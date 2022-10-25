It’s official: the Kentucky coal miner story is everywhere. This morning, the TODAY show interviewed Micheal McGuire, the Eastern Kentucky coal miner who went straight from his shift at the mines to Saturday’s Blue-White Game to be with his family, still in uniform and covered in coal dust. By now, you know the story well. A photo of McGuire and his son, Easton, went viral on Monday, prompting John Calipari to reach out to the family and invite them to a game at Rupp Arena. It quickly became the feel-good story of the week, spreading everywhere on social media and appearing on almost every major news outlet.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO