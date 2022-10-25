Embr bar on South Side permanently closed

Bar on South Side to remain closed 02:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bar on Pittsburgh's South Side that neighbors call a nuisance is closed for good.

Over the summer, KDKA-TV reported on the shootings by the bar. Shots fired at 18th and Mary streets left their mark on a dog grooming business in July. There was also a drive-by shooting on the same block the week before.

And a month ago, there was a major shootout where police recovered around 26 shell casings on the street.

"Twenty-six bullets shot could have hit 26 people," Councilman Bruce Kraus said. "This could have been a CNN mass casualty. No one is going to say that is an acceptable business that should be existing anywhere in the city."

"You can't make that place safe," Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said.

Following a lobbying effort by Kraus and dozens of nearby residents, Zappala said Tuesday that he's reached an agreement with Embr's owner and its landlord to permanently close the bar.

"I told them you're done serving liquor," Zappala said.

On social media, Embr's owner said, "Over the past month we have been closed to assess the area climate, meeting with our staff, management, representatives from various organizations, our lawyer. As challenges still persist, we have decided not to reopen."

Kraus said this had been a quiet neighborhood bar for generations until the new owners came in a year and a half ago.

"It is closed and it will not reopen and the license will no longer exist there, which is really sad when you think about the history that it has there," Kraus said. "But one bad operator ruined it for everybody."