Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

EBR Parish Attorney refuses to talk about drainage debacle

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Andy Dotson is refusing to comment on the drainage debacle one week after Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said she would ask to have it pulled from the council agenda. During an interview last week, Broome said the parish attorney's office was responsible for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Councilwoman files emergency item to repeal Stormwater Public Utility District

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A councilwoman has filed an emergency item to repeal the Stormwater Public Utility District after “receiving misleading public statements from the administration.”. Metropolitan Councilwoman Laurie White Adams filed the repeal Monday. The Stormwater Public Utility District, proposed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Broome untruthful on stormwater utility fee; she needs to go

Since Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, of East Baton Rouge Parish, blatantly lied to her constituents about the stormwater utility fee, I firmly believe she should resign immediately. She has lost all credence in her decision-making abilities. American colonials against their British rulers stated that "taxation without representation is tyranny." Furthermore,...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WDSU

EPA recommends closing Reserve elementary school over cancer risk

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The Environmental Protection Agency issued a 56-page letter earlier this month, recommending that a Reserve elementary school shut down due to a cancer risk for children. According to the EPA, the agency conducted a fact-finding analysis to see whether or not the...
RESERVE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

District 5A School Board choice is clear…Vote for John DeFrances

As Early Voting for November 8 elections is set to begin in a few hours we assess the most curious piece of campaign literature of the 2022 local cycle. John DeFrances is the incumbent for School Board District, and his reelection seems a no-brainer. His opponent is not going quietly though and, appearing in mailboxes located in Ascension Parish School District 5 yesterday is…
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

How one Baton Rouge company grew to be a nationwide operator of health care clinics

Since starting in 1999, Baton Rouge-based Premier Health has grown to be nationwide operator of urgent care clinics, treating about 1 million patients annually. The company's model is based on joint-venture partnerships with well-respected local health care systems, such as Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LCMC Health. The company offers a range of services from choosing sites for after hours clinics, to recruiting doctors and staff for the clinics, IT, billing insurance companies and collecting payments from patients. Premier Health will soon have 85 clinics in 13 states stretching from Oregon to Florida. In Louisiana, the company operates 46 urgent care and occupational medicine clinics.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three candidates punch in their tickets to become Zachary’s next Mayor

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD)– Elections are underway in Zachary. Three-term Mayor David Amrhein is not seeking re-election, so several others are stepping up to the plate. Campaign signs, public forums and push cards. It’s election time, and in Zachary, there are three candidates running for mayor, but only one spot.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Threatening letter prompts police to boost security at Baker school

BAKER - Police officers were stationed at an elementary school in Baker after reports of a threat came in overnight. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers were sent to Bakerfield Elementary School Thursday morning to monitor the campus. Classes were going on as planned as of around 8 a.m.
BAKER, LA

