ballot
One of Denver’s last massive green spaces, the Park Hill Golf Course, is headed toward a redevelopment that could bring thousands of units of housing, new retail and a 70- to 80-acre regional park to Northeast Park Hill. That is if City Council and Denver voters don’t get in the way over the next half a year, and the developer, Westside Investment Partners, stays its course.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Chris Scherr has the experience and skills to lead the Summit County Sheriff’s Office
I am writing in support of Chris Scherr for Summit County sheriff. I was born and raised in this community and returned to live and work after completing school. I have known Chris and his family for over 10 years, and they embody what this community needs when it comes to its leaders. Not only does Chris have extensive experience as a law enforcement officer, but he has also held positions in the emergency medical field. He has a broad experience, and thus understanding, of what it takes to keep a unique community such as Summit County afloat and safe.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: We support Chris Scherr in his election for Summit County sheriff
We have been fortunate to live in this community for a while, as have many of you. It is an amazing place to live and work. We all ended up here, somehow, or we were born here and have seen many changes. Our community needs a nonpartisan leader, who will consistently do what is best for our community.
denverite.com
Shower trucks to wider sidewalks: It’s time to vote on $2 million worth of projects
Denver has been ramping up for a new kind of election, the city’s first participatory budgeting project, in which you – YES YOU – get to decide how we should collectively spend a couple million bucks. Project stakeholders first went out and asked a bunch of people...
Colorado To Pay Victims of Marshall Fire $6 Million
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved a grant for the state of Colorado. The state will use the grant to directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire. The Marshall Fire ignited on December 30, 2021. It started as a grass fire in...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Vote for change, vote for Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff
We are confidently supporting Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. He is a man of integrity and a man of his word. Chris’s first responder background as a volunteer fire fighter, EMT, field training officer, police officer and detective has provided him the professional experience, education and communication skills respected by his peers and will lead the Summit County Sheriff’s Department to the next level of service. His dedication, resourcefulness and intuition make him a natural leader while fostering collaboration and alliances among emergency service agencies. Naturally, intuitively, Chris is fair, empathetic and compassionate. His character and leadership skills will lend themselves to inclusivity and diversity within the department while establishing appropriate balance among the ranks and welcoming common sense. Running as an unaffiliated candidate, he will represent the people — what is right and just rather than a political agenda. Chris Scherr is a long time Summit County local proudly raising his family here. He sees and understands our community, and we believe he is the best choice for the next Summit County sheriff.
Summit Daily News
What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?
On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
Summit Daily News
Minturn passes much-discussed effort to create new downtown design standards
MINTURN — On its surface, the effort to create new design standards for the 100 block of Minturn might seem to be an unexciting affair. Countless hours have been spent over the course of the last year discussing parking alignments and building heights and setbacks, confounding average listeners who may have been drawn to the conversation for its promise of furthering the goals of the town’s strategic plan.
Summit Daily News
Summit Daily News asks readers to report illegal stuffing of political fliers in newspapers
Summit Daily News is asking for help with reporting the unauthorized insertion of political fliers in its newsstands across Summit County. Various illegal fliers that do not include identifying information for any campaign, lobbying group or individual have been found inserted in print newspapers since late September. Locations include high traffic areas in Breckenridge and Frisco along both town’s main streets and near the Wellington and Peak 7 neighborhoods.
Summit Daily News
Gov. Jared Polis appoints Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to 5th Judicial District Court
Gov. Jared Polis appointed Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to fill a vacancy on the 5th Judicial District Court. The vacancy is created by the retirement of Russell H. Granger and will be effective Tuesday, Nov. 1. Olguin-Fresquez has been an Eagle County court judge in the 5th Judicial District since 2018....
Winter returns: I-70 westbound closed after fatal accident
Colorado's first major snow storm already claimed a victim, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). Troopers tweeted at 7:46 a.m. Thursday I-70 was closed at Georgetown as they investigate a fatal crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck. They moved to closure to mile post 234, east of Dumont, to allow for detours and motorists to turn back east. As of 9:45 a.m., CSP reopened the left lane to allow vehicles...
Summit Daily News
Winter Park announces opening date of Oct. 31
WINTER PARK — Your Halloween costumes this year better be warm because Winter Park just announced it will open Oct. 31 — its earliest opening ever. The announcement came via an email sent to the resort’s snow report email list. A press release that came Thursday afternoon read that at least two base-area lifts and a handful of trails will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Lifts will open 30 minutes early on Saturdays and Sundays this year.
