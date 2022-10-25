ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

CU Buffs fall short in USA TODAY Sports preseason men’s basketball coaches poll

By Matt Wagner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHTrh_0imWuwgL00

The 2022-23 men’s basketball season is on the horizon and with just about two weeks until the annual march toward March begins, the USA TODAY Sports Preseason Coaches Poll was released on Monday .

Three Pac-12 programs are in the first edition of the poll — UCLA at No. 7, Arizona at No. 13 and Oregon at No. 21 — and while Colorado is absent and didn’t receive votes like fellow Pac-12 program USC , the Buffs still have an intriguing team.

Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson lead the way for the Buffaloes heading into the season, each looking to build off an impressive 2021-22 season. They also have some hype to live up to after each was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 team, as was announced Monday .

Da Silva has established himself as a leader for the Buffs over his time in Boulder, averaging 9.4 points per game last season and proving himself to be a capable option to stretch the floor, shooting 37% from three.

Simpson should find himself in a bigger role this year. The sophomore guard proved himself to be a capable option off the bench last season and definitely will be a name to watch in this campaign.

Junior guard Nique Clifford provides another solid option on the offensive end, shooting 40% from deep last season, but he’s also a name to look at defensively, along with da Silva.

Colorado is a young team that lacks a true bonafide star, which would explain the lack of preseason attention. But if the Buffs can play well defensively through the likes of da Silva and Clifford, then they could be capable of both playing spoiler in the Pac-12 and building toward another postseason run in 2023.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

The complete 2022-23 Colorado men's basketball roster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45krsT_0imWuwgL00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star in-state prospect wants to hear from UNC, Duke in recruitment

While the UNC basketball program preps for the upcoming 2022-23 season, Hubert Davis and his staff are still focusing on recruiting. The Tar Heels have a two-man 2023 class and just one commit in the 2024 class. But there are still plenty of prospects left for UNC to pursue in 2024 and build up the class. One prospect that is right there in the state of North Carolina is five-star Isaiah Evans. The small forward is out of Huntersville, North Carolina, and has racked up 10 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like Florida State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Illinois among...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa is quickly becoming one of the most unlikable teams in college football

Somehow, things just seem to keep getting worse and worse for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022. Iowa (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) has insisted week after week on becoming the most unlikable team in the nation, and it is plain obvious to anyone keeping up with the team this year. It isn’t just that this team is an assault on the eyes and minds of all spectators with the worst offense in college football. The team being bad this year is only one part of the equation. There are bad teams in college football, in Power 5 conferences like Iowa, too, who aren’t...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Change of plans: Longhorn Network will no longer air Arkansas-Texas exhibition

Arkansas Basketball fans will have to wait a little longer to see their team play on television after Tuesday’s recent development. It has been reported that Arkansas Basketball’s exhibition game at Texas which is scheduled to take place at the Moody Center in Austin this upcoming Saturday will no longer be televised by the Longhorn Network as originally planned. According to the report from Whole Hog Sports, there was no reason given for the change according to a Texas spokesperson. The Razorbacks’ scrimmage with Texas is their second and final preseason tilt before the season officially starts on Monday, Nov. 7 against North Dakota State.  Their first was played on Monday night against Rogers State, a member of NCAA Division II from Oklahoma. In the 83-49 exhibition win, Joseph Pinion led the team in scoring with 15, while Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile scored 11. Brazile led the team in rebounds with six. The game will be charity-centered, with proceeds benefiting Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, organizations that “support social justice equity and educational opportunities” for central Texas youth. Arkansas and Texas will square off in Austin on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. CT. List Which Arkansas basketball player was named preseason All-American?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Georgia to play host to Oklahoma commit Anthony Evans

Anthony Evans’ decision came down to Georgia and Oklahoma in the end, and, ultimately, the Sooners won out for the four-star wide receiver from Converse, Texas’ Judson High School. The Bulldogs will have another chance to impress him, however, with Evans now slated to take an unofficial visit...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CU Buffs head coaching candidates: Jon Wilner’s top picks

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach search should gain more steam in the next few weeks, especially after they hired a search firm. The interest has been plentiful — this is a Power Five football job in one of the top conferences. We have already examined a number of different outlets’ hot lists for the job, with Bronco Mendenhall, Troy Calhoun and Bryan Harsin as some of the top names on essentially every list. Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner gave his list of candidates, and there are some different names here, including the controversial Klayton Adams. Here’s Wilner’s complete list of potential names for Colorado’s vacant...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy