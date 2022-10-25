ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district

Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November.  Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
SPRINGDALE, AR
5newsonline.com

Crawford County ballots given to voters without party affiliations

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters on the first day of early voting in Crawford County had difficulty after noticing none of the candidates had party affiliations listed on their ballot. According to Bill Coleman, Crawford County Election Commission Chairman, when people began voting this morning at the two...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

New poll shows a swing in opinion on legalizing marijuana

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With early voting starting Monday, one of the state’s most debated ballot measures is tightening in the polls. Talk Business and Politics’ Roby Brock released the latest TB&P/Hendrix poll numbers during Capitol View on Sunday morning with 50.5% for the legalization of recreational marijuana and 43% against it. Just one month […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Multi-Craft Contractors takes IT provider to court

A Springdale business has filed a lawsuit against its longtime information technology (IT) services provider for what it claims is an ongoing refusal to cooperate with its transition to a new IT services provider. Multi-Craft Contractors, an industrial and commercial contractor with approximately 750 employees, filed the suit Tuesday (Oct....
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

State’s business HOF announces class of 2023

The Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas and the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Board announced Wednesday (Oct. 26) the 2023 class of inductees for the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame. Curt Bradbury, chief operating officer, Stephens Inc. Fletcher Lord Jr., chairman of the board,...
ARKANSAS STATE
uatrav.com

Fayetteville bakery trains, employs, empowers neurodivergent individuals

Since 2015, one Fayetteville establishment has been an invaluable resource for some members of the neurodivergent community. Located in Creekside Plaza on the north side of Fayetteville, Rockin' Baker is a nonprofit commercial bakery that trains and employs young adults on the autism spectrum. The Rockin’ Baker Academy empowers neurodivergent individuals, called cadets, to positively impact their community while learning trade and career skills.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith Director-at-Large, Position 6: Q&A with Director Kevin Settle and A. Drew Smith

City Director Kevin Settle will face challenger A. Drew Smith for the Director-at-large Position 6 seat on the Fort Smith Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 general election. Settle, 48, is plant manager at Arkansas Poly & Printing. He was first elected to the board in November 2006 and has served as a city director since January 2007. Smith, 31, is the criminal justice coordinator for Washington County.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers

Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
ROGERS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up 13.8% through October report

Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale added a combined $85.776 million to their coffers this year, rising $10.407 million over the same period last year, according to each city’s October report. Three of the four cities showed year-over-year growth in the monthly October report, with Bentonville being the only city...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Hospitals in Arkansas seeing surge in RSV cases

Ark. — According to Arkansas Children's Hospital, RSV cases usually surge in the winter. This year marks the second consecutive year that RSV cases are surging late in the summer and early in the fall. "The emergency departments at our two hospitals are as busy as they've ever...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

