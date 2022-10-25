Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
WISH-TV
Doctor lists types of infants at high risk for RSV
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to health experts, respiratory syncytial virus is more severe in children with certain pre-existing medical conditions, resulting in higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who gives a list...
WISH-TV
Life saving device for infants with RSV lies right next to your baby’s crib
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Babies suffer in many ways when they have Respiratory syncytial virus. Symptoms include fever, coughing and unusual fatigue. But what’s most dangerous and can lead to death if not addressed immediately is when they are struggling to breath. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson,...
WISH-TV
Indiana pediatrician: ‘We will see RSV related deaths’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s difficult to provide hard data about respiratory syncytial virus deaths because doctors and hospitals are not required to report them to the state unlike flu or some other viruses. But doctors are talking about the fear of infant deaths among themselves. News 8 spoke...
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
‘It could be a fatal disease’: RSV cases on the rise
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An increase in a respiratory disease called RSV is causing higher than normal numbers of hospitalizations in youth around the country. The disease can be particularly harmful to children under the age of 2 and can even be deadly. Vigo County Board of Health President Dr. Jim Turner said that […]
WISH-TV
Doctors warn of superstorm ‘tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses coming this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – COVID-19 cases are surging, the flu has returned and hospital beds are overridden with infant RSV cases. The combined triple threat has the nation’s doctors gearing up for a superstorm of respiratory infections that some warn will hit harder and faster this year. They’re calling it a ‘tripledemic.’
WISH-TV
Changes in handwriting may be early warning sign of Alzheimer’s, here’s what to look for
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s. There is no cure, but there are early warning signs. One is how a person’s handwriting changes over time. Alzheimer’s affects the brain and reduces motor skills. A decline in motor...
abc12.com
Lilly responds after diabetes patient advocates protest high insulin costs outside HQ
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company is offering a response following a Monday protest about insulin prices by a diabetes patient advocate group. T1 International is a patient-led, nonprofit organization that says it advocates for access to insulin for all. According to a study cited by T1 International,...
WISH-TV
Indy Roof Company build new Isaiah 117 House helping foster children
The Indy Roof Company has a big project currently underway for a house set to become a new Isaiah 117 House location. Christy Kraus, program coordinator for Isaiah 117 House Marion County, and Aaron Christy, founder of the Indy Roof Company, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their partnership.
WISH-TV
Zionsville family shares love of Halloween with front yard display
ZIONSVILLE, Ind (WISH) — Halloween is just days away and Jill and Rich Rezek live for this time of year. They’ve always loved Halloween — that’s why they put the time and effort into decorating their front yard. They want others to feel the love as well.
Fox 59
Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall
Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
Survivor shares her story, helps remember those lost to domestic violence
At Domestic Violence Network's 32nd Annual Commemoration, Monica Conley once again shared her harrowing story of survival.
WISH-TV
Sammy Terry shares recipe for bone-chilling chili using his new Kölsch Beer
If you like toes in your chili, this recipe is for you!. Sammy Terry joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Ghoulsby and George the spider to demonstrate how to make his “bone-chilling chili recipe using Sammy Terry Kölsch Beer AKA “The Official Beer of Horror,” which is available at Scarlet Lane Tap Houses.
WISH-TV
Butler Blue IV delivers acceptance letter to Ben Davis High School twins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University’s mascot, Blue IV, surprised local twins with an acceptance letter into the university Thursday morning. Didier and Dominique Vohito, 17, attend Ben Davis High School on the west side of Indianapolis. The twins are Liberian and Butler University was their first college choice.
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it
It's not your typical lost pet, but a kangaroo is on the loose in northwest Carroll County.
WLFI.com
Police: Mom says daughter with dwarfism dumped in 'white trash' Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Why was an adopted Ukrainian woman with dwarfism allegedly abandoned in a North 11th Street apartment?. A detective says the woman's mother saw the city as a "white trash town" where no one would notice. An Indiana State Police detective was among many witnesses to...
'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
Pet kangaroo on the loose in Indiana county
Police in Indiana confirmed a kangaroo is on the loose in Carroll County after escaping from its owner's property.
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
1 dead after crash on Indy's northeast side
A person died in a crash early Thursday on the city's northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
