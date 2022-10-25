ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Officials plan public meeting on ‘unprecedented’ prescribed burns that are OK’d to begin in Breckenridge this November

By Eliza Noe
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Summit Daily News

Frisco Town Council decides to end BBQ Challenge, Fourth of July fireworks to pursue other entertainment options

After months of review and public discussion, the Frisco BBQ Challenge is cooked and the Fourth of July fireworks have fizzled. During a Tuesday, Oct. 25, work session, Frisco Town Council decided to stop hosting the Frisco BBQ Challenge to look into other entertainment options along with not pursue permitting for a fireworks display.
FRISCO, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
9News

Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Human-bear conflicts spike in Summit County as August, September totals double last year’s reports

Human-bear interactions have increased in Area 9, which includes Summit County, according to a new report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Rachael Gonzales, public information officer with Parks and Wildlife, said human-bear conflict reports in Summit County doubled when comparing combined August and September totals from 2021 to 2022, a rise from 12 to 24 respectively. When looking at the same time frame, 1,571 bear conflicts were reported across the state. Parks and Wildlife officials say that’s a significant increase from 2021, when there were only 887 statewide.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
denverite.com

The city wants the future of Northeast Park Hill’s 155-acre golf course on Denver’s April 2023 ballot

One of Denver’s last massive green spaces, the Park Hill Golf Course, is headed toward a redevelopment that could bring thousands of units of housing, new retail and a 70- to 80-acre regional park to Northeast Park Hill. That is if City Council and Denver voters don’t get in the way over the next half a year, and the developer, Westside Investment Partners, stays its course.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Chris Scherr has the experience and skills to lead the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

I am writing in support of Chris Scherr for Summit County sheriff. I was born and raised in this community and returned to live and work after completing school. I have known Chris and his family for over 10 years, and they embody what this community needs when it comes to its leaders. Not only does Chris have extensive experience as a law enforcement officer, but he has also held positions in the emergency medical field. He has a broad experience, and thus understanding, of what it takes to keep a unique community such as Summit County afloat and safe.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Vote for change, vote for Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff

We are confidently supporting Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. He is a man of integrity and a man of his word. Chris’s first responder background as a volunteer fire fighter, EMT, field training officer, police officer and detective has provided him the professional experience, education and communication skills respected by his peers and will lead the Summit County Sheriff’s Department to the next level of service. His dedication, resourcefulness and intuition make him a natural leader while fostering collaboration and alliances among emergency service agencies. Naturally, intuitively, Chris is fair, empathetic and compassionate. His character and leadership skills will lend themselves to inclusivity and diversity within the department while establishing appropriate balance among the ranks and welcoming common sense. Running as an unaffiliated candidate, he will represent the people — what is right and just rather than a political agenda. Chris Scherr is a long time Summit County local proudly raising his family here. He sees and understands our community, and we believe he is the best choice for the next Summit County sheriff.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?

On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Minturn passes much-discussed effort to create new downtown design standards

MINTURN — On its surface, the effort to create new design standards for the 100 block of Minturn might seem to be an unexciting affair. Countless hours have been spent over the course of the last year discussing parking alignments and building heights and setbacks, confounding average listeners who may have been drawn to the conversation for its promise of furthering the goals of the town’s strategic plan.
MINTURN, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Daily News asks readers to report illegal stuffing of political fliers in newspapers

Summit Daily News is asking for help with reporting the unauthorized insertion of political fliers in its newsstands across Summit County. Various illegal fliers that do not include identifying information for any campaign, lobbying group or individual have been found inserted in print newspapers since late September. Locations include high traffic areas in Breckenridge and Frisco along both town’s main streets and near the Wellington and Peak 7 neighborhoods.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Winter returns: I-70 westbound closed after fatal accident

Colorado's first major snow storm already claimed a victim, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). Troopers tweeted at 7:46 a.m. Thursday I-70 was closed at Georgetown as they investigate a fatal crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck. They moved to closure to mile post 234, east of Dumont, to allow for detours and motorists to turn back east. As of 9:45 a.m., CSP reopened the left lane to allow vehicles...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Winter Park announces opening date of Oct. 31

WINTER PARK — Your Halloween costumes this year better be warm because Winter Park just announced it will open Oct. 31 — its earliest opening ever. The announcement came via an email sent to the resort’s snow report email list. A press release that came Thursday afternoon read that at least two base-area lifts and a handful of trails will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Lifts will open 30 minutes early on Saturdays and Sundays this year.
WINTER PARK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy