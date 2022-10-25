ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Donald of Rams cuts ties with Kanye West's Donda Sports

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
One of the biggest names in sports associated with Kanye West’s Donda Sports has cut ties with the organization.

The controversial rapper made antisemitic comments and Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams will not be part of such rhetoric.

Per the social media account of Aaron and Erica Donald:

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics also is disassociating himself from West. Earlier Tuesday, Adidas cut ties with him, too.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics has taken the same action.

