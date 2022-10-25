Read full article on original website
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district
Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November. Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Crawford County ballots given to voters without party affiliations
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters on the first day of early voting in Crawford County had difficulty after noticing none of the candidates had party affiliations listed on their ballot. According to Bill Coleman, Crawford County Election Commission Chairman, when people began voting this morning at the two...
Some who support recreational marijuana oppose Issue 4
Voters in Arkansas can now head to the polls to vote on Issue 4. One business owner in Fayetteville is for recreational marijuana but against Issue 4.
New poll shows a swing in opinion on legalizing marijuana
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With early voting starting Monday, one of the state’s most debated ballot measures is tightening in the polls. Talk Business and Politics’ Roby Brock released the latest TB&P/Hendrix poll numbers during Capitol View on Sunday morning with 50.5% for the legalization of recreational marijuana and 43% against it. Just one month […]
Multi-Craft Contractors takes IT provider to court
A Springdale business has filed a lawsuit against its longtime information technology (IT) services provider for what it claims is an ongoing refusal to cooperate with its transition to a new IT services provider. Multi-Craft Contractors, an industrial and commercial contractor with approximately 750 employees, filed the suit Tuesday (Oct....
Arkansas man goes undercover as homeless person to raise money for a shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trent Ragar decided to go undercover as a homeless person on Wednesday to raise awareness on the issue and to raise money for 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville. He was dropped off at Walker Park in Fayetteville with nothing but a sign asking for help, and...
State’s business HOF announces class of 2023
The Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas and the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Board announced Wednesday (Oct. 26) the 2023 class of inductees for the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame. Curt Bradbury, chief operating officer, Stephens Inc. Fletcher Lord Jr., chairman of the board,...
Fort Smith Director-at-Large, Position 7: Q&A with Jackson Goodwin and Director Neal Martin
Fort Smith City Director Neal Martin will face challenger Jackson Goodwin for the position of Director-at-large Position 7 seat on the Fort Smith Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 general election. Goodwin, 25, is a civil engineer at Mickle Wagner Coleman in Fort Smith. Martin, 46, is director of...
In a hurry? Try these early voting centers in NWA and the River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Nearly 7% of registered voters in Benton County and approximately 6% of registered voters in Sebastian County have cast ballots since early voting got underway in Arkansas on Monday, according to numbers released by county election workers. Arkansas voters are allowed to cast ballots at...
Fayetteville bakery trains, employs, empowers neurodivergent individuals
Since 2015, one Fayetteville establishment has been an invaluable resource for some members of the neurodivergent community. Located in Creekside Plaza on the north side of Fayetteville, Rockin' Baker is a nonprofit commercial bakery that trains and employs young adults on the autism spectrum. The Rockin’ Baker Academy empowers neurodivergent individuals, called cadets, to positively impact their community while learning trade and career skills.
Fort Smith Director-at-Large, Position 6: Q&A with Director Kevin Settle and A. Drew Smith
City Director Kevin Settle will face challenger A. Drew Smith for the Director-at-large Position 6 seat on the Fort Smith Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 general election. Settle, 48, is plant manager at Arkansas Poly & Printing. He was first elected to the board in November 2006 and has served as a city director since January 2007. Smith, 31, is the criminal justice coordinator for Washington County.
Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers
Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up 13.8% through October report
Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale added a combined $85.776 million to their coffers this year, rising $10.407 million over the same period last year, according to each city’s October report. Three of the four cities showed year-over-year growth in the monthly October report, with Bentonville being the only city...
Kolpek family provides emotional testimony in VA wrongful diagnosis lawsuit
Members of Jerry Kolpek's family testified in federal court on October 26 in a case against the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, alleging that a Fayetteville VA Medical Center misdiagnosis in 2012 led to his death from cancer.
Arkansas police asking if anyone has seen this man impersonating an officer
LAMAR, Arkansas — Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens and the Lamar Police Department are reaching out to the public asking if anyone has seen a man posing as a law enforcement officer. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Tristan Justice was arrested for allegedly posing as an officer and according to...
The O.S.B.I. asks for your help to solve a Sequoyah County murder
It's known as the Dora Doe case. A female's body was found in October of 1994 near Dora. Daren visits with the Ok. Bureau of Investigation to find out how to help.
Hospitals in Arkansas seeing surge in RSV cases
Ark. — According to Arkansas Children's Hospital, RSV cases usually surge in the winter. This year marks the second consecutive year that RSV cases are surging late in the summer and early in the fall. "The emergency departments at our two hospitals are as busy as they've ever...
Nearly 3,000 customers in Fayetteville without power
Nearly 3,000 Southwestern Electric Power customers are without power Tuesday morning as heavy rain impacts Northwest Arkansas.
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Springdale
A two-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Springdale on October 24.
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny filming new movie in northwest Arkansas
Meg Ryan has begun filming her new movie "What Happens Later," a romantic-comedy co-starring David Duchovny, in Northwest Arkansas, and the two were recently spotted in action at the Northwest Arkansas Airport.
