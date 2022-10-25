ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13News Now

PPD investigating Randolph Street homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating Sunday after a homicide early in the morning. It happened near the 900 block of Randolph Street just before 5:30 a.m. The department said the victim was an adult woman. No suspect information was released, and the investigation...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Elizabeth City man served warrant for death by distribution in connection with Manteo overdose death

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an Elizabeth City man was served with a warrant in connection with an overdose death in Manteo earlier this year. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for arrest on Adrian Andre Humphrey, 38, of Elizabeth City, for felony death by distribution.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead back in August at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has now been charged with murder. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had requested the upgraded second-degree murder charge for Leandra Andrade after the medical examiner recently classified her daughter’s death as a homicide. The exact cause of death has not been shared at this time.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Police investigating body found in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Police are investigating a body found in a vacant home. According to Smithfield Police spokesperson, someone called 911 Saturday around 3 p.m. about a bad smell coming from a house on the 200 block of West Street. That's where officers located the body. We're the police...
SMITHFIELD, VA
13News Now

13News Now

