BERKELEY – No. 25 Cal women's soccer returns to the friendly confines of Edwards Stadium for a pair of games this week, the first two of the final three-game home stretch of the regular season. The Bears host the Colorado Buffaloes at noon on Thursday and the Utah Utes on Sunday at 3 p.m. Sunday's match will include a Senior Day ceremony to honor the 11 seniors on the squad. Both matches will also be aired by the Pac-12 Network.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO