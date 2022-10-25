ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Doctor lists types of infants at high risk for RSV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to health experts, respiratory syncytial virus is more severe in children with certain pre-existing medical conditions, resulting in higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who gives a list...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana pediatrician: ‘We will see RSV related deaths’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s difficult to provide hard data about respiratory syncytial virus deaths because doctors and hospitals are not required to report them to the state unlike flu or some other viruses. But doctors are talking about the fear of infant deaths among themselves. News 8 spoke...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

‘It could be a fatal disease’: RSV cases on the rise

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An increase in a respiratory disease called RSV is causing higher than normal numbers of hospitalizations in youth around the country. The disease can be particularly harmful to children under the age of 2 and can even be deadly. Vigo County Board of Health President Dr. Jim Turner said that […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indy Roof Company build new Isaiah 117 House helping foster children

The Indy Roof Company has a big project currently underway for a house set to become a new Isaiah 117 House location. Christy Kraus, program coordinator for Isaiah 117 House Marion County, and Aaron Christy, founder of the Indy Roof Company, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their partnership.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall

Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Sammy Terry shares recipe for bone-chilling chili using his new Kölsch Beer

If you like toes in your chili, this recipe is for you!. Sammy Terry joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Ghoulsby and George the spider to demonstrate how to make his “bone-chilling chili recipe using Sammy Terry Kölsch Beer AKA “The Official Beer of Horror,” which is available at Scarlet Lane Tap Houses.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Butler Blue IV delivers acceptance letter to Ben Davis High School twins

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University’s mascot, Blue IV, surprised local twins with an acceptance letter into the university Thursday morning. Didier and Dominique Vohito, 17, attend Ben Davis High School on the west side of Indianapolis. The twins are Liberian and Butler University was their first college choice.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy