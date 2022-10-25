ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Sierra Sun

Early season storm to bring gusty winds, snow, colder temps to Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The first impactful snow storm of the season is expected to hit the Lake Tahoe Basin this coming week. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a special statement calling for strong winds that could reach triple digits, up to a foot of snow for the mountains around the lake and temperatures well below seasonal averages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVZ

Mild weekend, then rain and snow on the way

We actually have a pretty fair rest of the weekend ahead. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will come with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Clouds will thicken by Monday morning and deliver an increasing chance of showers. With lows dropping to freezing and below, we may see some snow, especially at higher elevations.
KTVZ

Fair day w/ late showers

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The next wet system to move into the Pacific NW will be focused on areas to our north, and it will deliver partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today. We have a slight chance of some late day and evening showers. Highs will be in the mid 50's to around 60 degrees. NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those breezes will calm this evening and stay calm tonight. Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows in the mid 20's to mid 30's.
Channel 6000

October delivers more late-month rain to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – October continues to ask for more rain and the last few days will deliver. However, not much is going to be happening for the first part of our Sunday. There is a wet front moving in later Sunday. Before it arrives, we may have some...
OREGON STATE
OutThere Colorado

'Very difficult to impossible' travel: Winter weather advisories issued in Colorado

A series of winter weather advisories that went into effect on Tuesday night remain in place through Thursday in a large region of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, with additional advisories set to be activated later in the day on Wednesday. The forecasting service has stated that this wintery weather will likely impact travel, resulting in limited visibility on roads and "very difficult to impossible" travel conditions in heavier hit areas.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
opb.org

Oregon South Coast prepares for natural disasters

Throughout the summer, emergency response managers in Coos and Curry counties on Oregon’s south coast held a series of exercises to prepare for the big earthquake, a major tsunami, or other disasters. “We always like to play to the worst-case scenario and plan for the Cascadia subduction [earthquake],” said...
COOS COUNTY, OR
98.3 The KEY

First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!

I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
WASHINGTON STATE
KDRV

Oregon issues coastal sea lion illness warning for people, pets

NEWPORT, Ore. – An Oregon state agency is advising about an illness from sea lions "along the entire Oregon coast" that can spread to people, pets and other animals. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) says today the coast is experiencing an increase in the number of stranded California sea lions along the entire Oregon coast due to leptospirosis.
OREGON STATE

