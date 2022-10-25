ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jack Ryan Is Hunted in Thrilling Season 3 Trailer

The penultimate season of Jack Ryan is poised to be the most dramatic. Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The series stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their...
Variety

‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After Three Seasons at Showtime

Showtime has canceled the drama series “City on a Hill” after three seasons. According to insiders, the decision was made months ago, long before the recent exit of David Nevins as chairman and CEO of Paramount Premium Group and subsequent move to put Showtime under the purview Chris McCarthy. “‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” the statement from Showtime reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including...
Collider

Marvel Just Accidentally Revealed Who Emilia Clarke Is Playing in 'Secret Invasion'

Ever since the exciting reveal of the trailer from Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated thriller series Secret Invasion, the superhero studio has been… secretive about details of the series. At this point, we’re used to Marvel revealing as little as possible about their upcoming projects, but staying mum about one character in particular has fueled massive fan speculation. Ever since she was announced as part of the series, Emilia Clarke’s (Game of Thrones) character wasn’t revealed. Until today, all we knew was that she was in the series. Now, however, it seems like a tiny piece of file – more specifically a gif – might have revealed who Clarke is playing after all.
tvinsider.com

David E. Kelley’s ‘The Calling’ Trailer Shows Jeff Wilbusch as Spiritual NYPD Cop

A new kind of detective is coming to streaming. Peacock’s upcoming David. E. Kelley drama The Calling (formerly called The Missing) has shared its first trailer showing off its star-studded cast. Jeff Wilbusch (Unorthodox) stars as NYPD Detective Avraham “Avi” Avraham, Peacocks (Scrubs) plays veteran cop Earl Malzone. But that’s just the main cast.
Collider

'Plane' Trailer Has Gerard Butler Out of the Frying Pan and Into the Fire After Surviving a Crash

As Gerard Butler himself teased yesterday through his Twitter account, he wants us all aboard for Plane, his new action movie that is set to premiere in late January. The story follows an airplane pilot who is forced to emergency land due to a storm and discovers that he escaped a natural danger only to enter a human one: He is now caught in the middle of a war zone, with gunmen ready to make passengers hostage.
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
Collider

Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66

On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Collider

‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast

Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
digitalspy.com

Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham confirmed for new BBC series

Stephen Graham's movie Boiling Point is getting a TV adaptation for the BBC. Revolving around a busy London kitchen, the intense one-shot film received critical acclaim and picked up a number of accolades including four wins at the British Independent Film Awards. Variety reports that many of the film's cast...
Collider

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons

The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
Collider

‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror

Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
Variety

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Trailer Shows John Krasinski on the Run

John Krasinski is back as Jack Ryan — and this time he’s going rogue. Prime Video has released the first trailer for the third season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” The latest season of the Amazon series shows Krasinski’s case officer on the run, after he becomes wrongly implicated in a conspiracy theory. “If I come in now, a whole lot of people are going to die,” Ryan says in the trailer. He swears that he is “just trying to do the right thing.” Krasinski returns alongside series regulars Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly. The third season sees the cast additions of...
Collider

'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "Lot 36" Recap: Demons Feed on Hate

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “Lot 36.”. One day, we will all be dead. And once that happens, our darkest secrets will become someone else’s curse. That’s precisely what happens in “Lot 36,” one of the horror stories in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. With an original story by Guillermo del Toro and a script penned by Regina Corrado (The Strain), “Lot 36” takes place in a storage facility that holds disturbing truths. On top of a bone-chilling original story, “Lot 36” is directed by Guillermo Navarro, the cinematographer of some of del Toro’s most beloved movies, such as Pan's Labyrinth, Cronos, and Pacific Rim. That means the episode is gorgeous and will most certainly give you some new nightmares.
startattle.com

Law & Order: SVU (Season 24 Episode 5) “Breakwater” trailer, release date

A young man asks the SVU for help when he suspects his boss is preying on his sister. Velasco tries to convince a reluctant witness to testify in court. Startattle.com – Law & Order: SVU | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Breakwater”. Release date: October 27, 2022 at...
A.V. Club

Jack Ryan somehow now also The Fugitive in the trailer for his show's third season

John Krasinski seems bound and determined to take on as many of Harrison Ford’s old parts as he can, we guess—and apparently all in the same show, at the same time, as Amazon’s new trailer for its Krasinki-starring spy series Jack Ryan reveals that the ass-kicking spy is now a bit of a Fugitive, too.
Collider

First 'The Pale Blue Eye' Trailer Reveals Christian Bale and Gillian Anderson in Chilling Whodunit From Scott Cooper

We’re finally getting our first trailer for Scott Cooper’s (Antlers) gothic murder-mystery film, The Pale Blue Eye and things are looking ominous. The tone is quickly set as the teaser opens on a group of men clad in military uniforms scouring a snow covered forest. Soon, one of those men stumbles upon a body, plunging viewers into the heart of this dark tale. Dressed to the nines in period piece costumes, we see the feature’s stars, Gillian Anderson, Christian Bale, and Harry Melling, doing things like running through the dark, having fights in the dark, and giving knowing looks in - you guessed it - the dark. Over all the foreboding shots is the voice of Melling who will lead the cast as a fictionalized version of Edgar Allen Poe. Known for his work behind heavy dramas like Crazy Heart, period projects including Hostiles, and horrors such as Antlers, Cooper’s own eye can be seen all over this trailer.
Collider

'The Calling' Trailer Shows Jeff Wilbusch as a Detective Pushed to His Breaking Point

Jeff Wilbusch steps into the shoes of hopeful NYPD detective Avraham Avraham in the trailer for Peacock's new crime drama The Calling. Formerly known as The Missing, the series adapts Dror Mishani's story of an investigator whose belief in mankind is his superpower with regard to uncovering the truth. When a case gets flipped on its head, Avi's faith and religious principles are shaken as he begins questioning his own humanity. The trailer shows the detective nearing his breaking point as he searches for a woman's missing son.

