Berkeley, CA

calbears.com

#Pac12MBB Media Day: Sights & Sounds

SAN FRANCISCO – California men's basketball head coach Mark Fox and senior student-athletes Joel Brown and Lars Thiemann met with media at the 2022 Pac-12 Conference Men's Basketball Media Day in San Francisco on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Golden Bear trio participated in a media circuit, answered questions from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calbears.com

Bears Head To PNW For Latest Challenge

BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-13, 0-10 Pac-12) faces its first rematches of the season this weekend, flying to Seattle for a showdown against No. 19 Washington on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m. PT followed by a trip to Pullman, Wash., to meet Washington State on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 12:00 p.m. The former match will be broadcast on Pac-12 Washington.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

No. 25 Bears Hosts Buffs, Utes At Home

BERKELEY – No. 25 Cal women's soccer returns to the friendly confines of Edwards Stadium for a pair of games this week, the first two of the final three-game home stretch of the regular season. The Bears host the Colorado Buffaloes at noon on Thursday and the Utah Utes on Sunday at 3 p.m. Sunday's match will include a Senior Day ceremony to honor the 11 seniors on the squad. Both matches will also be aired by the Pac-12 Network.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bridget Ballard To Join Cal As Lacrosse Assistant Coach

BERKELEY – Bridget Ballard has been named an assistant coach with the Cal lacrosse program, head coach Jennifer Wong announced Wednesday. Ballard will be in her first campaign as a collegiate coach in 2023 after previously working as a club coach for Building Blocks Lacrosse. She also served as an assistant coach for one season at Chatham High School, where she helped lead her alma mater to the 2017 New Jersey state finals after being a two-time US Lacrosse All-American as a prep.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Cal Hosts No. 1 UW, Oregon State

BERKELEY – The California men's soccer team returns home to host No. 1 Washington and Oregon State in a pair of Pac-12 Conference games on Goldman Field at Edwards Stadium. The 3-6-5 (1-4-2 Pac-12) Golden Bears take on the 12-0-2 Huskies (4-0-1 Pac-12) at 3 p.m. on Thursday and face the Beavers (5-3-4, 1-1-3 Pac-12 as of Oct. 25) at 12 p.m. on Sunday.
BERKELEY, CA

