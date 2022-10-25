ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments

koamnewsnow.com

What the recreational weed amendment means for Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. – As November 8 approaches, those debating whether or not Missouri should legalize recreational cannabis are speaking up. KOAM’s Segun Bamidele has the latest. If passed, the constitutional amendment will remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Constitutional amendments would change Missouri's governing document

With much attention focused on high-profile candidates, this November’s ballot also presents voters with five questions concerning our Missouri Constitution. Asking around in recent weeks, many citizens seem to be unaware of this, or maybe have at least heard of the one about marijuana. About opinions in the Missourian:...
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: Marijuana Amendment 3, Wrong Turn For Missouri

In the histories of great states, there are crucial crossroads. In Missouri, Amendment 3 is a wrong turn down the wrong road at the wrong time. This measure vastly expanding Missouri’s marijuana monopoly goes too far. In 2018, Missourians approved medical marijuana, which was sold to us with safeguards...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Northeast Missouri used to vote Democratic — until national politics overwhelmed the local

Making Sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Law enforcement leaders in Missouri oppose Amendment 3

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri could join the growing number of states legalizing recreational pot on November 8, but law enforcement leaders in the Show Me State call Amendment 3 dangerous for Missouri. Both Missouri Sheriff’s United and the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys have come out in opposition. They want...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Missouri implements no excuse absentee voting period Tuesday

COLUMBIA - Registered Missouri voters for the 2022 mid-term elections will not need an excuse to cast an absentee ballot starting on Tuesday. This voting period will take place from Oct. 25th to Nov. 7th, leading up to the Nov. 8th election day. "No excuse absentee voting is, effectively in...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri voter guide for Nov. 8 general election

ST. LOUIS – The November general election (colloquially known as “the midterms”) is two weeks away. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can check your voter registration status and polling location on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Ballot measure would make Missouri National Guard its own department

You’ll be casting ballots in November on a proposed constitutional amendment involving the Missouri National Guard. Amendment five is a fairly short ballot measure. It would amend the state Constitution to make the National Guard its own department called “the Missouri Department of the National Guard.” It would be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians, under Amendment five.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOMU

Local business owner Leipard running for presiding commissioner seat

When Boone County presiding commissioner candidate Connie Leipard goes door-knocking, she often ends up chatting with residents for a few minutes about life, dogs, traveling or whatever comes up after she tells them about her campaign. One of her priorities if elected is to go out into the community to...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Oct. 27

According to the FBI's Crime Data Explorer from 2020 to 2021, Columbia Police Department saw an increase of violent crime with 501 incidents and 630 offenses reported in 2021. However, the Boone County Sheriff's Office saw a drop with 88 incidents and 98 offenses reported. A step the Columbia Police...
COLUMBIA, MO

