Former Bingham County Sheriff gets 3 years probation, 10 days in jail for threatening to shoot woman

eastidahonews.com
Woman accused in violent abduction wants to plead guilty
IDAHO FALLS – A woman arrested for her alleged involvement in a violent 2020 kidnapping has changed her plea to guilty. Tabatha McKnight, 39, was charged with felony burglary, felony intimidation of a witness, felony harboring a felon, misdemeanor attempt to commit violent injury and misdemeanor battery in March 2020.
eastidahonews.com
Third Bonneville County inmate who escaped in July caught and charged
IDAHO FALLS — Authorities have caught a third man they say escaped from custody while on work release. Levi J. Bautista, 22, was found in Ada County on Sept. 12. According to a spokesman with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Bautista was transported last week to Bonneville County.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for multiple wildlife crimes, banned from hunting for life
REXBURG — Brayden Froehlich was sentenced in District Court in Madison County Monday for multiple wildlife crimes including one felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one misdemeanor count for hunting with a revoked license. Froehlich’s initial 2-year license revocation stemmed from a prior prosecution in...
KREM
Former Idaho sheriff sentenced to 10 days in jail for assault
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A former eastern Idaho sheriff has been ordered to serve 10 days in jail and three years probation because of a 2021 confrontation with members of a church youth group. Seventh District Judge Stephen Dunn on Tuesday sentenced Craig T. Rowland, who pleaded guilty in August...
eastidahonews.com
Woman sentenced after causing crash that killed motorcyclist
IDAHO FALLS — A local woman charged in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist last year has been sentenced to probation. Caybrie DeGarlais, 20, was sentenced by Judge Wiley Dennert to unsupervised probation for misdemeanor inattentive or careless driving after accepting a plea agreement. DeGarlais was originally charged...
ksl.com
21-year-old man and juvenile arrested in connection with Idaho church vandalism
POCATELLO — Two suspects were arrested late last week in connection with vandalism that occurred at a local church earlier in October, police say. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, was identified in court documents and charged with felony malicious injury to property. He caused over $1,000 worth of damage, police say. Pocatello Police confirmed with EastIdahoNews that the other suspect that was arrested was a male juvenile. His name is not being released since he is underage.
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested in Jefferson County following robbery
RIGBY – A man is in custody following a robbery in Rigby Monday afternoon. Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com Mountain River Vapor Company at 119 North State Street was robbed about 4:30 p.m. The suspect “stole an undetermined amount of cash,” according to Fullmer. He did not...
eastidahonews.com
Woman accused of stealing money from assisted living center, switching out medications
IDAHO FALLS — A 35-year-old Idaho Falls woman is accused of using a company credit card to make unauthorized charges and allegedly replaced prescription medications from elderly people within her care. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer was called...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Woman found lying unconscious on highway and baby saved from drowning
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 30 in east Idaho history. IDAHO FALLS — A 22-year-old woman was found unconscious by the side of a highway, according to an article in The Rigby Star that was originally shared in the Idaho Falls Post.
eastidahonews.com
Name of Rigby robbery suspect released
RIGBY – Law enforcement are investigating an armed robbery at a Rigby business Monday afternoon. Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer says Nicholas Adam, 23, of Blountsville, Alabama stole more than $200 from Mountain River Vapor Company at 119 North State Street at 4:36 p.m. Adam had made a purchase...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly speeding, driving recklessly through yard while child was nearby
IDAHO FALLS — A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with a felony after allegedly speeding and then driving recklessly through a yard and putting a child’s life in danger. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Idaho State Police, on Oct. 19, at around...
eastidahonews.com
2 taken to hospital after driver crosses center line and slams into SUV
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 p.m. on Monday at U S91 near Tyhee Road, North of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. A Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US 91 with no lights...
eastidahonews.com
Two hospitalized after head-on crash near Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 91 near Tyhee road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. Police reports show a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on...
Two men arrested, third suspect wanted in connection to alleged gang-related attack at house party
POCATELLO — Two local men were recently arrested and a third man is wanted in connection to an alleged gang-related attack of a local man at a house party Jamaal Kent Bell, 19, and Eli Flores, 18, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm following a recent Pocatello police investigation of the Oct. 7 incident. Both Flores and...
Post Register
Rigby and Jefferson County disagree over solid waste disposal
The Rigby City Council moved at their regular meeting on Oct. 20, to table any decisions regarding the alleged violation of the city’s exclusive franchise with Eagle Rock Sanitation by Jefferson County and Wicked Car Wash in Rigby. Wicked and the Jefferson County Courthouse are two entities within the...
Police: Local man, juvenile arrested for vandalizing LDS church buildings
POCATELLO — A local man and a male juvenile were arrested Thursday in connection to the vandalism at two The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings adjacent to Caldwell Park on Oct. 14. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony malicious injury to property for causing over $1,000 worth of damage to property and equipment inside the buildings, according to police reports and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday. ...
Multiple people injured in head-on crash near Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — Multiple people are reportedly injured as a result of a head-on crash at a busy intersection north of Chubbuck. The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Monday at Yellowstone Avenue and Tyhee Road. The intersection is currently blocked by the wrecked vehicles and motorists should avoid the area until further notice. Multiple people suffered injuries in the crash and reports indicate one person was ejected. Chubbuck police, Idaho State Police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Bannock County Search and Rescue and the Chubbuck and Pocatello fire departments have responded to the crash. This is a developing story so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
