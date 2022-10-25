ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Photo of soot-covered miner sitting with son at Kentucky basketball game goes viral

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Basketball is king in Kentucky, and so is a father’s desire to sit at courtside with his son. A photo of a soot-covered coal miner sitting in the stands with his 3-year-old son during the University of Kentucky’s annual Blue-White game has gone viral. Wildcats coach John Calipari was in awe of the man’s determination to be a good father and be there for his son for Saturday night’s game in eastern Kentucky.
WATCH: TODAY Show interviews Kentucky coal miner about Blue-White Game

It’s official: the Kentucky coal miner story is everywhere. This morning, the TODAY show interviewed Micheal McGuire, the Eastern Kentucky coal miner who went straight from his shift at the mines to Saturday’s Blue-White Game to be with his family, still in uniform and covered in coal dust. By now, you know the story well. A photo of McGuire and his son, Easton, went viral on Monday, prompting John Calipari to reach out to the family and invite them to a game at Rupp Arena. It quickly became the feel-good story of the week, spreading everywhere on social media and appearing on almost every major news outlet.
