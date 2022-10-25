Read full article on original website
nunya
14h ago
I’ve been smoking weed for forty years daily and have been employed the whole time. Never been late or called in sick or had any accidents. What time is break? I’m starving!
Reply(1)
8
Don Moore
1d ago
That's great because some of these places of Employment you must be High to work for Thier measly wages
Reply(3)
13
Christal Posey
13h ago
If someone enjoys a beer after work or a joint no difference….. both can function perfectly the next day at work I don’t see a difference
Reply
4
Related
Not strong enough? CA marijuana company sued over potency of joints
Two customers from Fresno are accusing DreamFields Brands Inc. of falsely claiming that their "Jeeter" branded joints have a high THC content.
How to check if your ballot was counted in California
The State of California sends out a mail-in ballot to every registered voter. It’s a relatively new change that arose following the COVID-19 pandemic. For the most part, voting by mail has been popular with Californians who either can’t get the time off to visit an official polling location or have trouble finding transportation to […]
California’s climate culture war heats up
Saying Californians disagree about the state’s approach to climate change might be a bit of an understatement. Today, for example, California’s air regulators are set to hold the first of two hearings on a controversial, far-reaching proposal that would ban the sale of new gas-powered big rigs and other trucks in the state by 2040 […]
BBC
California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits
Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
Who is running for California Controller and what does that position do?
One of California’s highest ranking positions is on the November ballot. It’s not the Governor’s office or a seat in congress — although those jobs are on the docket as well — it’s the California Controller. So what exactly is the California Controller and what do they do? The controller is like the state’s head […]
Class action lawsuit accuses cannabis company of mislabeling THC content
LOS ANGELES — A class action lawsuit filed in California accuses a cannabis company of intentionally mislabeling products to suggest a higher THC content. The complaint, filed by Dovel & Luner on behalf of Jasper Centeno and Blake Wilson, accuses the makers of “Jeeter” products of overcharging customers and violating consumer protection laws by selling products with a lower THC content than listed.
dailytitan.com
Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
Gavin Newsom is king of California, poll says
Brian Dahle is running into a brick wall against Gavin Newsom, a new poll says.
California sends contradictory economic signals
When it comes to California’s economy, the numbers tell wildly different and seemingly incompatible stories — leading to competing narratives ahead of the Nov. 8 election as residents identify jobs, the economy and inflation as the top issues facing the state. Take GDP: On the one hand, Gov. Gavin Newsom is trumpeting a Bloomberg opinion […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives
The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
Family of man jailed under CA felony murder rule hopeful he will be free soon
A change to California's felony murder rule could be a second chance at living for one Kern County man.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How will California be affected if Republicans gain control of Congress?
California’s political clout could be on the brink of a seismic shift. If, as expected, Republicans win control of the House on Nov. 8, some of the state’s most powerful political figures — think Democrats — would see their influence greatly diminished. Most notably, of course,...
Bakersfield Channel
IN-DEPTH: California's 2022 Ballot Propositions: Proposition 29
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In our ongoing Election 2022 coverage, 23ABC continues to break down the ballot propositions that will be decided by voters over the next two weeks. Proposition 29 asks voters to consider kidney dialysis care centers and clinic transparency. The Service Employees International Union United Healthcare...
NBC Los Angeles
California Attorney General's Office Denies It Wants Kuehl Raid Evidence Destroyed
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the California Attorney General's office will ask a judge to order the Sheriff's Department to destroy any remaining copies of items seized or obtained during its investigation into alleged political corruption involving an LA County Supervisor. Villanueva claimed in a live streamed speech...
Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough
A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
Going electric: Opponents clash as California aims to force diesel trucks off the road
Opponents clashed over a state proposal to ban gas-fueled truck sales and make large trucking firms convert to electric within two decades.
KVCR NEWS
Minimum Wage Increase for Healthcare Workers
United Healthcare Workers West - a branch of the national service employees union - is pushing the higher wage on behalf of staff who've worked alongside doctors and nurses throughout the pandemic. The wage increase would affect nursing assistants, security guards, janitors and others at private facilities including hospitals and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Guilty plea in $1.2 million EDD fraud that filed hundreds of California claims from same address
One man charged in an unemployment insurance fraud case that prosecutors say collected $1.2 million from California’s troubled Employment Development Department pleaded guilty Tuesday in Sacramento federal court, while a second may plead guilty next week in the case. The fraud ring operated out of an apartment in Maryland...
End Of Nationwide Federal Free Lunch Program Has Some States Scrambling
California saw this coming and made adjustments, but most states are only now considering legislation.
Laist.com
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Comments / 59