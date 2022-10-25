Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
PPD investigating Randolph Street homicide
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating Sunday after a homicide early in the morning. It happened near the 900 block of Randolph Street just before 5:30 a.m. The department said the victim was an adult woman. No suspect information was released, and the investigation...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man served warrant for death by distribution in connection with Manteo overdose death
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an Elizabeth City man was served with a warrant in connection with an overdose death in Manteo earlier this year. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for arrest on Adrian Andre Humphrey, 38, of Elizabeth City, for felony death by distribution.
Three-year-old 'grazed' by bullet in Chesapeake, police investigate
Chesapeake Police are investigating after they said a child was grazed by a bullet Sunday afternoon.
Two teenagers shot in Chesapeake, police investigate
Two high school age juvenile males were struck by the gunfire, police say. The gold SUV suspect vehicle then fled the area.
Exclusive: Norfolk man convicted of killing 2-year-old girl maintains innocence, calls death a horrible accident
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man convicted of killing a 2-year-old girl is maintaining his innocence. A judge planned on sentencing John Hardee on Friday for the death of Harley Williams in 2018. But that's now pushed back because Hardee wanted a new lawyer. Hardee spoke with 13News Now...
Sheriff's deputies in Newport News prevent distraught man from harming himself
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man who may have been distraught after being sentenced on drug charges was prevented from possibly harming himself thanks to the quick action of two Newport News Sheriff's Office deputies. According to a spokesperson, this incident unfolded Friday morning on the third floor of...
Portsmouth man arrested, accused of hiring to kill witnesses involved in his case
A man in Portsmouth is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to orchestrate witnesses in pending cases he's involved in.
WAVY News 10
Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead back in August at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has now been charged with murder. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had requested the upgraded second-degree murder charge for Leandra Andrade after the medical examiner recently classified her daughter’s death as a homicide. The exact cause of death has not been shared at this time.
Police investigating body found in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, Va. — Police are investigating a body found in a vacant home. According to Smithfield Police spokesperson, someone called 911 Saturday around 3 p.m. about a bad smell coming from a house on the 200 block of West Street. That's where officers located the body. We're the police...
Off-duty Norfolk officer retried in fatal shooting found not guilty
A jury has found a Norfolk police officer not guilty in a retrial following a fatal shooting of a Chesapeake man in 2020.
Man arrested following armed robbery on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. to a business in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
Norfolk man acquitted in deadly domestic shooting on Kingsway Road
After approximately two hours of deliberations, a jury found 37-year-old Julius Allen Herring not guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
1 of 3 suspects found guilty of shooting, killing Chesapeake delivery driver
A guilty verdict has been handed down in the 2019 murder of a pizza delivery driver in Chesapeake. Stephanie Brainerd, 29, was shot and killed at the Marina Point Apartment Complex.
Owners of Legacy Lounge get surveillance video from August quadruple shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, Warren Salvodon and Alex Stokes walked into Norfolk Circuit Court hoping for a favorable judge's ruling and walked out with a key element in their fight to re-open their still-shuttered Legacy Restaurant & Lounge. A judge ordered the Norfolk Police Department to give Legacy's...
SECEP student taken into custody for bringing a weapon to campus
Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program Suffolk Center student taken into custody for having a weapon on campus
Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney describes need for state-funded witness protection program
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Witness intimidation is "nothing new," according to Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales. In an interview Wednesday, she said state leaders need to move forward with plans to fund a statewide witness protection program. “People who are witnesses and in fear for their safety - that fear...
13newsnow.com
Police investigate car break-ins at NSU
Students at Norfolk State University are calling it a growing problem. They're tired of car break-ins on campus!
Suspect who led police on pursuit takes stand against other suspect in murder trial of Chesapeake delivery driver
Prosecutors of the commonwealth rested their case on day two of the trial for one of the suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Chesapeake delivery driver.
Police investigating fatal hit and run crash in Hampton
Hampton Police investigating Thursday night fatal hit and run crash near Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Ave.
Woman dropped off at Suffolk hospital with gunshot wound
SUFFOLK, Va. — A woman was shot in front of a child in Suffolk overnight. According to the Suffolk Police Dept., a 25-year-old woman was dropped off at a Suffolk hospital with a gunshot wound just after 3:30 a.m. Detectives determined the shooting happened in the 110 block of...
