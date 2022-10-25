ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB penalized for ineligible student-athlete

By OA Sports
Odessa American
Odessa American
 2 days ago

The UTPB women’s soccer team has been penalized by the Lone Star Conference.

On Tuesday, the conference announced on its website that due to participation by an ineligible student-athlete, a nullification penalty has been applied to the Falcons.

UTPB will be assessed a 10-point penalty for the five conference games in which the ineligible student-athlete competed based on the NCAA Division II principles of nullification.

The nullification will be reflected in the league standings with a reduction to their conference point total.

The Falcons’ point total has now been adjusted to one point after the nullified games, putting the team in last place in the conference standings.

UTPB women’s soccer head coach Carla Tejas is currently on administrative leave following a series of allegations against her from an anonymous group of players.

