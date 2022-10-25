Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'This picture hits home': Meet the family of a coal miner who went viral at UK's basketball scrimmage
Micheal McGuire was just trying to go from work to the Kentucky basketball's Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday. He didn't know that he'd go viral.
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
Viral photo of coal miner and son at Kentucky game shows power sport has to unite | Opinion
It's easy to see why a photo of a coal miner and his son at a Kentucky game has gone viral. The joy in their faces is recognizable to any sports fan.
Photo of soot-covered miner sitting with son at Kentucky basketball game goes viral
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Basketball is king in Kentucky, and so is a father’s desire to sit at courtside with his son. A photo of a soot-covered coal miner sitting in the stands with his 3-year-old son during the University of Kentucky’s annual Blue-White game has gone viral. Wildcats coach John Calipari was in awe of the man’s determination to be a good father and be there for his son for Saturday night’s game in eastern Kentucky.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
atozsports.com
Kentucky defensive coordinator admits there’s only one way the Wildcats can stop the Tennessee Vols’ offense
There’s plenty of discussion this week about how the Kentucky Wildcats plan to slow down the Tennessee Vols‘ offense. Kentucky wants to go on long sustained drives that keep Tennessee’s offense off the field as much as possible. In theory, that’s a good approach to take against...
earnthenecklace.com
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
FOX Sports
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari treats miner's family to tickets
Pikeville, Kentucky, is a town of fewer than 8,000 people nestled in the eastern part of the state among the Appalachian mountains. Even though it sits nearly 150 miles from the Kentucky men's basketball team's home court at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Big Blue Nation remains strong in the area – especially with one devoted fan in particular.
John Calipari Offers Coal Miner VIP Treatment at Kentucky Basketball Game After Heartwarming Story
A coal miner and his family are in store for a very special Kentucky basketball… The post John Calipari Offers Coal Miner VIP Treatment at Kentucky Basketball Game After Heartwarming Story appeared first on Outsider.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kentucky No. 4 in Preseason Coaches Poll
On Tuesday morning, the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll was released, pegging Kentucky in the same exact spot as the Preseason AP rankings. The Wildcats checked in at No. 4, behind North Carolina, Gonzaga and Houston. Kentucky is one of five SEC teams rated in the preseason poll: ...
Coach Cal Shares Encouraging Kentucky Injury News
Just two weeks ago, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that Oscar Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury that will require surgery. "Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff," Calipari said. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up."
Just In: Tennessee Announces Uniform Combo for Saturday Night Clash With Kentucky
No.3 Tennessee will host No.19 Kentucky inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night at 7pm ET. The Vols and Cats had an instant classic in Lexington in 2021, and this game in Knoxville is one that fans on both sides have been looking toward to since the off-season. For Vols fans, Neyland at night ...
Should the expectations be realigned for Kentucky basketball freshman Adou Thiero?
An under-the-radar recruit, Adou Thiero has made a splash in his appearances for the Kentucky Wildcats so far this preseason.
WBKO
Charles Booker travels throughout Southcentral Kentucky for statewide bus tour
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Former State Representative and current Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate Charles Booker, continues his statewide bus tour. On Monday, Oct. 24, Rep. Booker met with voters in Hart, Taylor, Marion, and Boyle Counties. Supporters gathered outside The Brew House coffee shop in Munfordville Monday morning...
atozsports.com
Kentucky QB Will Levis reveals offensive plan against Tennessee Vols
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis on Tuesday essentially revealed UK’s gameplan for their matchup against the Tennessee Vols this weekend. Levis told reporters that the plan for Kentucky is to try to go on long sustained drives that limit Tennessee’s offensive possessions. “I think if we’re able to...
WATCH: TODAY Show interviews Kentucky coal miner about Blue-White Game
It’s official: the Kentucky coal miner story is everywhere. This morning, the TODAY show interviewed Micheal McGuire, the Eastern Kentucky coal miner who went straight from his shift at the mines to Saturday’s Blue-White Game to be with his family, still in uniform and covered in coal dust. By now, you know the story well. A photo of McGuire and his son, Easton, went viral on Monday, prompting John Calipari to reach out to the family and invite them to a game at Rupp Arena. It quickly became the feel-good story of the week, spreading everywhere on social media and appearing on almost every major news outlet.
Comments / 0