Antonio Brown Announces Decision On Kanye West, Donda Sports
Earlier this year, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was named president of Kanye West's Donda Sports organization. West has recently found himself at the center of public scrutiny for his collection of anti-semitic comments over the past few weeks. Despite heavy backlash from the vast majority of West's business partners, Brown has elected to stick with his close friend.
Antonio Brown addresses Kanye West comments
Kanye West has lost a lot of money in the wake of his antisemitic remarks, but Antonio Brown is sticking by his side. Brown, who is the president of West’s Donda Sports agency, issued a statement on Tuesday saying he will remain in his position. He defended his “brother” Kanye and criticized the companies that have cut ties with West.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Loses NFL Star Aaron Donald & Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown As Donda Sports Clients
Kanye West has lost a pair of superstar clients signed to his Donda Sports agency over his controversial anti-Semitic commentary. On Tuesday (October 25), Los Angeles Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown both revealed they would be leaving the Kanye-headed agency. “Our family has made the...
Donda Sports Crumbles, Too: Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown Leave Kanye West’s Agency
The only two known athletes signed to Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency terminated their partnerships with the rapper over his heinous antisemitic comments. On Tuesday, both Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown announced that they no longer would be working with the rapper and his sports agency venture. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children,” wrote Donald, co-signed by his wife Erica. “We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.” The...
CBS Sports
Aaron Donald terminates partnership with Kanye West's Donda Sports after antisemitic comments
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald has terminated his marketing deal with Kanye West's Donda Sports, Donald announced Tuesday. The decision comes after West made several recent antisemitic comments that resulted in the rapper being dropped by several major companies. Donald announced in May he had joined Donda...
Yardbarker
Jaylen Brown Leaves Kanye West's Donda Sports Agency 24 Hours After Saying He Will Not Leave: "My Voice And My Position Can't Co-Exist In Spaces That Don't Correspond To My Values"
Jaylen Brown has gone from reiterating his commitment to working with Donda Sports to leaving the Kanye West-led sports agency via a statement earlier today. The rapper, who goes by Ye, is in the middle of controversy because of anti-Semitic comments made by him that led Adidas, Balenciaga, and GAP to cancel their collaborations with him.
Bulls' Andre Drummond Says He's ‘Best Rebounder of Past Century'
Drummond says he's 'best rebounder of past century' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Wednesday’s shootaround in preparation for the Chicago Bulls’ home contest versus the Indiana Pacers, Andre Drummond called himself “the best rebounder of the past century.”. And statistically speaking, he may not be...
Bulls Celebrate Tony Bradley Victory in Post-Practice 3-Point Contest
Bulls celebrate Bradley's victory in 3-point contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Apparently, Andre Drummond isn't the only Chicago Bulls backup center who can sink 3-pointers. Drummond created quite the stir during the preseason when the career 12.9 percent 3-point shooter sank three in one game against the Toronto...
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Basketball Team Kicked Out Of Tournament
A significant basketball tournament has dropped Kanye West’s Donda Academy team. TMZ reports that the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics announced they would be axing Ye’s team from the season’s schedule, citing his recent pattern of hurtful language as their motivation. Scholastic released a statement regarding their decision, stating that the former billionaire’s “words and actions violate our values as a company and a country” and that they wanted to ensure “a spirit of diversity, sportsmanship, inclusion, equity, and mutual respect” at their events.More from VIBE.comConsequence And Talib Kweli Go At It Over Kanye West SupportKanye West's Donda Academy Closed For Remainder Of School YearKanye...
Stephen A. Smith Admits His Fandom for Bears' Justin Fields
Stephen A. Smith admits his fandom for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Stephen A. Smith is known for his hot takes and opinions. On Wednesday, he gave his brief overview of the Chicago Bears. "I like Justin Fields. He's got a lot to learn. He's only in...
NFL-Rams' Donald, Celtics' Brown cut ties with Kanye West's sports marketing agency
LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Celtics guard Jaylen Brown on Tuesday announced they were terminating their relationships with Kanye West's sports marketing agency in light of the musician's antisemitic remarks.
What Is the Most Unbreakable Record in Sports?
What is the most unbreakable record in sports? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Records are meant to be broken. But sometimes, a record just can’t be broken. Every year we see records broken across the sports world. From LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA all-time scoring crown to Alexander Ovechkin’s quest to reach Wayne Gretzky’s goal total, the unfathomable is starting to become a reality.
Sports superstars leaving Kanye West’s sports agency
Major sports stars from the NFL and NBA have announced they are cutting ties with Donda Sports, Ye West’s sports agency, due to his repeated anti-Semitic and hateful remarks. In statements posted to their respective social media accounts, Aaron Donald, considered one of the greatest NFL defensive linemen of...
Which NBA Stadium Has the Most Expensive Drinks?
Which NBA stadium has the most expensive drinks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Attending an NBA game in 2022 can definitely cost you quite a bit of money, especially if you bring friends and family along. It's not just the cost of a ticket that can be pricey but...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Could Hit 20,000 Career Points in Special Place
DeRozan on verge of milestone with special trip ahead originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There is something perfect about it happening in San Antonio. There is something perfect about DeMar DeRozan's most monumental milestone yet coming in the city that, upon being surprisingly traded by the Toronto Raptors in 2018, changed him as a basketball player and a man.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Questionable Vs. Spurs With Knee Injury Management
LaVine questionable vs. Spurs with knee management originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine is questionable for the Chicago Bulls' Friday night game at the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced via its injury report Thursday afternoon. The reason for LaVine's absence is continued management of his left knee,...
Twitter Reacts to Bears' Celebratory Locker Room Video After Win
Twitter reacts to Bears' celebratory locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a monkey off their back after snapping their three-game losing streak with a dominant win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football. The team showed its potential in all phases. They recorded 33 points...
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Making Case for Expanded Rotation Role
Derrick Jones Jr. making case for expanded rotation role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Derrick Jones Jr. lives life with an even keel. Whether in the Chicago Bulls rotation or out of it, a line he has grown comfortable dancing in 14 months since being traded the team, his approach is day-by-day. But when called upon, more times than not, he has proven prepared.
Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take
One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
