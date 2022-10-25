Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November. Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.

SPRINGDALE, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO