ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Embr bar on South Side permanently closed

By Andy Sheehan
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRBEb_0imWu3ez00

Bar on South Side to remain closed 02:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bar on Pittsburgh's South Side that neighbors call a nuisance is closed for good.

Over the summer, KDKA-TV reported on the shootings by the bar. Shots fired at 18th and Mary streets left their mark on a dog grooming business in July. There was also a drive-by shooting on the same block the week before.

And a month ago, there was a major shootout where police recovered around 26 shell casings on the street.

"Twenty-six bullets shot could have hit 26 people," Councilman Bruce Kraus said. "This could have been a CNN mass casualty. No one is going to say that is an acceptable business that should be existing anywhere in the city."

"You can't make that place safe," Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said.

Following a lobbying effort by Kraus and dozens of nearby residents, Zappala said Tuesday that he's reached an agreement with Embr's owner and its landlord to permanently close the bar.

"I told them you're done serving liquor," Zappala said.

On social media, Embr's owner said, "Over the past month we have been closed to assess the area climate, meeting with our staff, management, representatives from various organizations, our lawyer. As challenges still persist, we have decided not to reopen."

Kraus said this had been a quiet neighborhood bar for generations until the new owners came in a year and a half ago.

"It is closed and it will not reopen and the license will no longer exist there, which is really sad when you think about the history that it has there," Kraus said. "But one bad operator ruined it for everybody."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Man in stable condition after Perry South shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in stable condition after being shot in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood on Thursday.Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert for the 2500 block of Maple Ave. around 6:15 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety said. Officers found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said. The victim told police someone in a dark-colored SUV shot him. The driver of the vehicle fled in an unknown direction. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

School bus involved in crash in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa — A school bus appears to have been involved in a crash in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny Couty dispatchers say police, fire and medics were sent to Wood Street at around 3:40 p.m. A car appears to have crashed into a pole near the bus. Chopper 11 also observed...
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gunfire in downtown Pittsburgh hits Passport Academy Charter School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — No one was injured after shots were fired in downtown Pittsburgh, hitting Passport Academy Charter School. Police confirmed there was damage to at least one building in the 900 block of Penn Avenue after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured. Two people were detained for questioning, Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 Commander Matthew Lackner said, but police didn't have any details about the circumstances of the shooting.A bullet hole could be seen in the doorway of Passport Academy charter school. Passport Academy, CAPA and Urban Pathways were placed on lockdowns that have since been lifted....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies after being shot in the head

A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood, according to a story from KDKA. The shooting occurred along the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue around 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to WPXI. The teen, identified as Clayton Tierney, was taken to a hospital,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

EMS battling fire at Spring Garden residence

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County 911 is responding to a fire in the Spring Garden neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Officials said the fire is happening on Iona Street. There were no injuries or transports in connection to this fire. There is no official word yet on the severity of the fire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Car slams into Aldi in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Aldi supermarket was damaged after a car slammed into it Tuesday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the Aldi at 6290 Northway Drive in Ross Township at 1:01 p.m. Channel 11′s crew at the scene saw...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
tubecityonline.com

Local Business Recovering After Explosion

Founder of CPR training firm says it’s important to her to stay in the city. Shalay Williams, founder of Care Heart CPR, conducts a training course. The building and other tenants were displaced when a natural gas explosion heavily damaged a small-business incubator on Ninth Avenue, Downtown. (Submitted photo courtesy Care Heart CPR, via Facebook)
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Thomas Stanko, 'person of interest' in Cassandra Gross' disappearance, charged with homicide in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Investigators have charged a Westmoreland County man, who is the "person of interest" in the 2018 disappearance of Cassandra Gross, with homicide.Thomas Stanko, 52, of Unity Township, has long been a person of interest in Gross' disappearance in April 2018. She was declared dead by a judge in 2019.Following her disappearance, police found Gross' dog wandering on the side of the road, along with her car which was burned at the railroad tracks near Twin Lakes Park.Court records filed Thursday show troopers found what they believe were parts of Gross' eyeglasses in a burn pit on...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pizza delivery driver carjacked in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A pizza delivery driver's car was stolen in Homewood.  The victim told police he was in the area of Frankstown Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday to deliver pizzas when two people assaulted him then stole his vehicle. Police said medics evaluated the victim for injuries he got during the assault, but didn't release any more details.Pittsburgh police did not say if this car theft was related to more than a dozen carjackings recently reported.  Last week, Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles who are now targeting delivery drivers are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said on Oct. 6 that one juvenile had been arrested in connection to one of the incidents.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
31K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy