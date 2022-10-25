Read full article on original website
Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United for Portuguese wonderkid
Liverpool and Manchester United are both looking to sign an 18-year-old from Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both score twice as French giants run riot at the Parc des Princes to surge into the last-16 of the Champions League
Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored twice with Neymar also on target as the French club's fearsome attack tore apart Maccabi Haifa in a 7-2 win to send them into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday. The irrepressible trio were too much for...
Watch: Mohamed Salah's Delightful Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Against Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool take the lead after Ajax's wonderful start to tonight's Champions League match. The home side came out needing to win and tried everything in the first 20 minutes to do so. Two great chances fell to Steven Berghuis and Dusan Tadic but both failed to find the net despite it being easier to ...
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League predictions, picking the 16 teams to advance: Atletico, Barca and Juventus in trouble
The business end of the Champions League group stages is well and truly upon us with just two rounds of games left, and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. What better time, then, to predict exactly how everything will shake out. Who will be the 16 teams fighting to be in Istanbul come June and which sides will gatecrash the Europa League?
UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Fixtures & Results - 25th to 26th October
Details of all the Matchday 5 fixtures and results for this coming week in the UEFA Champions League.
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
Ajax vs Liverpool Champions League result, final score and reaction as Reds seal qualification - live
Liverpool overcame a slow start to beat hosts Ajax FC 3-, ensuring a top-two finish in Group A and progress into the knockout stage of the Champions League.Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead against the run of play three minutes before half-time and they then took command after the break with two quick goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott to claim a convincing triumph.The victory kept them three points behind leaders Napoli, who won at home against Rangers in Italy at the same time to make it five out of five in the group.Napoli will be at Anfield next Tuesday to decide top spot, when Liverpool would need victory by at least 3-0 to edge the Serie A leaders on the head-to-head result between the two after losing 4-1 in Naples in September.Relive the action as Liverpool beat Ajax in the Champions League:
Yardbarker
Late resurgence not enough as Juventus get officially eliminated from UCL
After earning only three points from the first four matchdays, the writing was already on the wall for Juventus even before taking the trip the Lisbon. But whatever slim hope remained for the Old Lady in reaching the Champions League knockout stages was quashed at the hands of Benfica who sealed their qualification – alongside PSG – by beating the Italian giants for the second time.
ESPN
Chelsea qualify for Champions League last 16 with narrow win over Salzburg
Chelsea ensured qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over FC Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, sending them four points clear at the top of Group E. Stunning goals scored either side of half-time by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz set...
Inter Milan 4-0 Viktoria Plzen: Serie A giants ease into last 16 of the Champions League - and send Barcelona crashing out in the process - with comfortable victory over the Czech minnows
Inter Milan booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League by sweeping aside Viktoria Plzen in a victory that confirmed Barcelona's elimination at the group stage. A double from Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-half header and a late Romelu Lukaku strike sealed the home side's progression into the knockout rounds as Xavi's Barcelona team watched on from afar before playing Bayern Munich later on Wednesday.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups for Champions League fixture tonight
Bayern Munich travel to Barcelona with the Catalan giants poised to exit the Champions League at the group stage. Financial turmoil could follow with Barcelona pinning their hopes on a European run after heavy investment last summer.Xavi’s men will not be able to catch Inter Milan, should they hold onto their lead over Viktoria Plzen, after the Catalan giants failed to beat the Italians in a thrilling 3-3 draw last time out at the Nou Camp.The Nerazzurri have kept their nerve with a sizable lead at the San Siro, which will spark a sombre mood at the Nou...
BBC
Ten Hag on Ronaldo, Varane and Martinez's tackling
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Thursday's Europa League group game against Sheriff Tiraspol. Here are the main lines from his news conference:. Cristiano Ronaldo returns after being stood down for a game as punishment for refusing to come on against Tottenham....
SB Nation
Potter ‘delighted’ as Chelsea ‘take steps’ forward with ‘brilliant’ 2-1 win against RB Salzburg
Over the course of 90 minutes in Salzburg tonight, we saw a wide variety of play from Chelsea, a full-range performance if you will: from the woeful opening 22 minutes, to the most stellar next 23 minutes, to the early frustration of the second half, to the jaw-dropping elation of the winning goal (not to mention our first goal), and the suffering of the closing minutes.
Manchester United linked with goalkeeper who has FIVE penalty saves and a Champions League assist in the last month
Manchester United are in for "the best penalty-saving goalkeeper in the world", in a bid to bolster Erik ten Hag's squad
Antonio Conte focused on present but wants squad backup in January
Antonio Conte has insisted his focus at Tottenham is on the present after he refused to be drawn on plans for the January transfer window. Spurs host Sporting in the Champions League on Wednesday knowing victory in the Group D fixture would send them through to the last 16. They enter the match following back-to-back defeats and with injuries piling up, which led Conte to ask whether a busy winter market could be key to a strong second half of the campaign.
ESPN
Atletico exit Champions League after chaotic draw with Leverkusen
Atletico Madrid missed a stoppage-time penalty in a 2-2 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, which ended their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage. Diego Simeone's side spurned the chance to win the match when Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saved Yannick Carrasco's spot kick before Saul Niguez's follow up strike hit the crossbar.
Yardbarker
Manchester United 3-0 Sheriff: Ronaldo scores on return ahead of final day showdown with Real Sociedad
Goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, and Cristiano Ronaldo helped Manchester United see off Moldovan minnows FC Sheriff 3-0 to set up a tense top-of-the-table clash against Europa League rivals Real Sociedad – the winners avoiding a play-off tie against the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid. It...
FOX Sports
Barcelona out of Champions League even before loss to Bayern
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The game hadn't even kicked off yet and Barcelona had already lost. Barcelona was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League for the second consecutive season on Wednesday even before a 3-0 loss at home against Bayern Munich in a game that proved meaningless after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in the earlier game.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to finish Champions League campaign on a high
Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants Rangers to conclude their Champions League campaign against Ajax next week with “heads held high” after the 3-0 defeat to Napoli made it five straight Group A defeats.A 7-1 hammering by Liverpool at Ibrox in their last European outing had shocked the Light Blues and their fans and it looked ominous in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona – which had no travelling supporters present – when striker Giovanni Simeone scored twice in the first 16 minutes for the Serie A leaders, who had won 3-0 at Ibrox.The second half was more encouraging for the visitors but defender...
Yardbarker
Diego Simeone sees crazy Champions League ending as symbolic of Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid could not get over the line against Bayer Leverkusen and the result of their 2-2 draw is that Los Colchoneros will not be in the Champions League in the new year. They could barely have come closer to salvation. In the final play of the game, Atleti missed...
