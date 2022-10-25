Yuma Community Food Bank receives $5K worth of hard-cooked eggs in donation

The Yuma Community Food Bank received a donation from Michael Foods

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Community Food Bank (YCFB) received a donation of about $5,000 worth of hard-cooked eggs from Michael Foods.

Additionally, these hard-cooked eggs came in a 12-count pack and are ready to eat said the press release.

According to the YCFB, hard-cooked eggs are an excellent source of lean protein and save valuable time in the kitchen.

“We are delighted to receive this donation of hard-cooked eggs. Here at the Food Bank, we strive to provide those in need with fresh, healthy, nutrient-rich food to help supplement the dietary needs of our clients,” said Shara Whitehead, CEO & President of the Yuma Community Food Bank.

The press release also stated that Michael Foods has an internal Corporate Responsibility Pledge to support communities where they do business that is economically valuable and helps the community.

The donation was received earlier last week and the YCFB were able to serve about 1,127 households and 2,926 individual, stated the press release.

