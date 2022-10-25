ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Body found in homeless encampment being investigated as homicide

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsRRo_0imWut2A00

SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after finding a 62-year-old man dead Saturday in the Encanto neighborhood, authorities said.

Police received a call around 1:45 p.m. about a possible dead body at a homeless encampment in the 400 block of 61st Street, Lt. Adam Sharki stated in a news release Tuesday. Officers at the scene could not tell if the victim, later identified as Leonard Watkins, had any traumatic injuries due to the decomposition of his body.

Two dogs found abandoned near shipping container

Watkins was taken to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, where they found traumatic injury to the man’s upper torso, ruling his death as a homicide, according to SDPD.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Search for suspect in fatal Chula Vista shooting

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting in the 500 block of E Street in Chula Vista left one man dead Wednesday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Police say they received a 911 call that a shooting occurred involving two vehicles. A male driver shot another male driver and fled the scene going westbound on E Street towards the I-5, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Man, 38, Dies in Car-to-Car Shooting in Chula Vista: Police

A 38-year-old man died in a car-to-car shooting Wednesday that shut down several streets in a Chula Vista neighborhood as police searched for a gunman who drove off after opening fire. The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said it received a 911 call of a shooting that occurred near the...
CHULA VISTA, CA
onscene.tv

18-Year-Old Killed After Crashing BMW | San Diego

10.26.2022 | 3:15 AM | SAN DIEGO – On Wednesday October 26, 2022, at approximately 3:15 a.m., A white BMW was traveling southbound on Interstate 805 transition to State Route 905 westbound. The driver an 18-year-old female from San Diego lost control of the BMW, causing it to veer off the roadway subsequently overturning. All three occupants in the BMW were extricated by San Diego Fire Department personnel. A female passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver and other female passenger were transported to local hospital with major injuries. Southbound Interstate 805 transition ramp to westbound State Route 905 was closed for approximately three hours. If any member of the public witnessed this collision, please contact our CHP San Diego Area Special Investigation Unit at (858)293-6000. Additional questions can be directed to Officer J. Matias. The cause of this collision and sequence of events are still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Diego Area. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Person found unconscious after double rollover crash in El Cajon

EL CAJON (KUSI) – An unconscious person was rushed to the hospital today after being involved in a double rollover crash and getting ejected from the vehicle in the El Cajon area of San Diego. The crash, involving a pickup and black Mercedes-Benz, was reported around 2:30 a.m. on...
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

Two People Taken to Hospital After Police Pursuit

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life- threatening injuries from a crash when they tried speeding away from police in La Mesa, authorities said Tuesday. Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers tried pulling over a car in the 7700 block of Alvarado Road due to its taillight being out, according to the San Diego Police Department. The car’s driver would not stop and ended up crashing into a wall and flipping over. Both occupants in the car were ejected, according to TV reports.
LA MESA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy