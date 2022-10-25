Read full article on original website
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
wbrz.com
Metro Council unanimously votes to kill stormwater fee, blocks introduction of item threatening parish attorney's job
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council met Wednesday to attempt to untangle the stormwater fee debacle amid numerous reports from WBRZ showing government misinformation campaigns in an attempt to levy a fee on property. The council unanimously voted to delete the Mayor's proposal for the Stormwater Utility...
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: A mayor should be responsible and take charge; Sharon Weston Broome didn't
Among the numberless politicians who talk about being bold and visionary, few operate in more exactly the opposite way as Sharon Weston Broome. Careful and cautious, averse to political risk, Broome’s approach has been very successful. It has led her through a long career in the Legislature and then into the mayor-president’s office in Baton Rouge.
EBR metro council deletes stormwater item from agenda
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council held a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26. regarding the stormwater utility fee debacle as they sort out what remains of the proposal. The metro council voted 12-0 to delete the stormwater item from the agenda. The motion to terminate...
theadvocate.com
After stormwater fee debacle, Metro Council could discuss firing East Baton Rouge parish attorney
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will consider removing Parish Attorney Andy Dotson from his post after his office came under scrutiny for statements made about a non-disclosure agreement that last week derailed the city-parish's proposed stormwater fee. Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. submitted an emergency item to be considered at...
wbrz.com
Metro Council could vote to remove parish attorney over stormwater fee misinformation
BATON ROUGE- Some Metro Council members, like Jen Racca, don't know what to believe after misinformation from the mayor's office concerning a Stormwater Utility Fee. "I think trust is a strong word right now," Racca told WBRZ. Councilman Cleve Dunn seems to agree, adding an emergency item to Wednesday's Metro...
wbrz.com
EBR Parish Attorney refuses to talk about drainage debacle
BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Andy Dotson is refusing to comment on the drainage debacle one week after Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said she would ask to have it pulled from the council agenda. During an interview last week, Broome said the parish attorney's office was responsible for...
brproud.com
Councilwoman files emergency item to repeal Stormwater Public Utility District
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A councilwoman has filed an emergency item to repeal the Stormwater Public Utility District after “receiving misleading public statements from the administration.”. Metropolitan Councilwoman Laurie White Adams filed the repeal Monday. The Stormwater Public Utility District, proposed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and...
theadvocate.com
'We will not sell out': 6 candidates for Baton Rouge school board vow independence
Six candidates in the Nov. 8 elections for East Baton Rouge Parish School Board have banded together to pledge that if elected they will fight to make school operations more transparent, foster quality neighborhood schools, and won’t be swayed by the well-financed outside groups who oppose their candidacies. “We...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Can the Metro Council, or the voters, trust Sharon Weston Broome again?
Just about everything that could go wrong has with a proposed and expensive new fee for stormwater management in East Baton Rouge Parish. The public deserves a full accounting of this debacle. We wonder whether we’re going to get it from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. The mayor now, none...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Broome untruthful on stormwater utility fee; she needs to go
Since Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, of East Baton Rouge Parish, blatantly lied to her constituents about the stormwater utility fee, I firmly believe she should resign immediately. She has lost all credence in her decision-making abilities. American colonials against their British rulers stated that "taxation without representation is tyranny." Furthermore,...
WDSU
EPA recommends closing Reserve elementary school over cancer risk
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The Environmental Protection Agency issued a 56-page letter earlier this month, recommending that a Reserve elementary school shut down due to a cancer risk for children. According to the EPA, the agency conducted a fact-finding analysis to see whether or not the...
wbrz.com
East Baton Rouge Parish receives $7.5M in federal funding to transition to electric-powered school buses
BATON ROUGE - More than $7.5 million of federal funds are headed to East Baton Rouge Parish to switch from diesel-powered school buses to electric. The money is part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will help school districts to purchase 111 "clean" school buses, producing zero emissions. “This...
pelicanpostonline.com
District 5A School Board choice is clear…Vote for John DeFrances
As Early Voting for November 8 elections is set to begin in a few hours we assess the most curious piece of campaign literature of the 2022 local cycle. John DeFrances is the incumbent for School Board District, and his reelection seems a no-brainer. His opponent is not going quietly though and, appearing in mailboxes located in Ascension Parish School District 5 yesterday is…
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana First Court of Appeal to hold arguments at Ascension Parish's Gonzales courthouse
The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal announced that the First Circuit will hold oral arguments at the newly constructed Ascension Parish courthouse annex in Gonzales on Nov. 2. Donaldsonville, a city on the west bank of the Mississippi River, is the parish seat, but many governmental agencies have facilities...
theadvocate.com
How one Baton Rouge company grew to be a nationwide operator of health care clinics
Since starting in 1999, Baton Rouge-based Premier Health has grown to be nationwide operator of urgent care clinics, treating about 1 million patients annually. The company's model is based on joint-venture partnerships with well-respected local health care systems, such as Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LCMC Health. The company offers a range of services from choosing sites for after hours clinics, to recruiting doctors and staff for the clinics, IT, billing insurance companies and collecting payments from patients. Premier Health will soon have 85 clinics in 13 states stretching from Oregon to Florida. In Louisiana, the company operates 46 urgent care and occupational medicine clinics.
brproud.com
Three candidates punch in their tickets to become Zachary’s next Mayor
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD)– Elections are underway in Zachary. Three-term Mayor David Amrhein is not seeking re-election, so several others are stepping up to the plate. Campaign signs, public forums and push cards. It’s election time, and in Zachary, there are three candidates running for mayor, but only one spot.
wbrz.com
Threatening letter prompts police to boost security at Baker school
BAKER - Police officers were stationed at an elementary school in Baker after reports of a threat came in overnight. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers were sent to Bakerfield Elementary School Thursday morning to monitor the campus. Classes were going on as planned as of around 8 a.m.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Debris in right lane along I-12 West near Sherwood exist, use caution
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), drivers along I-12 West near Sherwood should use caution Thursday (October 27) afternoon. As of 3:10 p.m., DOTD says there is debris in the right lane on I-12 West before Sherwood Forest Blvd. Area...
theadvocate.com
After fraternity shooting, is Baton Rouge EMS prepared for more 'mass casualty' events?
As soon as they got the call alerting them that several people were hurt following a mass shooting at a fraternity house party just off Southern University’s campus last Friday, paramedics with East Baton Rouge EMS sprang into action. Without yet knowing how many people were in need of...
wbrz.com
Some concerned about lane closures during I-10 widening project as construction start date inches closer
BATON ROUGE - Many filled the Goodwood Library Monday night and they were not afraid to show their opposition to the I-10 Widening Project. "This is just a nightmare waiting to happen," said someone at the meeting. Traffic is always an issue in Baton Rouge and DOTD says the Widening...
