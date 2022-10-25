Read full article on original website
Related
This Pecan Pie Recipe Will Shut Down the Best Thanksgiving Dessert Debate After One Bite
Pecan pie is a classic Thanksgiving dessert. Sure, there's pumpkin pie and apple pie to contend with, but there's something about the sweet, nutty, crunchy flavors of pecan pie that just can't be beat, and PARADE Chef Jon Ashton's recipe has a zesty twist that will leave your family craving more!
4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss
This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
This post has been updated since its initial 05/03/22 publish date. As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very larg...
If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out
Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
3 Things You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health
Whether you show up at the grocery store with a list on hand or not, it seems like things never go exactly according to plan. You forget to buy the butter, you splurge on an expensive bottle of wine… or you come home with bags filled with snacks and processed foods you hadn’t planned on buying. Unfortunately, many of those unexpected add-ons we throw into our cart on a grocery trip can have serious consequences on our health, which is why it’s so important to shop mindfully and be aware of the items that may take a toll on your body.
I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dryer — Here’s What Happened Next
Danielle Centoni is a James Beard Award-winning food writer, editor, recipe developer, and cookbook author based in Portland, Oregon. Her latest cookbook is "Fried Rice: 50 Ways to Stir Up The World's Favorite Grain." published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may...
I’ve cut my grocery bill by $100 a week with 11 simple tricks – I now spend just $9 a day including eating out
A SELF-DESCRIBED grocery addict has revealed the ways she’s able to save up to $100 a week on groceries, and these are tips that anyone can employ to boost their savings. Ashley Schuering is the blogger behind Confessions of a Grocery Addict, a website dedicated to helping readers eat healthy on a budget.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts
Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
The Daily South
Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?
If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
These Are The Best Veggies To Eat Every Day To Beat Bloating Over 40, Experts Say
There’s nothing worse than dealing with a bloated stomach. Okay, a few things are worse—but still, bloating is definitely frustrating to experience, especially when it becomes chronic. Whether it’s the result of a particular vegetable you ate, a carbonated drink, or just too much fiber at once, there are several reasons you could have this issue on your hands. Luckily, just as your diet can cause the problem, it can also help to solve it. In fact, there are a few vegetables health experts say you can eat every day in order to keep bloating at bay.
Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights
We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
The 20 Worst Halloween Candies
Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
I used to work at Trader Joe's. Here are 8 things I buy from the chain every fall.
From pumpkin pancake mix and Vermont maple syrup to broccoli-cheddar soup and sweet-and-savory chicken, there are lots of great autumn products.
Comments / 0