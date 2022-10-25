Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Early season storm to bring gusty winds, snow, colder temps to Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The first impactful snow storm of the season is expected to hit the Lake Tahoe Basin this coming week. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a special statement calling for strong winds that could reach triple digits, up to a foot of snow for the mountains around the lake and temperatures well below seasonal averages.
KTVZ
Mild weekend, then rain and snow on the way
We actually have a pretty fair rest of the weekend ahead. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will come with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Clouds will thicken by Monday morning and deliver an increasing chance of showers. With lows dropping to freezing and below, we may see some snow, especially at higher elevations.
KTVZ
Fair day w/ late showers
GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The next wet system to move into the Pacific NW will be focused on areas to our north, and it will deliver partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today. We have a slight chance of some late day and evening showers. Highs will be in the mid 50's to around 60 degrees. NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those breezes will calm this evening and stay calm tonight. Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows in the mid 20's to mid 30's.
Channel 6000
October delivers more late-month rain to Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – October continues to ask for more rain and the last few days will deliver. However, not much is going to be happening for the first part of our Sunday. There is a wet front moving in later Sunday. Before it arrives, we may have some...
KING-5
High wind advisory for western Washington
A Wind Advisory is in effect for several areas of western Washington on Thursday. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible for some areas.
These areas in Colorado are under winter weather advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Colorado.
'Very difficult to impossible' travel: Winter weather advisories issued in Colorado
A series of winter weather advisories that went into effect on Tuesday night remain in place through Thursday in a large region of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, with additional advisories set to be activated later in the day on Wednesday. The forecasting service has stated that this wintery weather will likely impact travel, resulting in limited visibility on roads and "very difficult to impossible" travel conditions in heavier hit areas.
INCOMING STORM: Up to 10 inches of snow expected in Colorado
The National Weather Service issued a 'winter weather advisory' in Colorado on Tuesday ahead of a multi-day storm that's expected to drop up to 10 inches of snow on some of the state's mountains. According to the service, the advisory applies to the Elk Head, Park, and Flat Top mountains,...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Nehalem River Valley Autumn Foliage Travel Down A Country Road Grant’s Getaways
Oregon’s Nehalem River Valley Autumn Foliage Travel Down A Country Road Grant’s Getaways: This is ELSIE, Oregon. When it comes to life, I am a firm believer that the path is just as important as the final destination. It’s a wise saying, and I try to keep it in mind anytime I’m out exploring Oregon’s beautiful wilderness.
How third La Niña winter could impact Tahoe snowfall
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that La Niña is returning for a third consecutive winter. Weather experts break down what this means for the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe regions.
Where to go fly fishing in central Oregon: Opportunities abound in fall
Rain, snow and freezing temperatures are on their way to central Oregon, but that does not mean it’s time to put away the fishing gear. Autumn is an ideal time for wetting a line on the High Desert, as many river and lake opportunities remain for anglers throughout the fall and winter.
Here's a timeline of the heavy rain, gusty winds coming to western Washington
SEATTLE — By now you've probably heard the term "atmospheric river" and "Pineapple Express" or even know what one is. Atmospheric rivers are not unusual in Washington or along the west coast during the fall and winter seasons. These atmospheric rivers are responsible for up to 50% of all...
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
When do we fall back?
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
opb.org
Oregon South Coast prepares for natural disasters
Throughout the summer, emergency response managers in Coos and Curry counties on Oregon’s south coast held a series of exercises to prepare for the big earthquake, a major tsunami, or other disasters. “We always like to play to the worst-case scenario and plan for the Cascadia subduction [earthquake],” said...
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
KDRV
Oregon issues coastal sea lion illness warning for people, pets
NEWPORT, Ore. – An Oregon state agency is advising about an illness from sea lions "along the entire Oregon coast" that can spread to people, pets and other animals. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) says today the coast is experiencing an increase in the number of stranded California sea lions along the entire Oregon coast due to leptospirosis.
