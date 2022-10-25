ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

West Virginia man sentenced for child pornography offense while serving for previous charge

By Jessica Patterson
 2 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man will spend the next 20 years behind bars for child pornography charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Robert Dale Eady, 56, was sentenced today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, to 20 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for enticing a minor “to produce and transmit child pornography.”

DOJ: Man living in halfway house enticed 13-year-old

Court documents and statements show that in May 2021, Eady was living at a halfway house in St. Albans when he began to communicate with a 13-year-old minor. According to the DOJ, he had been placed at the facility to finish a 15-year prison sentence on a 2010 conviction for distribution of child pornography.

Ohio woman pleads guilty to sex crimes against children

The DOJ says Eady admitted that on a live video call in May 2021, he “enticed and persuaded” a juvenile to show their genitals on the camera showing his genitals to the juvenile on the video call.

