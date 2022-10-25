ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Crest, IL

Police issue alert after video shows men wielding guns at Hazel Crest playground

By CBS Chicago Team
 2 days ago

Police seek to identify men seen with guns at Hazel Crest playground 00:28

HAZEL CREST,  Ill. (CBS) -- Police in south suburban Hazel Crest issued a community alert Tuesday after a social media video showed two young men wielding guns at a children's playground.

A resident contacted Hazel Crest police about the video, which showed two young men near the playset at a children's park in Hazel Crest. One of the men had a rifle, the other a handgun.

Police are concerned about a possible danger to others, in particular children. They released photos of the two men.

Hazel Crest police detectives say people are broadcasting openly on social media with guns within the village – between 167th and 171st streets and between Park Avenue and the Tri-State Tollway (I-294). In the videos, the young men display assault rifles and automatic handguns.

Police said the events being broadcast on video appear to be directed toward specific people, but they represent a danger to the entire community.

Anyone who knows the identity of the men in the photos or other relevant information is asked to call Hazel Crest police detectives at (708) 335-9640.

Melanie Christy
1d ago

Parents have failed miserably in raising these monsters and in teaching them right from wrong.

GoodManTheatre
1d ago

Where are these guns coming from? Seems they are being dumped in communities. Solutions won't come from politicians.

