Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
A Front From the Rockies Arrives Dawn Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very dry airmass is beginning to move away from our area. Gulf moisture will begin to return during Thursday with an increase in clouds. A front, now moving through the Rockies, will reach our more humid air around dawn Friday, bringing chances of showers late Thursday night and Friday morning. Dry Rocky Mountain air will rush in Friday afternoon with clearing skies.
kgns.tv
‘Bat Hike’ welcomes families to celebrate Halloween
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A species you may not be fond of is having its moment on Thursday, October 27. The Chacon Bat Park is welcoming families for a hike with games and food and for the main event of the night, people will be able to enjoy bat-watching. Aside from watching, guests will get to learn about what bats contribute to the community of Laredo.
kgns.tv
Heavy traffic on Loop 20 and Highway 359 due to construction
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has issued a traffic advisory in the Loop 20 and Highway 359 area. According to the department’s Facebook post, the area is currently heavily congested due to construction on Highway 359. Traffic is moving slowly southbound on Loop 20. Officers are at the intersection attempting to expedite the flow of traffic.
kgns.tv
Laredo ranks as top 25 city to celebrate Halloween
Laredo, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re days away from Halloween and many are prepping up to go trick-or-treating, and according to some online reports, Laredo ranks among the top 25 cities to celebrate the spooky holiday. Laredoan Mary Cisneros says everyone should celebrate it, no matter the age. She adds...
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Willow
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for a home for Willow. Willow is a pit-bull mix who is roughly six-years-old and is in need of a home. The animal shelter got her back in September...
kgns.tv
Poles and reflectors being installed to guide traffic on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People are being urged to be extra careful when driving down Loop 20 near Havana Drive on Thursday night, October 27. Starting at 9 p.m., crews will be installing poles and reflectors from there to International Boulevard. It’s part of an effort to help keep drivers from crossing into other lanes and potentially causing serious or even fatal accidents.
kgns.tv
Emergency main repair to cause road closures on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A maintenance project will cause temporary traffic, dust and noise inconvenience for residents in the Mines Road area. According to a press release from the City of Laredo Utilities Department, crews will be working on an emergency force main repair along Mines Road and Pan American Boulevard.
kgns.tv
Team continues to test water along the Rio Grande
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A team continues to test the Rio Grande’s water. On Thursday, October 27, Memorial Middle School students got the chance to collect some water samples. This is part of a binational water testing event done by the Rio Grande International Studies Center (RGISC). Students visited...
kgns.tv
Early voting continues in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Early voting continues and according to data from the Webb County Elections Office, day four of early voting had a total of 2,083 votes cast, both in-person and mail-in ballots. So far, 10,636 people have cast their ballots during the early voting season. KGNS+ has...
kgns.tv
Man hit by vehicle overnight in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in central Laredo early Wednesday morning. The accident happened at around 1:25 a.m. at the 4100 block of North Seymour. Upon arrival, paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department found a 47-year-old man with multiple injuries. He was transported...
kgns.tv
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A structure fire is reported in downtown Laredo Monday evening. According to a witness, it happened at around 6:30 p.m. near Iturbide and Salinas. A building was seen engulfed in flames. No word on the cause of the fire but fire units are on the scene.
kgns.tv
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Portions of Loop 20 were shut down after a major accident involving a tractor trailer. The accident happened at around 8 p.m. near Havana Drive. According to fire officials, an 18-wheeler reportedly crashed head on into a passenger vehicle. The Laredo Fire Department had to remove...
kgns.tv
Special bowling tournament returns after two year hiatus
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Students from both local school districts along with Hebbronville and Zapata met on Wednesday morning in the name of good sportsmanship. Elementary school kids got together at Jett Bowl for a special bowling tournament. After a two-year hiatus, students got a chance to bowl the lanes...
kgns.tv
Environmental science center to host ‘Halloween Haunted trail’
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Halloween is less than a week away and everyone in town is gearing up for the holiday. It’s no different at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center at the Laredo College campus. They’re transforming the Paso del Indio nature trail to cater to the spooky-loving crowds.
kgns.tv
New plans in the works for Loop 20 after recent head on collision
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A recent head-on collision near Havana Drive along Loop 20 has once again spurred complaints about how dangerous that particular intersection can be. According to councilmember for District 6, Dr. Marte Martinez, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has immediate and long-range plans for the problem area. The intersection is part of a grander plan to elevate loop 20 as an overpass, going over Shiloh Drive. Once that is built in 2023, TxDOT anticipates accidents will decrease since there will now be an access road.
kgns.tv
Tips on being safe while trick-or-treating on Halloween night
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Halloween night is just around the corner and law enforcement agencies are reminding parents to keep their kids safe from registered sex offenders. Sgt. Erick Estrada with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says keeping kids safe during Halloween night is their top priority. Estrada says parents can be proactive by simply looking up where and if registered sex offenders live near their homes by going here. The map key shows low-risk, moderate-risk, and high-risk persons.
kgns.tv
Arson officials investigating store fire in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The investigation continues after a downtown business went up in flames. The Expo 2000 store on Salinas Avenue has been in business for over ten years but the facility has sustained major damage. On Tuesday, the arson investigators with the Laredo Fire Department were seen inside...
kgns.tv
Catholic Diocese of Laredo to celebrate 20th annual White Mass
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Catholic Diocese of Laredo will celebrate its 20 annual White Mass in recognition of healthcare professionals and their healing ministries. The mass will be held at the San Agustin Cathedral at 6 p.m., with a City of Laredo and Webb County Proclamation presentation at the end of the service.
kgns.tv
Clark Elementary groundbreaking ceremony
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After more than 40 years, one of Laredo’s oldest schools will get a new campus. The groundbreaking ceremony for Clark Elementary took place on Thursday morning, October 27. The United Independent School District said the project was part of the bond passed by the school...
kgns.tv
Return of the Sister Cities’ holiday market
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is organizing its second annual Sister Cities Christmas festival. Officials say the goal of the event is to enjoy the crafts representing Latin American cultures in time for the holidays. The holiday market will have more than 80 vendors from different cities across Mexico. Aileen...
Comments / 0